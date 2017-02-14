Xiaomi Mi6 Rumors: Next-Gen Phone to Arrive in Three Variants, Not to be Revealed at MWC 2017

Xiaomi Mi6 is the most anticipated upcoming Chinese smartphone of this year. Being rumored to feature high-end specs and a great design, it has been able to shake the smartphone enthusiasts. In this article, you will find two most recent Xiaomi Mi6 rumors. Take a look at them.

Xiaomi Mi6 Rumors: Next-Gen Phone to Arrive in Three Variants

Xiaomi Mi6 has been really aggressive with expanding its market. As a part of the plan, the company is rumored to reveal the smartphone in three different models. The rumor has been generated from GizChina, which claims about the introduction of Premier, Standard and Youth versions, citing an anonymous tipset.

The first two will be equipped with the high-end hardware, including the Snapdragon 835 processor and 540 GPU. However, being the premium model, the Premier will feature more RAM (6 GB) and internal storage (256 GB), along with the eye-catching Dual-Edge design and ceramic body. The counterpart, the Standard model, will have 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The third and final model, the Youth, will be packed with the MediaTek Helio X30 processor and the PowerVR 7XT Plus GPU. They will not be as powerful as the Snapdragon 835 processor and Adreno 530 GPU. However, the device will still be able to perform flawlessly. Thanks to the 4 GB RAM.

To add more spice to the Xiaomi Mi6 rumors, GizChina has mentioned the most possible price tags. It claims that the three models will be tagged with 2999 Yuan ($577), 2499 Yuan ($480) and 1999 Yuan ($384) respectively.

Xiaomi Mi6 Rumors: Next-Gen Phone Not to be Revealed at MWC 2017

The MWC 2017 is near and the excitement is building up. Most of the major smartphone manufacturers will reveal their flagship phones at the event. But unfortunately, Xiaomi is not going to unveil the Mi6 there. The move has been confirmed by a company spokesperson, who states that the device is not ready to be launched. The smartphone is expected to be introduced in either March or April.

Xiaomi is not only the major name in the smartphone industry that is skipping the MWC 2017. Samsung has also confirmed that it will not hold any press conference at the event.

This is the end of the article. Keep in touch with us to find all the most buzzing Xiaomi Mi6 rumors.