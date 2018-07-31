Photo Editor Apps for Android: 10 Mind Blowing Software for Editing Images with an Incredible Effect

There was a time when people used laptops and desktops to edit photos. But those days are gone. Now, everyone uses smartphone to capture and edit photos in a spectacular way. There are tons of editing apps. But which are the best ones? In this article, you will find 10 of the most amazing photo editor apps for Android devices. Take a look at them.

Photo Editor Apps for Android: Photoshop Express

There is nothing new to say about Photoshop Express. It is one of the best photo editor apps for mobile devices. It has a simple interface. However, the features are outstanding. You can crop, rotate and straighten photos very easily. There are also various one touch colors, filters and photo frames. By using them, you can take the beauty of your shots to a whole new level.

Photo Editor Apps for Android: Aviary

Aviary has been in the market for a long time. It has earned a massive reputation for editing photos in a completely different approach. It comes with a wide range of one touch features, which you can use to edit everything very quickly. You can also adjust different aspects of the images, including color, brightness and temperature, manually. The fun stickers are really impressive.

Photo Editor Apps for Android: Cymera

Cymera is one of the most versatile apps that you can find in any smartphone. It has been packed with a massive collection of image editing tools. There is a face filter, which you can use to make your selfies absolutely perfect. You can use lens flare to illuminate your shots in a brilliant way. There are also several unique features, including slimming your waist and lifting your hip.

Photo Editor Apps for Android: AirBrush

If you are looking for an editing app that can bring a perfect skin in every photo, AirBrush is definitely the right choice for you. With a few swipes, you can retouch, even tan your skin, to bring an outstanding tone. There are several artistic retouching features. You can use them to perform different functions, including blur and stretch. The most unique feature is the real-time technology. It allows you to edit your selfies before taking them.

Photo Editor Apps for Android: Bonfire Photo Editor Pro

If you are looking for an editing apps offering stunning effects, you should definitely consider getting Bonfire Photo Editor Pro. It comes with over 110 unique effects and filters. By making their best use, you can make your photos look absolutely stunning. Similar to AirBrush, it allows you to edit photos in real time. The most impressive option is Magic Fancy effect. It transforms your face into a watercolor fairy scene.

Photo Editor Apps for Android: Pixlr

Pixlr is one of the hottest free photo editor apps. It offers you with over 2 million combination of free effects. There are also tons of shadows and filters. As a result, you get an immense opportunity of using your creativity in a versatile way. You can create colorful photo collages, stylize your shots with sketch effect and modify the mood with overlays. So, there is a plenty of stuffs to do.

Photo Editor Apps for Android: YouCam Perfect

YouCam Perfect is a great option for those people who want to beautify portrait photos very quickly. And you can do all these things in real time. The app offers various blurring effects, including Gaussian blur. You can use them to make the subject more focused. You can also transform all of your selfies into a spectacular collage.

Photo Editor Apps for Android: Google Snapseed

Google Snapseed has the ability to outsmart some of the most popular desktop photo editing apps. It allows you to adjust the depth of field and brightness. There is a huge amount of features, including customizable filters and effects. The most significant feature is Expand. It enables you to calculate the area of the surrounding of the subject, which is really cool.

Photo Editor Apps for Android: Facetune

If you love taking selfies, Facetune is the best photo editor app for you. You can use it to perform different functions to make the captured images look absolutely stunning. You can whiten your teeth, reshape your face and fix all the imperfections. You can also widen your smile to transform yourself into a Hollywood star! So, there is a plenty of cool stuffs to do.

Photo Editor Apps for Android: VSCO

VSCO is one of the oldest photo editor apps for Android devices. It allows you to capture and edit photos with a highly effective, film inspired presets. You will be blown away by the effects the app offers. You can change a variety of aspects, including exposure, contrast and temperature correction. There is also an option for straightening the horizon with an alignment tool. Overall, VSCO is an amazing app that is packed with tons of unique features.

What do you think about these photo editor apps for Android devices? Which one is your most favorite? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.