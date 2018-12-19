10 Secret Android Tips and Tricks that You Don’t Know to be Existed

The market is abundant with Android handsets. And there are tons of tips and tricks available online for them. You can use them to transform yourself into a Pro. However, there are some amazing tricks and features that you might not have known yet. In fact, you might not have even thought about their existence. In this article, you will find 10 secret Android tips and tricks. Let’s take a look at them.

Secret Android Tips and Tricks: Unlock Your Phone Automatically When You Reach Home

Do you feel that your home is the safest place in terms of connectivity and security? If the answer is yes, you can allow your phone to get unlocked automatically there. The Smart Lock feature utilizes GPS to track your location. When it detects that you have entered into your home, it unlocks your phone automatically. Go to Settings> Security > Smart Lock. Then follow the instructions on the screen and choose your trusted zone.

Secret Android Tips and Tricks: Use Wi-Fi and Mobile Data at the Same Time

You might face a situation when your network comes and goes away continuously. The issue is very frustrating. But there is a great solution. You can use Wi-Fi and mobile data simultaneously. To do it, go to Settings > Developer’s Settings. Then select “Keep WiFi On” feature.

Secret Android Tip sand Tricks: Restrict Phone Borrower to a Specific App

Your friend might ask to borrow your phone, as his device might run out of charge. In this case, you might like to restrict him to a specific app, as you don’t want anyone to get access to your private data. You can do it with the Screen Pinning feature. It will force the device to run only a specific app until the lock screen code is being entered again. Go to Settings > Security. The enable Screen Pinning. Now, go to the most recently app window by tapping the square navigation button below the screen. Tap on the pin button in the lower right-hand corner of the app that you want to pin.

Secret Android Tips and Tricks: Bring Back the Accidentally Closed Notifications

You might have swiped away one of the most important notifications accidentally. But don’t worry. There is a way of retrieving it. Just tap and hold an empty part of the home screen. You will see a screen adjusting mode. Select Widgets. Then search for Settings shortcut. Now, you have to drag the shortcut to an empty space of the home screen. Now, drop it to view a list of options. Select Notification log. You will find the detailed notification history. Here, you will find the notification you had closed accidentally.

Secret Android Tips and Tricks: View Two Tabs on Google Chrome at the Same Time

Wouldn’t it be nice to see two Google Chrome simultaneously? Well, you can do it by using the Split Screen feature. While the option is rarely used, it can be very effective in this case. However, to do it, you must own a phone that supports the specific feature. Launch Google Chrome. Then tap and hold on the Overview key to activate the split screen feature. Find the overflow menu icon in the upper-right corner of the Google Chrome window. Tap on it and choose “Move to other window” feature. You will see that a new tab has been opened by the side of the current one. They will be displayed in two equal halves of the screen.

Secret Android Tips and Tricks: Shut All Unwanted Eyes with the Emergency Lockdown Mode

You might have to face a situation where you have to leave your Android phone in a place where everyone can look at the screen. In this case, you can use the Emergency Lockdown mode. It hides your sensitive data from the lock screen. It also deactivates fingerprint scanner and facial recognition technology. Go to Settings> Security & location > Lock screen preferences. Switch on Show lockdown option. Now, whenever you hit the power button, you will find the Lockdown icon, which you can use to activate the specific option.

Secret Android Tips and Tricks: Connect to Five Bluetooth Speakers Simultaneously

If your phone is powered by Android 9 Pie, you can connect to not one, but Bluetooth speakers at the same time. To do it, enable Developer Options. There you will find a feature for selecting maximum number of connected Bluetooth devices. Select 5. Now, you can connect to 5 Bluetooth speakers simultaneously and have a buzzing party.

Secret Android Tips and Tricks: Leave Contact Details on Your Lost Phone

If you lose your phone, you can trigger an option that will display your contact details. So, the person who finds your device will be able to return it to you easily. Head to Settings> Security > Lock screen message. Then add your contact details. You can even add a reward for returning your lost device.

Secret Android Tips and Tricks: Remotely Control Your Lost Phone

What will happen if someone steals your phone and get all of your valuable information? Don’t worry. Android Device Manager allows you to control your lost device remotely. You can turn it off or reset it to the factory settings. To enable the feature, head to Settings > Security > Phone Management. Now, you can get access to your lost device from your PC remotely.

Secret Android Tips and Tricks: Find the Apps that Send You Irritating Notifications

Are you annoyed with a specific app, as it sends you notifications relentlessly? Are you swiping them away without even looking? Well, there is a solution. Head to Settings> Apps & notifications. You will find a list of all the notifications here. Sort them by Most Frequent. Now, you will find the apps that irritate you the most with useless notifications. You can either uninstall them or stop them from notifying you.

This is the end of the article. Which one of these Android tips and tricks seem to be the most effective for you? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.