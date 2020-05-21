Getting the new Android version is vital for making the most out of your smartphone. It can benefit you significantly. It can enhance the hardware and battery performance massively. Also, the update provides you with a lot of new features, like Smart Reply, Gesture Navigation and Focus Mode, that can take the mobile experience to a whole new level. In this article, you will find the way of checking the version of Android on your smartphone. Also, we will discuss the method of installing the Android 10 update. Moreover, you will get a brief history of the different versions of Google’s mobile operating system. Now, let’s dive in.

What is the new Android version?

The new Android version is 10.0. The operating system saw its debut on September 3, 2019. Initially, Google released it for the Pixel smartphone lineup.

Unlike the predecessors, Android 10 doesn’t come with any fancy dessert name. Google felt that the name beyond the version number can be confusing to a lot of people in the Android community. So, this time, it decided to go with just the version number.

Android Version History

Android 1.0 – 1.1

Google’s original operating system saw its debut on September 23, 2008. HTC Dream was the very first phone to get it. It came with several basic apps, including Gmail, Maps and YouTube. At that time, it didn’t have any cute dessert name.

Android 1.5, Cupcake

With the release of Android 1.5 on April 27, 2009, Google introduced the tradition of naming the new Android versions with fancy desserts. Cupcake came with a number of major refinements to the user interface, including the very first on-screen keyboard.

Android 1.6, Donut

Donut rolled out on September 15, 2009. It introduced Android’s capability of operating on a variety of screen sizes and resolutions. Also, it was compatible with CDMA networks – an option that would play a major role in making Android massively popular worldwide.

Android 2.0 – 2.1, Eclair

Google released Eclair on October 26, 2009. It came with several cool features, including real-time traffic information and pinch-to-zoom capability. However, the most transformative option was the voice-guided navigation. It created a revolution in the smartphone industry.

Android 2.2 – 2.2.3, Froyo

Froyo arrived on May 10, 2020. It offered Voice Actions for the very first time in Android history. Also, it featured the standard dock at the bottom of the home screen. Moreover, there were several performance improvements.

Android 2.3 – 2.3.7, Gingerbread

Gingerbread was introduced on December 06, 2010. By emphasizing on the black and green interface, it began Android’s slow march towards distinctive design. In fact, it was the first true visual identity of Google’s mobile operating system.

Android 3.0 – 3.2.6, Honeycomb

Released on February 22, 2011, Honeycomb was specifically built for the tablets, rather than the smartphones. It was the first Android version to feature on-screen buttons for the main navigation commands.

Android 4.0 – 4.0.4, Ice Cream Sandwich

On October 18, 2011, Google revealed Ice Cream Sandwich for both smartphones and tablets. It came with holographic appearance. It began the process of adopting the standardized design framework. Also, the Ice Cream Sandwich utilized the swiping technology extensively for getting around the operating system comfortably.

Android 4.1 – 4.3.1. Jelly Bean

Introduced on July 9, 2012, Jellybean delivered a spectacular AI utility, known as Google Now. Also, it offered interactive notification and an advanced voice search system. Moreover, Jellybean introduced an early version of Quick Settings panel.

Android 4.4 – 4.4.4, KitKat

Google released KitKat on October 13, 2013. It took Google Now feature to a step further with “OK Google.” The highly popular voice command technology enabled everyone to access the artificial intelligence assistant without even touching the phone. Also, KitKat introduced Emoji to the Android keyboard.

Android 5.0 – 5.1.1, Lollipop

Revealed on November 12, 2014, Lollipop brought several major changes. The Material Design standard saw its debut. It brought a whole new look that extended across not only Android but also other Google products.

Android 6.0 – 6.0.1, Marshmallow

Marshmallow arrived on October 5, 2015. It had minor updates. The most attention grabbing element was Now on Tap, a screen-search feature. Also, there was support for fingerprint reader and USB-C.

Android 7.0 – 7.1.2, Nougat

Nougat saw its debut on August 22, 2016. It came with native split-screen mode and Data Saver option. However, the most significant addition was Google Assistant. The AI powered virtual assistant has turned into a revolutionary component for both Android and a variety of Google products.

Android 8.0 – 8.1, Oreo

Google introduced Oreo on August 21, 2017. It arrived with a variety of cool features, like native picture-in-picture mode and notification snoozing option. Other notable features were: Bluetooth battery level measurements, better screen management and Google Play Protect.

Android 9.0, Pie

Pie arrived on August 6, 2018. It was packed with amazing productivity features, like Smart Reply and App Actions. Also, the power and screen management system became more intelligent. Thanks to the inclusion of Adaptive Battery and Brightness feature.

Android 10

Released on September 3, 2019, the new Android version didn’t come with any fancy dessert name. Instead, it came with just the version number. It has several groundbreaking features, including incognito mode for Google Maps, Live Caption and Edge-to-Edge focus. Also, it came with Dark Theme.

How to Check Android Version

Before updating to the new Android version, you have to check the existing version that is running on your smartphone. If you have a Samsung smartphone, follow these steps:

1. Go to Settings.

2. Tap About Phone.

3. Tap Software Information.

4. Now, you will see the Android Version.

If you don’t see “10,” it’s time for you to update to the latest Android version.

Things to Do Before Getting the New Android Version

Back up Your Phone

You should definitely back up your device before updating to the new Android version. It will enable you to restore the data even if something goes terribly wrong. Your device should be fine with getting the update. Nonetheless, you shouldn’t take any risk with your precious data.

There are various ways of backing up Android device. Here is the easiest one:

How to Back up Your Android Phone

1. Go to Settings.

2. Head to System > Backup.

3. Tap Back up Now.

Now, all of the essential data on your phone, including app data, contacts and devices settings, will be backed up.

Check the Available Space

To download and install the new Android version, you must have adequate space on your phone. To check the available space, follow these steps:

How to Check Available Space on Android

1. Go to Settings.

2. Tap Storage.

3. Now, you will see the information about the amount of used space. In this way, you can determine whether there is adequate storage for installing the Android 10 update or not.

If you are running out of space, tap Free up Space button. Then you will see several options for deleting unnecessary files. In this way, you can free up a significant amount of space.

Check the Compatibility of Your Device with the New Android Version

To check whether your smartphone is compatible with Android 10 update or not, you can take a look at our article on Android 10 Phones. It covers all the current and upcoming devices that are compatible with the new Android version.

How to Get the New Android Version

Getting the latest Android version is really easy. Just follow these steps:

1. Connect your smartphone to Wi-Fi.

2. Head to Settings.

3. Select About Phone.

4. Tap Check now for update.

5. Tap Install Now.

That’s it! The new Android version will be installed on your smartphone. You will have to reboot the device to complete the installation process.

However, keep in mind that the manufacturer of your phone, like Samsung, is responsible for the Android update. You will not get the new Android version unless the manufacturer makes it available for your device.