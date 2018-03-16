New Tablets 2018 List: The Most Buzzing Large Screened Devices Revealed at MWC 2018

Once again, the MWC has been a major hit. The event marks the launch of some of the most amazing devices that we have ever seen. They have been packed with incredibly powerful processors, stunning displays and outstanding features. They look absolutely fantastic. In this new tablets 2018 list, you will find all the most buzzing large screen devices revealed at the event. Take a look at them.

New Tablets 2018 List: Huawei MediaPad M5

Huawei has revealed several tablets at the MWC. One of them is the MediaPad M5. It retains several features of the predecessor, including the display resolution of 2500 x 1600 pixels, curved metal unibody and Hi-Res audio. It is available in two models. The first one is the MediaPad M5 8, which is an 8.4-inch tablet. It has been packed with the Kirin 960 processor, 4 GB RAM and 5100 mAh battery. It also has a 13-MP primary camera and an 8-MP secondary camera. The second variant is the MediaPad M5 10. It has a large 10.8-inch display. However, the bigger screen translates to a relatively low pixel density of 280 ppi. So, it will be not as sharp as its smaller counterpart. The hardware and camera are pretty much the same. However, having a larger screen, it comes with a massive 7500 mAh battery. The price of the MediaPad M5 8 and the MediaPad M5 10 starts at €349 and €399, which look pretty reasonable.

New Tablets 2018 List: Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Pro comes with the same processor, RAM, camera and battery as the M5 10. However, there is a major difference. It can work as both a tablet and a laptop. Thanks to the inclusion of a full laptop keyboard dock. So, you can type and edit all the documents comfortably. There is also an M-Pen stylus, which features a 4096-pressure sensitivity. So, you can create sketches pretty easily. The stylus has several buttons. You can use them to perform different functions in shortcut, including deleting images and taking screenshots. Overall, it will be a great choice for the Pro users.

New Tablets 2018 List: Alcatel 1T 7

Alcatel has introduced its new budget friendly tablet series at the MWC 2018. It is called the 1T. The lineup comes in two different variants. The first one is the Alcatel 1T 7. As the name suggests, it has a 7-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1,024 x 600 pixels. For reducing the blue light emission, Alcatel has included the new Eye Care Mode. The feature makes everything very easy for your eyes. Under the hood, the 7-inch tablet contains MediaTek MT8321 quad-core processor, 1 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage. It has been specifically built for kids. A number of kids friendly games have been preinstalled. If you are looking to buy a tablet for your young son or daughter, the Alcatel 1T 7 can be a great choice for you.

New Tablets 2018 List: Alcatel 1T 10

The second model in Alcatel’s cheap tablet lineup is the 1T 10. It has pretty much the same hardware as the smaller variant. However, it has a larger 10-inch display with a higher resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels. So, it looks much sharper than the smaller one. Due to the larger size, Alcatel has used a bigger 4,000 mAh battery to keep the device operating for an optimal period of time. And on the front, there is a 2-MP selfie shooter, rather than the VGA camera on the 1T 7. If your kids love large tablets, the 1T 10 can be an amazing gift for them.

