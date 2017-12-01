Despite having a relatively smaller capacity of 2700 mAh, the battery of Google Pixel 2 has managed to deliver an outstanding performance. The feedback of most of the users is overwhelmingly positive. However, some of the people are complaining about the battery drain issue. Degradation of performance over the time is a very common issue in any smartphone. In addition, different people use the device in a different way. Some users play a lot of games, which results in a rapid charge drop. But there are ways to fix the issue. In this article, you will find 10 ways to fix the Google Pixel 2 battery life issues. Take a look at them.

Ways to Fix Google Pixel 2 Battery Life Issues: Disable / Uninstall Power Hungry Apps

The most common cause of the battery drain problem is the existence of power hungry apps in your smartphone. You have to either disable or remove them to get a better battery performance. Identifying them is pretty easy. You have to navigate through Settings > Battery and check which apps are consuming most of the power throughout the day. If you find that a software is using more than 4% of battery juices, you need to take an immediate action. At first, try to disable it by using “Force Stop.” Sometimes, this simple step can fix the issue completely. But if doesn’t work, there must be a problem with the software architecture. Sometimes, the apps are badly designed, which creates a negative impact on the battery. If this is the case, then you do not have any other choice than uninstalling the software.

Ways to Fix Google Pixel 2 Battery Life Issues: Remove Unused Apps

If you own the 128 GB variant of the Google Pixel 2, you are very likely to be installing a larger number of apps. We don’t blame you, as you have a massive space to keep all the most popular software in your phone. However, there are many apps that run in the background without being noticed. All of them demand a high amount of battery power to run simultaneously. So, it’s always better to keep only those apps that you use frequently. The other ones should be uninstalled in order to preserve extra battery juices that can keep the device alive for a longer time.

Ways to Fix Google Pixel 2 Battery Life Issues: Stop Using Live Wallpapers

There are hardly any people who don’t love the Live Wallpapers. The wonderful animation makes the home screen very lively. However, they tend to use a significant amount of battery power. That’s why, you need to stop using them. Instead, you should go for the static wallpapers. Google Pixel 2 has dozens of pre-installed wallpapers. So, you have a plenty of options to choose. You can get their access by going to the display settings.

Ways to Fix Google Pixel 2 Battery Life Issues: Deactivate Always-On Display

Following the trend of the other smartphone manufacturers, Google has used the Always-On feature in the Pixel 2 display. The option is definitely useful. However, it eats up some of the battery juices. While the amount of consumption is not significant, you should turn the feature off in case you notice the charge being drained out rapidly. To deactivate it, you need to navigate through Settings > Display > Always-on. Then you have to toggle the feature off. There is a great feature that you can use instead of the Always-on technology, which is Lift to Check Phone. It will illuminate the display whenever you pick up the Pixel 2.

Ways to Fix Google Pixel 2 Battery Life Issues: Reduce Display Brightness

The display of Google’s latest smartphone is stunningly bright. As a result, it delivers an impeccable performance under the sunlight. However, brighter screen eats up a lot of battery power. So, you should definitely lower the display brightness as much as you can. Most of the people use the automatic brightness option. But you can adjust it manually. To do it, you need to deactivate “Adaptive brightness” option in the display settings. Then go to the quick settings. You will find a slider to adjust the brightness manually.

Ways to Fix Google Pixel 2 Battery Life Issues: Lower the Display Sleep Time

This is another way of saving battery power effectively. You do not need the display to be waken if it is not being used. It will disable the device from using the extra juice. Google has set the default sleep time of the Pixel 2 as one minute. However, you can reduce it to a minimum of 15 seconds. Just go to Settings > Display > Screen Settings > Sleep. You will find an option for setting the display sleep time.

Ways to Fix Google Pixel 2 Battery Life Issues: Use the Battery Saver Feature

Google has included a dedicated option for preserving the extra juices. It is called the “battery saver.” You can activate it by navigating through Battery > Battery Saver and toggle it on. You can choose the amount of power that you want to save. When the battery saver is activated, all the power hungry features are automatically turned off. That means, options like Google Maps, location services and app synchronization will not work. But on the bright side, you can preserve up to 15% of power.

Ways to Fix Google Pixel 2 Battery Life Issues: Prevent the Device from being Heated

A lot of the users choose cheap covers for the Pixel 2, rather than getting a good one by spending an extra buck. But this type of low quality product can make the device heat very quickly. The warmer the smartphone gets, the quicker it loses the charge. So, the first thing you have to do is making sure that your device is not getting hot. You should get a great cover with a proper ventilation. You should also make sure that your device is not kept under the direct sunlight. Another reason behind the heating issue is playing games continuously. You should give the device some time to cool down.

Ways to Fix Google Pixel 2 Battery Life Issues: Get the Best Charging Solution

You must get a great charging solution that can top up the Pixel 2 very quickly. It will save you from facing the irritating battery life problem. We highly recommend you to use a USB-C type cable, like Stk Binary 3, with your charger. It can top up the battery with a rapid pace. You can also get a portable charger. There is a wide range of options available on the market. Our most favorite one is Zendure A8. Having a high capacity of 26,800 mAh, it is able to recharge the battery of the Pixel 2 several times.

Ways to Fix Google Pixel 2 Battery Life Issues: Get the Latest Software Update

A highly effective way of fixing the battery life issue is installing the latest software update. Google has been updating all the apps and the operating system time to time to fix all sorts of problems. After getting the latest software and features installed in your device, you will notice a dramatic enhancement of battery life dramatically. So, you should definitely check for software updates regularly. Google has recently released a new update that improves the battery life estimates significantly. Make sure that it is installed in your Pixel 2.