Best Video Calling App: 10 of the Hottest Video Chatting Apps of 2019

Nowadays, having the best video calling app on your smartphone has become really significant. It enables you to meet your dear ones in an amazing way. You can watch the face and make conversation clearly. However, finding the best option is really difficult, as the market is abundant of similar apps. To help you, we have published this article, covering 10 of the best video calling apps on the market right now. Let’s take a look at them.

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is one of the hottest chatting apps on the planet. Most of the people use it for instant messaging. However, it does have an outstanding video calling ability. You will get a sharp video calling experience. The quality of the audio is as clear as usual. Since most of your friends are on Facebook, you can easily convince them to get into the platform and make video chat with them conveniently.

IMO

IMO has been in the market for years. To many people, it’s the best video calling app. It is compatible with not only 3G and 4G but also the good old 2G network. As a result, people all around the world can use it. It doesn’t have those fancy features and highly secured option as the other video chatting app on this list. However, it does excel in terms of simplicity. The simple design and easy to use interface has transformed it into one of the best video callings apps right now.

Google Duo

Google Duo is one of the simplest video calling apps available right now. But that doesn’t make it less cool. In fact, it makes it more effective for everyone. You just have to sign in, verify your phone number and you are good to go. The Knock Knock feature is really cool. It enables you to see a live preview of the caller before answering the video call. The quality is outstanding. All these things have made Google Duo the best video calling app to a massive number of users. The overall feedback rating of 4.6 on the Play Store says it all.

Skype

There is nothing new to say about Skype. It is one of the best video calling apps of all time. It enables you to make calls in an outstanding way. The video quality is really sharp. You can use Skype to call any device. In fact, you can call directly to mobile phones and landlines. The rate is really low. The design is really cool. And there are a lot of useful features. Screen share option is the most effective one, which is used by millions of people around the world.

Viber Messenger

Viber Messenger is one of the most popular messaging apps of all time. There are tons of stickers, which you can use to express your emotion in a hilarious way. The quality of the video call is superb. The audio is crystal clear. Viber guarantees 100% privacy. Thanks to end-to-end encryption, which keeps all the shared information highly secured between the sender and the receiver. Another cool feature is Secret Chat. In this option, all the chats are self-destructed. So, no one can get their access.

JusTalk

JusTalk is one of those few apps that focuses more on video calling, rather than messaging and audio calling. It allows you to make high quality video calls on the go. It is compatible with not only 3G and 4G but also 2G and Edge. So, it can be very useful in the places where the high speed internet is unavailable. You can group chat with your family and friends. There is also a way for making international calls offline with Out Call feature. The rate is really low.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the best chatting apps of all time. It is also the best video calling app to many people. The video quality is really good. The audio sounds pin sharp. The design of the app is really cool. Apart from video calling, you can also use it for audio calling and file sharing. Overall, it’s a complete chatting app. WhatsApp has been continuously gaining a lot of popularity consistently. The average feedback rating of 4.4 from over 83 million users says it all.

WeChat

WeChat has been consistently gaining new users for years. Thanks to the ability to make high-quality video and audio calls throughout the world. In addition, it offers the highest level of security. It is the only chatting app that is certified by TRUSTe. There are several unique features, including Time Capsule, which allows you to share glimpses of the day through a short video. The app also comes with custom stickers, giving a unique flavor in your conversation.

ooVoo

The name ooVoo might sound a bit weird. However, practically, it’s an awesome app. It has become really popular among the teenagers. You can create a group and video chat with up to 8 people simultaneously. So, if you want to communicate with several of your friends at the same time, ooVoo can be very effective for you. In fact, it is the best video calling app for group chatting right now. The quality of the call is really high.

Signal – Best Video Calling App for Security

In terms of security, Signal is the best video calling app on the Play Store. It features end-to-end encryption. So, it will be literally impossible for the hackers to get access to your chats and calls. All the video calls work really well. You will not experience sudden stuttering. The interface is designed really well. Signal supports group call. But unlike the other apps, you can use it for personal use. This simple feature has made Signal totally different from the other competitors, including Telegram.

Conclusion – Best Video Calling App

This is the end of the article. What do you think about our best video calling app list? Have we missed your favorite one? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.