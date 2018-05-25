Best VPN for Gaming: 5 Best Services for Avoiding Threats and Hacks

Day by day, the mobile gaming industry is getting bigger and better. There are millions of gamers worldwide. They are indulged in millions of games of different genres. However, during the last few years, the gamers have been exposed to a massive number of threats. To stay safe, you need to get an outstanding VPN service, which offers the best speed and gaming experience. There are tons of options on the market. But which the best VPN for gaming? Take a look at this list to find the answer.

#1 in Our Best VPN for Gaming List: IPVanish

IPVanish comes with hundreds of VPNs. So, you get tons of options to stay anonymous and avoid getting your device from being hacked or intruded. The app offers an incredible amount of pace. More specifically, it is four times faster than its rivals. In terms of download speed, it can outsmart all of its competitors. The only downside is the high pricing. You have to pay $58.49 for the yearly subscription. Nonetheless, IPVanish is worth of every bit of your penny with respect to the massive number of features.

#2 in Our Best VPN for Gaming List: NordVPN

If you are a versatile gamer, NordVPN is the best choice for you. It offers over 3,500 servers, which is spread through different regions of the world. The speed is awesome. The incredible server speed ensures that you enjoy interruption-free gaming experience. NordVPN also has robust security features. It has integrated DDOS protection, which keeps you free from various threats. There are also custom servers to decrease unwanted interruptions. So, you will love to use NordVPN.

#3 in Our Best VPN for Gaming List: VyprVPN

VyprVPN comes with a massive number of IP addresses (+200,000). So, you have tons of options to hide your identity. It supports NAT firewall, which prevents unrequested inbound traffic to reach your device. The performance is outstanding. Its download speed is 2.5 times faster than the other options available on the market. The price is much less than the other VPNs on our list. For basic package, it costs you only $3.75 per month annually. But for the premium option, the rate goes up to $5 per month, which is still very competitive.

#4 in Our Best VPN for Gaming List: ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN has 148 different locations, which are spread over 94 countries. The design of the app is outstanding. The interface is very intuitive. But more importantly, the speed is outstanding. You will be blown away by the download speed it offers. The price is very affordable. You can subscribe for 15 months plan for $99.95. You get three months free. There is also another monthly plan, which costs you $12.95.

#5 in Our Best VPN for Gaming List: CyberGhost VPN

CyberGhost has more than 1,250 servers. It has an incredibly strong encryption. So, you will never have to worry about getting your data hacked by the others. Zero traffic or connection log is stored. As a result, the privacy is taken to a whole new level. The interface is amazing. However, it is not as fast as the other options in our list.

This is the end of our list of 10 best VPN for gaming. Which one are you planning to use? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.