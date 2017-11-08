Best Upcoming Smartphones of November 2017 that You Must Know about

It’s November and we are heading towards the end of 2017. However, there are still some amazing smartphones left to be revealed. More specifically, a number of highly anticipated handsets are going to be introduced in this month. They are buzzing all the tech communities. In this article, you will find a list of the 10 best upcoming smartphones of this month. Take a look at these awesome devices.

Best Upcoming Smartphones of November 2017: Razer Phone

The Razer Phone has been specifically made for the hardcore gamers. It comes with all the high-end hardware that you are looking for, including Snapdragon 835 processor and Adreno 540, which is the fastest GPU on any Android device till date. By applying a massive 8 GB RAM, the manufacturer has ensured a lag-free gaming experience. In addition, it has a super crisp 5.7-inch display, which has a high pixel density of 515 ppi. It supports a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. That means, you will experience zero lag while playing all the high-end games. The 4000 mAh battery is very powerful. It supports fast charging technology. So, you can charge the device quickly and resume playing your favorite games. The Razer Phone is expected to be released in the market on November 17th.

Best Upcoming Smartphones of November 2017: Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei is going to release a cracking smartphone in the market. It’s the Mate 10 Pro, which can go toe to toe with both the Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone X. Similar to the two major competitors, it comes with a bezel-less design. Its 6-inch AMOLED display is gorgeous. Watching movies and online videos on it is a real pleasure. The inclusion of Kirin 970 processor and 6 GB RAM has made it an incredibly powerful device. In the Geekbench 4.1 (multicore) test, it scores 6783 points, which is almost the same as the score of the mighty Galaxy Note 8 (6739 points). Its Mali-G72 MP12 GPU is far better than the GPU on Samsung’s flagship phablet. It helps the Mate 10 Pro to deliver 35 fps in the GFX 3.1 Manhattan graphics benchmark test. The Note 8 lags far behind with 23 fps. The 4000 mAh battery is outstanding. In GSMArena’s battery test, it sets an incredible endurance rating of 96 hours. Overall, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is a strong contender for the title of this year’s best phablet.

Best Upcoming Smartphones of November: BlackBerry Motion

The BlackBerry Motion doesn’t have a flashy look. However, it has a design that is different and recognizable. Its back has a slightly soft finish, which makes it more comfortable to hold than the other smartphones in its class. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 625 processor, which is coupled with Snapdragon 625 processor and 4 GB RAM. It also sports a 4000 mAh battery, which should last a full day with a heavy usage. For the camera enthusiasts, it has a 12-MP rear shooter and an 8-MP secondary shooter. If you are a fan of the BlackBerry brand, it is a must have device for you. The smartphone will be made available in the market within this month.

Best Upcoming Smartphones of November 2017: OnePlus 5T

Stylish design, super-fast performance and amazing shooting ability – you will find all these things in the upcoming OnePlus 5T. The device is very likely to be revealed on November 16th. It will feature a large 6-inch display, which will be ideal for watching movies and videos during leisure. The large screen also translates to more space for dealing with office works, like editing documents, comfortably. It will contain all the high-end hardware, including the Snapdragon 835 processor and Adreno 540 GPU. It will be one of those first handsets to feature the 8 GB RAM. So, expect an incredible pace from the device. To keep the smartphone operating all day long, a massive 3500 mAh battery will be used. Its 16-MP rear shooter will show an impeccable performance in taking stunning shots in all conditions. Overall, it will be the ultimate flagship smartphone.

Best Upcoming Smartphones of November: HTC U11 Plus

The HTC U11 Plus comes with the new Liquid Surface design. It has a glistening finish, which looks quite similar to a mirror. The combination of front/back glass and aluminum frame has made it a very attractive device. Under the hood, it features the super-fast Snapdragon 835 processor and Adreno 540 GPU. In addition, it has 6 GB RAM. So, it is able to run all the high-end games and apps of the next three years flawlessly. The 3930 mAh battery is significantly larger than the Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone X. So, it will definitely last longer than its competitors. The 12-MP primary camera is absolutely fantastic. It can capture photos with an incredibly vibrant color. The device is rumored to be released in this month.

Best Upcoming Smartphones of November 2017: Nokia 9

With the Nokia 9, the HMD Global will make its return into the competition of premium phones. The device will come with a 5.5-inch AMOLED display. It will support a resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels, which will translate to a high pixel density of 534 ppi. Similar to the other flagship phones of 2017, the device will be packed with the Snapdragon 835 processor, Adreno 540 GPU and 4 GB RAM. So, it will be able to deliver a superb performance. The smartphone will feature the 13-MP dual rear camera, which will be able to take fantastic shots. It will also have a 13-MP secondary camera, which might become one of the best selfie shooters of this year. So, there are plenty of features to be excited about. According to the latest reports, the Nokia 9 is very likely to be released within this year. So, there is a high chance for the device to be revealed in this month.

Best Upcoming Smartphones of November: Gionee M7 Power

If you heavily focus on the battery power, you should definitely wait for Gionee M7 Power. The device sports a massive a 5000 mAh, which is larger than any other smartphone batteries in the current market. It will definitely last at least two days comfortably. So, if you hate to charge your smartphone every day, you will love to use it. The M7 Power also features a large 6-inch IPS LCD display, Snapdragon 435 processor, 4 GB RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. The 13-MP primary camera is capable of taking decent shots. The 8-MP front camera shows a very impressive performance in making video calls. The M7 Power is expected to be released later this month.

Best Upcoming Smartphones of November 2017: Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite has been packed with the Snapdragon 435 processor, 2 GB RAM and Adreno 308 processor. These components are enough powerful to run all the old and the entry level games of the present time flawlessly. Its 13-MP primary camera is able to take decent shots. The 5-MP secondary camera captures selfies with a great quality. The 5.5-inch display supports HD resolution. You will love to watch YouTube videos on it. The 3080 mAh battery is powerful enough to keep the device operating a full day comfortably. Overall, it’s an ideal entry level smartphone for the budget minded consumers.

Best Upcoming Smartphones of November 2017: Oppo F5

The Oppo F5 comes with a 6-inch display supporting FHD resolution. Despite being a relatively large device, it looks quite similar to a 5-inch smartphone. Thanks to the aspect ratio of 18:9. In terms of design, the F5 is really cool. The curved back has made the device really comfortable to grab. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6763T octa-core processor, which is coupled with a massive 6 GB RAM and Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. So, you will face absolutely no issue with running all the latest games and apps smoothly. There is also a variant with 4 GB RAM, which you will get at a cheaper price. The most significant feature is the 20-MP selfie shooter, which is capable of delivering a top notch performance. However, the mega pixel range of the rear shooter is lower than the one on the front, which is quite unusual. Nonetheless, the 16-MP primary camera is able to show a great performance. The Oppo F5 is expected to be released in the market within this month.

Best Upcoming Smartphones of November 2017: Sony Xperia R1 Plus

Sony is planning to dominate the market of the mid-range smartphones with the new Xperia R1 Plus. The 5.2-inch device is ideal for those people who prefer to have a compact phone, rather than the larger ones. Under the hood, it contains Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3 GB RAM and Adreno 505 GPU. So, you will have no problem with running all the popular games of this year, including Asphalt Xtreme, flawlessly. The 13-MP primary camera and the 8-MP selfie shooter are pretty decent. The 2620 mAh battery might not sound impressive in terms of the display size. But it is able to last a full day with a moderate usage pretty comfortably. The Xperia R1 Plus is expected to be released on November 10th.