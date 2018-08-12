Best Strategy Games for Android: 10 Games that All the Tactical Gamers Love to Play in 2018

Strategy is one of the most popular game types of the world. Millions of gamers are indulged in it worldwide. There are tons of strategy games for Android devices on the Play Store? But which are the best ones? In this article, you will find 10 best strategy games for Android devices. Take a look at them.

Best Strategy Games for Android – Age of Civilizations

Age of Civilizations is one of the most popular strategy game franchises of the world. And now, it is being made available for the mobile devices. In this game, you have to take away the territories from other civilizations. There is a huge type of scenarios, including WW2 and modern warfare. Overall, it has all the elements to drive you crazy.

Best Strategy Games for Android – Mushroom Wars 2

Mushroom Wars 2 is one of the hottest real-time strategy games on the market. Here, you have to control a variety of mushroom soldiers and take out the opponents in various offline and online battles. The graphics is incredibly beautiful. The gameplay is amazing. If you love to use your wit to take out the enemies, you will love to play Mushroom Wars 2.

Best Strategy Games for Android – Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a very popular strategy game. Similar to Mushroom Wars 2, you have to get involved with real time battles. But in this case, the battles are frantic card based. You have to conquer your opponent’s Crown Tower. You will also have to protect your own base. Using different cards strategically might take a long time to learn. But you will definitely enjoy it a lot.

Best Strategy Games for Android – Vainglory

Vainglory is one of the most popular PvP games on the Play Store. It comes with a wonderful world filled with gigantic dragons and epic superheroes. You can customize the skins to bring a new look. The game has three vs three online battles. The duration of each of them is around 20 minutes. So, if you love long battles, you will love to play Vainglory.

Best Strategy Games for Android – XCOM: Enemy Within

There is nothing new to say about XCOM: Enemy Within. It is arguably the most popular tactical strategy game on the mobile gaming market. Here, you have to roam around the chessboard style map and take out the opponents. In addition to multiplayer mode, the game comes with the campaign mode. Fantastic graphics, tons of content and great gameplay have made XCOM: Enemy Within a complete game.

Best Strategy Games for Android – Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic

If you love theme parks, you will love to play Rollercoaster Tycoon Classic. Here, you have to build wonderfully crafted theme parks filled with tons of rides. Apart from roller coasters, it features lots of exotic rides, attractions and landmarks. The environment is exciting and the gameplay is amazing. There are over 95 scenarios, which are pretty interesting to play with.

Best Strategy Games for Android – Plants vs Zombies 2

Plants vs Zombies 2 is a well-known action-strategy game. It has earned a massive reputation for providing the gamers with a bizarre combination of hordes of zombies and pea shooters. Here, you have to be very tactical to clinch the win. The levels are crafted beautifully. Each stage has unique designs. So, you will always have a fresh feeling.

Best Strategy Games for Android – Hearthstone

If you are looking for a card dueling strategy game, you should check Hearthstone out on the Play Store. Here, you have to build a deck of cards and take out your rivals online. The more you unlock the cards, the stronger you become. The world is constantly expanding. Thanks to the outstanding effort of the developers for adding new content regularly. So, the game will never get old.

Best Strategy Games for Android – The Battle of Polytopia

The Battle of Polytopia is one of the oldest and most popular strategy games for Android devices. Here, you have to play as a tribal leader. Your goal is exploring and conquering new lands. You have to use various tactics to beat the other tribes. The blocky graphics might not look amazing to everyone. But to the most of the gamers, it looks really cool.

Best Strategy Games for Android – Heroes of Might and Magic III

Back in 1999, Heroes of Might and Magic III mesmerized all the gamers worldwide. And now, it comes for Android devices in HD. It features all the addictive features of the original game. In addition, the graphics has become significantly better. You will be stunned by the details of knights, dragons and buildings. But more importantly, it has tons of content to keep you entertained for a long time.

Which one of these best strategy games for Android devices is your most favorite? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.