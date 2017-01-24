Cell Phone Reviews: OnePlus 3T and Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

If you are looking for the latest cell phone reviews, you have come to the right place. This article provides you with the reviews of two different smartphones simultaneously. Take a look at them.

Cell Phone Reviews: OnePlus 3T

Design

The metal unibody has provided the OnePlus 3T with a premium look. It looks and feels really great. It has the same dimensions and weight as its predecessor. However, there is only one change, which is the introduction of the “gunmetal” variant.

Display

The 5.5-inch AMOLED display supports full-HD resolution, which results in a decent pixel density of 401 ppi. It makes all the texts, images and videos look very smooth. However, it is not as sharp as the display of Galaxy S7.

Camera

According to most of the recent cell phone reviews, the 16-MP rear camera takes photos with a great color accuracy. The blacks are very deep. The highlights are not overblown. On the front, the device has a whopping 16-MP selfie shooter. It captures a way better selfies than its predecessor.

Performance

The OnePlus 3T keeps running all the apps smoothly all day long. Thanks to the Snapdragon 821 processor and the whopping 6 GB RAM. In the Geekbench 4 (multi-core) test, it scores 4362 points, which is higher than Lenovo Moto Z Droid (4130 points).

Battery

The 3,400 mAh battery can comfortably last a whole day with a heavy usage. In GSMArena’s endurance rating test, it lasted 83 hours, which is a better performance than the iPhone 7 Plus battery.

The Verdict

The OnePlus 3T is an all-round smartphone with the most reasonable price tag. If you want to make the best use of $409.50, you should seriously consider buying it.

Cell Phone Reviews: Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Design

The aluminum frame and dual-glass sandwich make the Galaxy A5 (2017) look like a flagship phone. The curves on the back make it really great to handle. The dust and water resistant capabilities is a welcome addition.

Display

The 5.2-inch panel has FullHD resolution. The display has a pixel density of 424 ppi. It is extremely bright and colorful. Its sunlight legibility is almost same as the display of the Galaxy S6.

Camera

The 16-MP rear shooter takes great shots with a pleasantly vivid color. You will find a bit of noise. But the amount is acceptable. The dynamic range is pretty decent. The device also has a 16-MP front shooter. Its performance is decent. But it is not as good as its counterpart. While capturing selfies at arm’s length, everything looks blurry.

Performance

The inclusion of the mighty Exynos 7890 octa-core processor, Mali-T830MP2 and 3 GB RAM helps the device to run all the demanding games with a great pace and graphics. Its score (3958 points) in the Geekbench 4 (multi-core) test proves its ability to perform brilliantly.

Battery

Samsung’s smartphones reign supreme in terms of battery performance. The Galaxy A5 (2017) is no different. The 95 hour endurance rating has made the 3,000 mAh battery one of the best in its class. It can make 2 days easily with a moderate usage.

The Verdict

Apart from the imperfect selfie shooter, the Galaxy A5 (2017) is a great smartphone to have. It is attractive, fast and powerful. More importantly, it doesn’t need to be charged very often. However, if you are a selfie lover, you should explore the market for better options.

This is the end of the article.