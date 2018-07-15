Top 10 Android Games 2018: Games that are Driving Everyone Crazy

iOS has a great reputation for supporting some of the most exclusive titles offering the best gameplay and graphics. However, during the last few years, Android has been getting a lot of similar titles. In addition, the number of games is getting bigger. There are tons of games on the Play Store. But which are the top 10 android games of this year till now? Read this top 10 Android games 2018 list to find the answer.

#10 in Our Top 10 Android Games 2018 List – Rollercoaster Tycoon

Rollercoaster Tycoon was a major hit in 2004. And now, the game has made its way for the Android devices. You have to build gigantic amusement parks packed with all sorts of thrilling rides. You have to build sky high roller coasters, exciting bumper cars and tons of other stuffs, which you can customize. This game has everything to keep you busy for a long time.

#9 in Our Top 10 Android Games 2018 List – Riptide GP: Renegade

Riptide GP is one of the most popular racing franchises of all time. The Renegade is its latest addition. Here, you have to race against a number of hydrojets and perform spectacular tricks over the gigantic waterfalls. The graphics is absolutely fantastic. Everything looks incredibly realistic. Exciting race tracks, smooth gameplay and wonderful visuals make the Renegade a complete racing game.

#8 in Our Top 10 Android Games 2018 List – Alto’s Adventure

If you love snowboarding, you should take a look at Alto’s Adventure. Here, you have to skate through a wide range of mountains while performing various tricks, like back flips. The graphics is mesmerizing. The day-to-night transitions are absolutely fantastic. You will be lost in a wonderfully crafted, dark world. In addition, the control is incredibly smooth and simple.

#7 in Our Top 10 Android Games 2018 List – Minecraft

No list of top Android games is completed without Minecraft. It is one of the most successful gaming franchises in the gaming history. Here, you have to use your creativity to build a lot of stuffs and implement unique strategies. You will have to build warships and take out your opponents. You will also have to build forts to protect yourself from the enemies. If you love to be creative, you should definitely play Minecraft.

#6 in Our Top 10 Android Games 2018 List – Crashlands

Crashlands was released in 2016. And it is still drawing a massive number of consumers worldwide. Here, you will have to play as an intergalactic trucker. Your job is to create bases and collect as much items as you can. You can develop your character in an amazing way. There are tons of customizable features. The game can be a bit old. But old is gold!

#5 in Our Top 10 Android Games 2018 List – Pokemon Go

Despite being released two years ago, Pokemon Go still gets into our list of top 10 Android games of this year. Thanks to the absolutely fantastic gameplay, which leads to growing number of players worldwide. Here, you have to walk across various areas of your city to find and grab Pokemons. All the credits go to the technology of Augmented Reality (AR). If you really love the Pokemon series, you should definitely play the game at least once in your lifetime.

#4 in Our Top 10 Android Games 2018 List – Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition

Final Fantasy XV is one of the hottest RPGs for PCs and consoles. And now, it is being released for the Android phones. Obviously, the graphics is not as stunning as you see on the PC and console version. But still, it looks good in Android phones. The way it reflected the real version of the game on mobile devices is absolutely fantastic. However, the game can cause a massive decline in battery life, as it eats up a lot of juice.

#3 in Our Top 10 Android Games 2018 List – Madden NFL Football

If you are a real fan of football, you must have Madden NFL Football in your Android device. It is one of the hottest sports mobile game of this year. Here, you can build your own team and compete against your opponent in draft tournaments. You can also play as several legends, including Tom Brady. Overall, it is a really cool game.

#2 in Our Top 10 Android Games 2018 List – JYDGE

If you are looking for top-down shooter, you should definitely consider JYDGE. It is an incredible game. It has all the ingredients to keep you addicted. The gameplay is very smooth. The graphics is really colorful. There are tons of weapons, including rockets and lasers. You can use them to perform ruthless attacks. So, you will love to play it.

#1 in Our Top 10 Android Games 2018 List – PUBG Mobile

Player Unknown Battleground has been a major hit among the PC and console gamers. And now, it is driving all the mobile gamers crazy. The developer has brought it for the Android devices. In this game, you have to fight against 99 players to survive in a massive island. You will get tons of weapons to be the last man standing. Due to the unique gameplay, PUBG Mobile manages to grab the no. 1 spot on our list.

This is the end of our top 10 Android games 2018 list. What do you think about it? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.