Finding the most popular Android apps among 2.6 million apps on the Play Store can be incredibly difficult. There are tons of highly admired ones. However, not all of them manage to stay in the smartphones without being uninstalled consistently. But there are some apps which are continuing to be used consistently for years. They are gaining a massive popularity worldwide steadily. Despite being released years ago, they continue to remain fresh with constant updates. In this article, you will find 10 of the most popular Android apps of all time. They have been downloaded a staggering number of times. But more importantly, they have achieved an outstanding feedback. Let’s take a look at them.

10. Snapchat

Snapchat is a great app for sending photos quickly to your friends. There are several amazing effects that you can use in the images, like dog face. Your friends cannot reshare the embarrassing photos with the other people. Thanks to the inclusion of the self-destruct feature. In addition to chatting, you can use it to make video calls as well. The app has been downloaded 782.837 million times. The feedback rating is not impressive. However, it has a whopping number of daily users (150 millions). Right now, it is one of the most popular Android apps on the Play Store.

9. Candy Crush Saga

There is nothing new to say about Candy Crush Saga. It has been admired by millions of players around the world. It has been downloaded 805.826 million times. As the name suggests, you have to crush colorful candies by matching 3 common ones in a row. The game is simple, but very addictive. Candy Crush Saga has an overall feedback rating of 4.4. It is really impressive for an app that has been in the Play Store for years.

8. Clean Master

Clean Master is one of the most popular Android apps for cleaning junks and freeing space. It also kills those tasks that hurt the overall performance of your phone. A lot of experts suggest the users to avoid using it. According to them, the process of cleaning RAM and killing tasks affects the performance in the long run. However, it doesn’t stop the people around the world using it. The overall rating of 4.7 stars and the gigantic number of downloads (over 833.739 millions) say it all.

7. Twitter

Twitter is one of the hottest social media apps on the market. From politics to sports, you get all sorts of news and related people right here. In fact, it often becomes the first platform to inform you about the biggest news and deals. In addition to finding the viral topics, Twitter allows you to connect with your friends around the world. Overall, it’s a complete social media platform with highly advanced features. Till now, it has been downloaded 833.858 million times.

6. Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers is the second Android game app on our list. It has been downloaded 1.025 billion times by the gamers around the world. The endless runner is continuing to retain its strong position in the gaming market in 2019. Thanks to the colorful graphics and enjoyable gameplay. Everyone loves to play Subway Surfers. The overall feedback rating of 4.5 stars from a whopping 2.9 million has made it the most popular Android game of all time.

5. Skype

Skype has been one of the most popular Android apps in the market for years. Thanks to its outstanding sound quality in both audio and video calls. For this reason, a huge number of businesses around the world prefer it over all the other available options. The app supports both Skype to Skype and phone calls. The former one is free. However, the operator charges may apply for the latter one. Skype has been downloaded 1.0399 billion times.

4. Instagram

Instagram is the most popular image sharing Android app of all time. It offers a simple way of sharing your beautiful photography with the world. You can also share videos as well. The Instagram community has a massive number of users. So, if you want to be a social media and a photography superstar at the same time, the platform can be incredibly useful for you. The app has over 1.843 billion downloads.

3. WhatsApp Messenger

WhatsApp Messenger is arguably regarded as the best instant messaging app on the planet. It is also one of the best free Android apps on the market. It allows you to make video calls and send text messages using the internet connection. You can also share photos and videos online. As there is no international charge, you can communicate with your friends and family, who are living abroad, absolutely free. The interface is designed masterfully. It looks really cool. But more importantly, it offers you the best user experience. The app has been downloaded over 2.979 billion times. Right now, it is one of the most popular Android apps on the Play Store.

2. Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger allows you to connect to the people around you instantly. You can easily add your friend by using the phone number. The app supports both chatting and video calling. So, it can be very useful for both personal and business purposes. You can share all sorts of content, including texts, videos, images and links. Facebook Messenger also allows you to edit your shots with a number of brilliant effects. It also offers a variety of cool games, which can be played in online multiplayer.

1. Facebook – The Greatest Among the Most Popular Android Apps

Facebook is the most popular Android app on the market. Despite being hit with tons of controversies, the social networking service is continuing to grow rapidly. Right now, 1.62 billion people are using it. The Android version of the app has been downloaded for more than 4 billion times. However, the app often gets affected with bugs. For this reason, a massive number of users have given 1 star feedback rating due to the frustration. But still, it is continuing to gain a massive number of new users worldwide continuously.

Most Popular Android Apps List: Conclusion

This is the end of our list. Which one among these most popular Android apps will top the list by the end of the year? Will Facebook retain its top spot? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.