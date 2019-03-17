10 New Android Phones that You Must Know About

A number of new Android phones have seen their debut at MWC 2019. Samsung has revealed three different models. Sony has also done the same thing. Other major manufactures, including Xiaomi, Huawei and LG, have refreshed their flagship phone as well. You will find all the devices right here.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ – The Highly Anticipated New Android Phones

Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are the hottest new Android phones on the market. They have been packed with all the high-end hardware, including Snapdragon 855 processor and Adreno 650 GPU. So, you will get an absolutely stunning gaming experience. However, there are some slight differences. The 6.1-inch Galaxy S10 has less RAM (8 GB) than 6.4-inch Galaxy S10+ (12 GB). Also, due to the smaller size, its battery is (3400 mAh) is also smaller than its counterpart (4100 mAh). In addition, there is only a single selfie camera in Galaxy S10.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

If the two aforementioned devices are too expensive for you, you can go for the Galaxy S10e. The $749 device comes with the same processor, GPU and RAM as the Galaxy S10. However, it doesn’t have the triple camera setup. Instead, it features two shooters (12-MP + 16-MP) on the rear. Also, the 3100 mAh battery is smaller due to the relatively smaller display size (5.8-inch). It supports fast charging, fast wireless charging and reverse wireless charging technologies.

Xiaomi Mi9

Mi9 is Xiaomi’s flagship phone of this year. It has a 6.39-inch Samsung AMOLED display. The screen covers 90.7% of the front surface, providing the device with a unique appearance. There are several major improvements. For instance, the fingerprint is 25% faster than the predecessor. Also, it features a significantly more powerful hardware. In addition, it has been packed with one of the most powerful triple camera setup (48-MP + 16-MP + 12-MP). With such a high megapixel range, the rear shooter is capable of producing stunning shots. All these things make Xiaomi Mi9 one of the strongest contenders for the title of the best smartphone of this year.

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView is one of the most buzzing new Android phones on the market. It comes with not three, but five 12-MP shooters on the back. As a result, you can take shots with an incredible amount of details. While zooming, you will find a lot more details being covered on the frame than the other smartphone cameras. However, Nokia 9 PureView lacks the processing power. Its Snapdragon 845 processor is much slower than the latest 855 chip. Nonetheless, it is a great choice for all the shooting enthusiasts.

Sony Xperia 1 – One of the Best New Android Phones for Entertainment

Xperia 1 is Sony’s one of the new Android phones. It has been made specifically for entertainment. Its 6.5-inch 4K display comes with a unique aspect ratio of 21:9. As a result, you get a cinematic experience. Supporting HDR content, it is able to deliver more contrast, brightness and colors. Under the hood, Xperia 1 contains all the high-end hardware, including the Snapdragon 855 processor, Adreno 640 GPU and 6 GB RAM. So, there’s a plenty of processing power.

Sony Xperia 10 and Xperia X10 Plus – The Dark Horses Among the New Android Phones

Xperia 10 and Xperia X10 Plus are Sony’s new mid-range phones. The former one features a 6-inch Full HD LCD display, 13-MP + 5-MP rear shooter, Snapdragon 630 processor and a 2,780 mAh battery. The latter one comes with a larger 6.5-inch LCD display, 12-MP + 8-MP primary camera, Snapdragon 636 processor and 3,000 mAh battery. Both of them are expected to create a massive impact in the market of mid-range phones in 2019.

Honor View 20

Honor View 20 is one of the most attractive phones that Huawei has ever made. The gradient finish has provided it with an eye catching appearance. The build quality is really solid. The 48-MP rear camera is one of the most significant features of the View 20. It offers an outstanding camera experience across the board. The performance of the 4000 mAh battery is amazing. In GSMArena’s endurance rating test, it survived 96 hours. There are only a few new Android phones that can compete against it.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Among the new Android phones, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G has one of the best designs. It can draw your attention at the very first sight. It can capture stunning photos as well. Thanks to the inclusion of two 12-MP lenses on the rear. Also, there are two mechanical pop-up selfie cameras. The photo quality is not as good as the flagship phones mentioned on this list. However, it still looks pretty decent with respect to its relatively cheaper price tag.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

The V50 ThinQ 5G is LG’s flagship phone of this year. It comes with pretty much the standard specification of the premium phones, including Snapdragon 855 processor, 6 GB RAM and Adreno 640 GPU. The glass-sandwich body offers a timeless design. In fact, it is one of the best looking new Android phones right now. For taking high-quality shots, three shooters have been included on the rear. For selfie lovers, two lenses have been used in the front camera. In addition, there is a 6.4-inch P-OLED display, offering a stunning view. Overall, LG V50 ThinQ 5G is a total package for all the premium users.

LG G8 ThinQ

LG G8 ThinQ is relatively cheaper than V50. But that also trims several components for keeping the budget relatively low. For instance, the selfie camera is less powerful than the one on V50. Also, the display size is small (6.1-inch). As a result, the battery capacity has been lowered to 4000 mAh. The other specs are pretty much the same. The camera performance is much better than the LG G7, which was one of the best camera phones of 2018. If the V20 is too big for your pocket, you should definitely try using LG G8 ThinQ.

New Android Phones: Conclusion

This is the end of the list of the new Android phones. Which one excite you the most? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.