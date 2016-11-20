Samsung Galaxy Phone News: Galaxy S8 Plus in the Works, Foldable Galaxy X to Arrive in 2017

The Galaxy phone lineup is one of Samsung’s most valuable assets. It is the driving factor behind the Korean company’s strong reign in the global tech market. In this article, you will find two next-gen Samsung Galaxy phone news simultaneously. Take a look at them.

Samsung Galaxy Phone News: Galaxy S8 Plus in the Works

We all know that Samsung will release the upcoming Galaxy S8 in 2017. But what we don’t know is the fact that another model will be revealed, along with the standard S8 model, at the same time. It is the Galaxy S8 Plus, which will have a larger EDGE display than its counterpart. According to the latest Samsung Galaxy phone news reports, while the S8 will come with a 5.7-inch display, the S8 Plus will feature a larger 6.2-inch panel. Due to the larger size, it will be tagged with a higher price tag. The reason behind introducing the larger Galaxy S8 Plus is winning back the disgruntled Galaxy Note 7 users, who have to return their devices due to the battery burning issue. The release date of the device is still unknown. But we strongly expect to see its release in early 2017.

Samsung Galaxy Phone News: Foldable Galaxy X to Arrive in 2017

Samsung has been long rumored to release a foldable smartphone in the market. It seems that you will not have to wait longer, as the company has filed a new patent for a smartphone that can be folded in half. More importantly, it is very likely to be released in the next year. It is called the Samsung Galaxy X. According to the Samsung Galaxy phone news reports, it will have the traditional home button between the menu button on the left and a back button on the right. The aspect ratio of its display will be around 21:9. It will be really interesting to see how the device performs in the global smartphone market.

This is the end of the article. Keep in touch with us to find more next-gen Samsung Galaxy phone news.