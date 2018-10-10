New Android Phones Coming in October 2018 that You Must Know About

We are heading towards the end of this year. But still, there are a plenty of new Android phones remaining to be released in this year. In fact, you will see some of the big names in this month. Google will release its new smartphones in the second week of October. On the other hand, a new version of Razer phone will see its debut later this month. You will find all the hottest upcoming handsets of October 2018 right here. Take a look at them.

New Android Phones: Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL (October 18)

Google will release the new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on October 9 in the US. The former one will feature a notch-less 5.5-inch display. On the hand, the latter one will have a notch on the 6.2-inch screen. As a result, it will look quite similar to the iPhone X. Pixel 3 will come with a single rear camera, dual selfie shooters and a 2,915 mAh battery. Pixel 3 XL will have the same camera setup, along with a larger 3,430 mAh battery. Both of the models will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor. It will be coupled with 4 GB RAM and Adreno 630 GPU.

New Android Phones: Razer Phone 2 (October 10)

Razer will bring a new gaming phone on October 10. It will be known as Razer Phone 2. It will feature a 5.7-inch display, which will have a high resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. To make your gaming experience incredibly smooth, the device will come with Kirin Kyro 385 octa-core processor and a massive 8 GB of RAM. It will also sport a powerful 4200 mAh battery. As a result, Razer Phone 2 will be able to last more than a day without any issue.

New Android Phones: A Mysterious Samsung Galaxy Smartphone (October 11)

Recently, Samsung has sent out an invitation for a special event. Here, a mysterious Samsung Galaxy phone will see its debut. It’s really difficult to know about it. The only clue is the tagline of “4X fun” tagline mentioned on the invitation. There are plenty of rumors surfacing about it. Some of them claim about the introduction of a new foldable smartphone. The others are pointing to the release of the quad-core Galaxy A9s. You will have to wait until October 11 to find the real one.

New Android Phones: Huawei Mate 20 (October 16)

Huawei will bring a new smartphone on October 16. It will be known as Mate 20. It will be powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 980 processor, which is better than Snapdragon 845 in almost every way. The device will also have a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage, a massive 4,200 mAh battery and wireless charging technology. Overall, it will have all the elements of a true high-end phablet.

New Android Phones: OnePlus 6T

One-place 6T will have a 6.4-inch, 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution display. Due to the large size, it will be a perfect fit for editing documents and watching movies. Under the hood, OnePlus 6T contains Snapdragon 845 processor, Adreno 630 GPU and the massive 8 GB RAM. All these things will transform OnePlus 6T into one of the most powerful Android phones of this year.

New Android Phones: Asus ROG Phone (October 22)

Asus has a great reputation for providing high-quality gaming laptop, called ROG. And now, it is trying to gain the same reputation from the mobile gamers with its new gaming phone, called ROG Phone. The device will be powered by Snapdragon 845 processor, which will be coupled with 8 GB RAM and Adreno 630 GPU. As a result, it will be able to deliver a solid gaming performance. In addition, the ROG Phone will have a unique design, which will catch the eyes of the mobile gamers at the very first sight.

New Android Phones: RED Hydrogen One

RED is renowned company for producing high-quality cameras for cinematography. And now, it is bringing its expertise in the smartphone industry with a new device, called RED Hydrogen One. The smartphone will support Cinema 2D module, which you can use to attach regular DSLR camera lenses. So, if you are a fan of cinematography, you will love to use RED Hydrogen One.

This is the end of our list. Which one of these new Android phones excites you the most? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.