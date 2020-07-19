Upgrading to the latest Android version can provide you with a wealth of benefits. It provides you with a revamped UI for ease of usage. Also, it provides a more advanced security system, enabling your phone to fight against the new viruses and malwares effectively. Moreover, the new Android version offers a large number of new features. So, you can make the most out of your phone conveniently.

In this article, you will figure out the way of getting the latest Android version on your smartphone. Also, it discusses about 5 things that you should do before getting the update. Moreover, you will go through a quick overview about the history of different Android versions. Now, let’s dive in.

What is the latest Android version?

The latest Android version is 10. Google released the first Beta on March 13, 2019. The official version saw its debut on September 3, 2019.

Unlike the previous versions, Android 10 doesn’t come with any fancy dessert name or any other type of name beyond the version number. Last year, Google ended the practice of using dessert codenames. The company felt that the names of the foods are not well-known to the Android community members internationally. Also, they can be really hard to pronounce in different parts of the world.

To solve these issues, Google named its latest mobile operating system with just the numerical value. That’s why, it’s known as simply “Android 10.”

Android Version History:

Android 1.0

As the name suggests, Android 1.0 was the very first version of Google’s mobile operating system. It arrived on September 23, 2008. It didn’t come with any cute dessert name. Instead, it came with just the version number. Android 1.0 featured a number of basic apps, including Gmail, Maps and YouTube, laying the foundation of today’s highly advanced mobile software. The first phone to support Android 1.0 was HTC Dream.

Android 1.1

Google released Android 1.1 on February 9, 2009. That means, it saw its debut just four months after the revelation of Android 1.0. It doesn’t feature any major upgrade. However, the new Android version made it much easier for the users to install new updates with incremental features. At that time, no other mobile operating system had that capability.

Android 1.5 Cupcake

Google began the tradition of dessert-naming Android version by launching Android 1.5 Cupcake on April 27, 2009. It came with several significant features, including the ability to upload videos on YouTube and automatically rotate smartphone to the right direction. Also, it’s the very first version to support the on-screen keyboard, one of the most groundbreaking Android features of all time.

Android 1.6 Donut

Google introduced Android 1.6 Donut just after several months of releasing Android 1.5. Revealed on September 15, 2009, the new Android version came with the support for CDMA networks. It played a critical role in Android’s imminent explosion. Also, the new Android version arrived with a huge number of new features, including Quick Search Box, Gallery and the Power Control Widget.

Android 2.0 – 2.1 Eclair

Android 2.0 Eclair saw its debut on October 26, 2009. It’s the first version to support text-to-speech feature. Also, it introduced live wallpapers and multiple account support. The most transformative features were the voice guided navigation system and real-time traffic information system on Google Maps. The very first phone to include the latest Android version of 2009 was the Motorola Droid. It was also the first Android phone sold by Verizon Wireless.

Android 2.2 Froyo

Google launched Android 2.2 Froyo officially on May 20, 2010. The Nexus One was the first smartphone to receive it. Later in 2010, Froyo received a quick over-the-air update, marking a new way of getting the new Android version. The new Android version came with a number of cool features, including Wi-Fi mobile hotspot functions, push notifications and flash support for web browsers. Also, it enabled you to perform basic functions through Voice Actions.

Android 2.3 Gingerbread

Google launched Android 2.3 Gingerbread on December 6, 2010. It arrived with a refreshed user interface (UI), offering increased efficiency and ease of use. Gingerbread had support for extra-large screen sizes and SIP VoIP internet telephones. Also, it came with improved text inputs for virtual keyboard and better text suggestions. Moreover, the latest Android version of 2010 offered support for multiple cameras and video chat within Google Talk, laying the ground for selfie. The most significant feature is the support for using NFC in the compatible smartphones. The Nexus was the very first smartphone to feature both Gingerbread and NFC hardware.

Android 3.0 Honeycomb

Released on February 22, 2011, Honeycomb was made available for only tablets and devices larger than the typical smartphones. It was a direct response to Apple, which launched iPad in 2010. Google aimed for features that couldn’t be handled by small devices, like smartphones. The new Android version featured redesigned UI specifically for large screened devices. The notification bar was placed on the bottom of the display. However, Honeycomb ended up being a version that was not really needed. Most of its features were integrated with the next major version of Android, known as Ice Cream Sandwich.

Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich

Google released the Ice Cream Sandwich on October 18, 2011. It combined the tablet-only features introduced in Honeycomb with the smartphone oriented features to deliver a unified UI vision. Also, it came with a “favorites tray” on the home screen. Ice Cream Sandwich is the first Android version to support unlocking the smartphone by capturing the photo of the owner’s face. It’s the first form of biometric sign-in functionality on Android, which has evolved significantly since then. Other notable features of 2011’s latest Android version were: swipe gestures for dismissing notifications, the ability to monitor data usage over the internet and all on-screen buttons.

Android 4.1-4.3 Jelly Bean

The Jelly Bean was the most impactful version of Android. It arrived in three versions. The first one was released on July 9, 2012. Two more versions were released on October 2012 and July 2013 respectively. Jelly Bean was widely adopted and praised by the Android phone users around the world. Thanks to the inclusion of great features, including Google Now, multiuser support and full support of Google Chrome. The Quick Settings panel made its first appearance. With the introduction of Project Butter, the touch responsiveness saw a massive improvement. Also, it sped up the animations. Moreover, the latest Android version of 2012 offered support for external displays, Miracast and HDR photography.

Android 4.4 KitKat

KitKat saw its debut on October 31, 2013. It marked the end of Android’s dark UI era. It incorporated lighter backgrounds, a transparent status bar and white icons. All these things provide the latest Android version of 2013 with a more contemporary look. There was not a huge number of features. The only significant feature is the introduction of the first version of “OK, Google.” But on the bright side, the operating system was optimized to run on handsets that had as little as 512 MB of RAM. It enabled the users of cheap smartphones to install KitKat on the device.

Android 5.0 Lollipop

Released on November 12, 2014, Lollipop was the first Android version to support the Material Design. It enabled the operating system to simulate paper like look to the user interface. It changed the look of not only Android but also the apps and other products of Google. Also, Lollipop brought a number of new features, including hands free voice control, revamped navigation bar and better-style notifications. Moreover, Google introduced Doze, a mode that killed background apps. In this way, the latest Android version of 2014 managed to enhance the battery life significantly.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Google revealed Marshmallow on October 5, 2015. It was a minor Android update. However, it began the trend of Google releasing at least one major Android version every year. It came with a number of new features, including a vertically scrolling app drawer, and support for USB Type-C, along with Android Pay. It is the first version to offer native support for fingerprint biometric unlocking technology. Also, Google Now was made available on Tap.

Android 7.0 Nougat

Nougat saw its debut on August 22, 2016. Before the revelation, it was referred as “New York Cheese Cake” internally among the Google personnel. It came with a lot of new features. The most notable one was the native split-screen mode, allowing you to enjoy multitasking by working on two apps side-by-side simultaneously. Also, there was new bundled-by-app system for organizing notifications effectively. Moreover, the latest Android version of 2016 bought several major performance enhancing capabilities. By switching to a new JIT compiler, it managed to speed up apps significantly. Also, it supported the Vulkan API for faster performance. The Google Assistant made its debut with Nougat, which has become a critical element of the Android operating system.

Android 8.0 Oreo

Google officially released Oreo on August 21, 2017. It included many visual changes, like native support for picture-in-picture mode and notification channels. Also, it featured new auto fill APIs, allowing you to manage passwords and fill data in a more efficient way. Oreo was the first Android version to support Project Treble. It was an ambitious Google endeavor for creating modular base for Android codes. It enabled the Android phone manufacturers to get the updates out to the users in a much faster and easier way. The new Android version was made available for older Nexus handsets and Pixel smartphones via Over-The-Air (OTA) update.

Android 9 Pie

Pie saw the light of the world on August 6, 2018. It came with a huge number of new features and major improvements. Google ditched the traditional home button in favor of an elongated button in the center. Also, new gestures were included. Swiping up from the elongated button brought up Overview. By swiping left, you could see the recently opened apps. The latest Android version of 2018 utilized the machine learning technology to predict the apps that users had wanted to use. Also, it offered universal suggested-reply system for messaging and a new dashboard of Digital Wellbeing controls. With the more advanced intelligent system for power and screen management, it delivered a significantly better battery saving functionality.

Android 10

Google officially launched Android 10 on September 3, 2019. This time, the tech giant opted to drop the tradition of naming the version with desserts. Instead, it named the newest Android version with just the number “10.” There were several new features and improvements, along with new APIs. The latest Android version came with the support for foldable smartphones with flexible displays. Also, it came with the system-wide Dark Mode, new navigation control using gestures and Smart Reply for all the messaging apps. Google bundled 5G compatibility with Android 10. It enabled the developers to make the most of the super-fast internet speed for their apps.

What is the upcoming Android version?

Android 11 is Google’s next-gen mobile operating system. Its first developer preview was launched on February 18, 2020. However, the official version is yet to be revealed.

The developer preview of Android 11 revealed a number of new features, including native screen recording, auto revoke app permissions and the ability to mute notifications during recording video. Also, it came with an “increased touch sensitivity” option that allows you to enhance the sensitivity on the touchscreen.

Google hasn’t revealed the release date of the official version of Android 11. However, according to the recent reports, the release date of the latest Android version of 2020 will be set on September 8.

How to Check the Current Android Version on Your Smartphone

Before getting the latest Android version, you should take a look at the current version number that is running on your device. The way of checking the number varies with respect to the handsets of different brands. Here is the step-by-step guide for the typical Samsung smartphones:

How to Check the Android Version on Your Phone

1. Head to Settings.

2. Select About Phone.

3. Select Software Information.

4. The Android Version will show up.

If you don’t see Android 10, you will need to get the latest Android version. But before that, make sure that your smartphone is compatible with it.

How to Check Whether Your Smartphone Supports the Latest Android Version or Not

There is a huge number of handsets that are compatible with Android 10. And your phone can be one of them. To be sure about your devices compatibility with the latest Android version, you should take a look at our post on Android 10 phones. Here, you will find a list of all the current and upcoming handsets supporting the newest Android version. If the device is compatible with Android 10, then it’s time for installing the update.

What You Should Do Before Installing the Latest Android Version

Backup Your Files

It’s really rare to lose all the data while updating to the latest Android version. However, you shouldn’t take any risk. You should backup all the files before getting the update. If something goes terribly wrong, it will pave the way for restoring the data quickly and easily.

There are a variety of ways for backing up the files, including the third-party apps. However, the easiest way is using the built-in backup system on Android. Simply follow these steps:

How to Back Up Your Android Phone

1. Head to Settings.

2. Navigate through System > Backup.

3. Tap the Backup Now button.

That’s it! You have managed to backup all of your precious data, including app data, contacts and device settings. So, you can restore them quickly when required.

Make Room for the Latest Android Version

The Android 10 update requires a sizeable chunk of space on internal storage. If the device is running out of space, it’s time for cleaning up the storage. You should get rid of unnecessary apps that are taking up the room. To do it, follow these steps:

How to Free Up Space on Android

1. Head to Settings.

2. Tap Storage.

3. The information about the available space will show up. If there isn’t adequate space remaining, tap the Free up space button.

4. Now, you will see various options for deleting unnecessary files, like Downloads and Infrequently Used Apps. Select the items that you want to delete. Than tap Free up.

With the unnecessary data cleaned up, you will have adequate space for installing the latest Android version successfully.

Download App Updates

Before installing the latest Android version, ensure that all the apps on the smartphone are updated. The latest update provides apps with new features. But more importantly, it helps the applications to maintain flawless performance after you download Android 10.

There are two ways to update all the apps on your phone: automatically and manually.

How to Update Apps on Your Android Smartphone Automatically

1. Head to Google Play Store.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner.

3. Select Settings.

4. Tap Auto-update apps.

5. A pop-up window will show up, asking your preferred way of auto updating apps. Tap on your preferred option. Then tap the Done button.

How to Update Apps on Your Android Smartphone Manually

1. Go to Google Play Store.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines in the upper-left corner.

3. Select My apps & games.

4. If you want to install pending app updates, tap the Update All button. If you want to update each app individually, tap on the Update button located beside each of their names.

Track Down the Login Information

You are very likely to get logged out of some of the apps and services after you install the latest Android version. So, you will have to sign in again. If you haven’t had to login for a while, you might have forgotten the account credentials. It can lead to issues and frustration. To avoid such situations, you should track down all the login information before getting the latest Android version. The process might sound tedious. But it can make your life a lot easier.

Charge Your Smartphone

Android 10 is a huge upgrade. It can take some time to get installed on your phone. So, make sure that the device is charged sufficiently. In fact, we recommend keeping at least 50% of charge. It will ensure uninterrupted installation of the new Android version on your smartphone.

How to Update Your Phone with the Latest Android Version

There are different ways for updating the operating system. If you have received an over-the-air (OTA) notification, simply open it up and tap the update button. It will initiate the upgrade.

However, if you haven’t received the OTA notification, then follow these steps to update your phone’s mobile operating system:

1. Make sure that your phone is connected to the Wi-Fi.

2. Go to Settings.

3. Tap About Phone.

4. Select Check now for update.

5. Tap Install Now.

Now, the installation process of the latest Android version will begin. It will take some time to be completed. So, be patient. Once the process is done, you will have to restart the phone.

That’s it! You have figured out the way of getting the latest Android version on your phone. Now, you have the power of utilizing new features that can take the capability of your device to a whole new level.