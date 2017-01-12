Samsung Galaxy Tablet Review: Galaxy Tab S2 8 Excelling in All Areas, Except the Camera Department

Samsung has been producing outstanding tablets time to time. One of the prime examples is the Galaxy Tab S2 8. Having a premium design and powerful specification, it manages to become one of the hottest tablets on the market. In Samsung Galaxy tablet review, you will find all the details of the devices, including pros and cons.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet Review: Design

Weighing just 265g, the Galaxy Tab S2 8 feels really incredible to hold. While grabbing it, you will literally feel nothing in your hand. Having a thickness of only 5.6mm, it has become lighter than the iPad Mini 4. Its overall appearance is simply stunning. Despite having plastic back, it manages to draw the attention of a huge number of consumers. All the credits go to the glass front and metal edges, which provide the device with a premium finish.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet Review: Display

The resolution of the 8-inch display has been decreased from 2560 x 1600 pixels to 2048 x 1536 pixels. It results in a lower pixel density of 320 ppi, which is still not bad for a tablet. Having Super AMOLED panel, it is able to produce vibrant colors. Samsung says that the panel offers 94 percent adobe RGB. In terms of watching HD movies, the performance is stunning. The bright and crisp display also offers you the best experience while playing all the latest games. For all the reasons, it gets a great feedback in our Samsung Galaxy tablet review.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet Review: Camera

The performance of the 8-MP rear shooter is nowhere near to the flagship Galaxy smartphones. However, in terms of tablet cameras, its performance is really good. The color accuracy and white balance of the captured photos look pretty decent. However, sometimes, the pictures look a bit grainy. Shutter speed is also not that great. But you will not be disappointed by the overall camera performance.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet Review: Performance

The Galaxy Tab S2 8 is regarded as one of the most powerful tablets of all time. Thanks to the Exynos 5433 octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM and Mali-T760MP2 GPU. In the Geekbench 3 test, it scores 4385 points, which is way higher than of the iPad Mini (3101 points). It clearly shows how impressive the performance of the tablet is! We are also highly impressed by its gaming performance. All the popular games, like Modern Combat 5 and Dead Trigger 2, run very smoothly. For all these reasons, in terms of performance, the device gets an outstanding feedback in our Samsung Galaxy tablet review.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet Review: Battery

The performance of the 4000 mAh battery is really great. It can make a day with heavy to moderate usage. Typically, the standard tablets discharge 20 – 25% of power per hour, with screen auto setting mode turned one. However, the Galaxy Tab S2 consumes only 10 – 15% charge in every hour. Also, while playing games, you will find that the battery is losing is losing relatively less power in every hour.

Samsung Galaxy Tablet Review: The Verdict

Like all the other high-end tablets on the market, the Galaxy Tab S2 8 has a slight issue with the camera performance. But in all other areas, including design, display, and battery and hardware performance, it excels. If you want to make the best use of $309.93 from your wallet, it is definitely the best choice for you.

This is the end of our Samsung Galaxy tablet review. What do you think about the Galaxy Tab S2 8? Share your thoughts through the comment section.