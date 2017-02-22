Lenovo K80 Review: Super-Crisp Display and Great Gaming Performance

The K80 was Lenovo’s one of the hottest smartphones of 2015. Despite being two years old, the device is storming the emerging market, including India and Philippines. But why is it so popular? In this Lenovo K80 review, you will find the answer to the question, along with some of its issues. Take a look at it.

Lenovo K80 Review: Design

The K80 is not the most beautiful smartphone on the market. But certainly, it is a very attractive device. The combination of matte finish and pearlascent color can draw your attention at the very first sight. Its build quality is really great. The phone feels really solid to grab. However, the thickness of 8.3 mm and the weight of 158g have made it a chunky device. But that is understandable, as it sports a massive battery.

Lenovo K80 Review: Display

There is nothing to complain about the 5.5-inch AMOLED display. It has a Full HD resolution, which results in a decent pixel density of 403 ppi. It makes everything look crystal clear. The colors look very vibrant. The viewing angles are pretty decent. More importantly, it is 1.5 times sharper than the smartphones of 2015. As a result, it gets a great feedback from us in our Lenovo K80 review.

Lenovo K80 Review: Camera

The 13-MP rear camera can lock on the subject very quickly. It can capture photos with punchy and accurate colors. The images look super crisp and cover plenty of details. Even in the low light condition, the shooter performs brilliantly. However, sometimes, it produces overexposed images. The device also has a 5-MP front shooter for the selfie lovers. Its performance is not mind blowing, but acceptable in terms of casual selfie shooting.

Lenovo K80 Review: Hardware

The combination of 1.8-GHz Intel Atom Z3560 processor, PowerVR G6400 GPU and the massive 4 GB RAM has made the Lenovo K80 a solid mid-range gaming phone. It runs all the hottest games, like Pokemon Go, very smoothly. In the 3D Mark Ice Storm Unlimited gaming benchmark test, it scores 17,655 points, which is higher than the Asus Zenfone 2 (11608 points).

Lenovo K80 Review: Battery

Lenovo knows that a 5.5-inch phone requires more power to survive longer. For this reason, it has equipped the K80 with a massive 4000 mAh battery. With a moderate usage, it can last a day pretty easily. And with a light usage, it can make two days. Overall, the battery performance is pretty impressive.

Lenovo K80 Review: The Verdict

Like the other smartphones on the market, the Lenovo K80 is not free from issues. But it is one of those rare devices that has a super-crisp display, decent shooters, a powerful battery, while costing you a reasonable amount of money. Moreover, its gaming performance is pretty impressive. If you are a cost conscious person who is looking for a mid-range phone, it is the best option for you.

This is the end of our Lenovo K80 review. What do you think about it? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.