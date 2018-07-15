There was a time when you would have to leave your console or gaming PC and went out for a holiday or tour. You must have missed your favorite games a lot. But those days are gone. Now, with the revolution of mobile devices, you can play whenever you want at any place. And with the technology being more advanced than ever before, you can play PC games on Android devices pretty easily. There are different ways to do this. In this article, you will find 10 of them.

Ways to Play PC Games on Android: Nvidia GameStream

As the name suggests, the technology has been built by the graphics giant Nvidia. In order to enjoy it, you must have an Nvidia graphics card in your PC and an Nvidia Shield tablet. By using it, you can cast your PC games to the tablet with a maximum resolution of 4K. GameStream is fully compatible with the controllers. But more importantly, it allows you to play online or locally.

Ways to Play PC Games on Android: Moonlight

If you don’t have Nvidia Shield tablet, you can still stream games to your Android devices using the Nvidia graphics card in your PC. Thanks to Moonlight. To use this technology, you must own a GameStream compatible PC. Being a third party software, Moonlight has some obvious issues. Nonetheless, it is a great option for those people who can’t afford to have both Nvidia tablet and graphics card.

Ways to Play PC Games on Android: KinoConsole

If you don’t have the Nvidia components and devices, KinoConsole can be one of the best ways to play PC games on Android devices. It features a virtual Xbox 360 controller driver, which you can use to play games with a great comfort. It allows you to connect your gamepad to your smartphone and play on the go. Like the other technologies on this list, it supports virtual buttons.

Ways to Play PC Games on Android: Kainy

Kainy can be a great choice for the advanced users. It allows you to dive deep into the settings and adjust everything according to your needs. The way it enables the users to customize everything is outstanding. However, the user interface is pretty complex. So, if you are a beginner, you will face a hard time using it.

Ways to Play PC Games on Android: Remotr

As the name suggests, Remotr enables you to play your PC games remotely on Android devices. It offers tons of features, including touch controls and touchscreen buttons. So, even if you don’t have any controller, you can still indulge in gaming without any issue. And of course, you can use the gamepad if you want to.

Ways to Play PC Games on Android: LiquidSky

LiquidSky allows you to play high-quality PC games on the cheap Android handsets that are not designed for high-end gaming. The whole process is done by running the games in the cloud and streaming it to your Android device. As a result, you can play high-quality Steam games on your budget phone. But more importantly, it eliminates the requirement of having expensive phones with a powerful hardware.

Ways to Play PC Games on Android: SteamLink

As the name suggests, SteamLink creates a connection between Steam games on your PC and Android devices. It doesn’t cost you any money. It supports a wide range of controllers. So, you will not face any issue. The working process is very simple. You just need to install the app on your Android phone or tablet, pair it with a controller and set up a connection to the PC.

Ways to Play PC Games on Android: Splashtop 2 Remote Desktop

SplashTop has been in the industry since 2006. Its Remote Desktop has achieved a great reputation with its outstanding service. Splashtop 2 Remote Desktop is its latest addition. The low-latency remote computing allows you to get an awesome gaming experience. It is one of the most secure and easy to deploy apps. So, you can completely rely on it.

Ways to Play PC Games on Android: GeForce Now

GeForce Now is a great option for streaming games on Android. It doesn’t require you to get an expensive, powerful rig. Even if you have an entry level desktop PC, you can stream games with an incredible pace. The way it streams Witcher 3 from PC is outstanding. Overall, it is one of the best performing options for you right now.

Ways to Play PC Games on Android: Vortex Cloud Gaming

Vortex allows you to enjoy gaming from the Cloud. You can play all types of PC games on not only Android phones and tablets but also TV and laptop. You can get access to all the latest titles on your phone without performing any installation. Vortex Cloud Gaming offers you a hundred of games through a single monthly subscription. So, you have tons of content to stay busy for a long time.

This is the end of the article. Are you excited to play PC games on Android phones? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.