Best Smartwatch 2018: 10 of the Most Buzzing Wearables of this Year

Smartwatches are no longer considered as toys. The latest hardware and sensors have transformed themselves into highly effective gadgets. They can track your fitness, help you to navigate and get your Uber ride. During this year, you have seen a huge number of new wearables being released in different shapes, sizes and prices. But which are the best ones? Take a look at this best smartwatch 2018 list to find the answer.

#10 in Our Best Smartwatch 2018: Fossil Q Explorist

Fossil Q Explorist looks really cool. In fact, it can make you look smarter. The display is large and clear. You will have no problem seeing texts on it. It features GPS, heart rate monitor and NFC for contactless payment. Being water resistant, it is able to track swimming. The battery can last a day comfortably. And you can charge it very quickly. It’s the best smartwatch Fossil has ever made.

#9 in Our Best Smartwatch 2018: Garmin Forerunner 645 Music

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music comes with a retro design. It can catch your eyes at the very first sight. It can track a huge number of sports, including swimming, yoga, paddle boarding, cycling and snowboarding. The accuracy of GPS and heart rate sensor is really high. And there are tons of music to listen while running. If you are a true music lover and a fitness enthusiast, you will love to use Garmin Forerunner 645 Music.

#8 in Our Best Smartwatch 2018: Fitbit Ionic

If you are a serious fitness enthusiast, you should definitely consider getting Fitbit Ionic. It can track almost all the workouts, including running, swimming and weight lifting, with a high accuracy. You can use the gathered data to analyze your fitness and work accordingly to be healthier. The device also comes with bodyweight coaching sessions. If you are concerned about your weight, it can be incredibly useful.

#7 in Our Best Smartwatch 2018: Misfit Vapor 2

Misfit Vapor 2 comes with the perfect combination of premium features and fashionable design. The circular design has made it very attractive. It comes with all the essential features, including NFC, Google Pay and GPS. The device is being powered by the old Snapdragon 2100 processor. However, you will face absolutely no issue with the performance. All the apps run without any stutter.

#6 in Our Best Smartwatch 2018: Tickwatch E

You might not have heard the name Mobvoi before. However, the company has managed to deliver the best cheap smartwatch of this year, called Tickwatch E. Despite costing you only $111.99, it comes with a lot of premium features, including GPS and heart rate sensor, which you find in expensive wearables. The device looks really cool. However, it comes with a plastic body. But that’s quite normal for a cheap smartwatch.

#5 in Our Best Smartwatch 2018: Apple Watch Series 3

Last year’s Apple Watch Series 3 has become affordable in 2018. Now, you can get it at only $310. The device is water resistant. So, you can swim while wearing it. The tracking ability is outstanding. It can track your run with a high accuracy. It can also monitor your sleep. However, the battery life is too short. So, you might not be able to do that without charging the device before going to bed.

#4 in Our Best Smartwatch 2018: Fitbit Versa

Despite being released in 2017, Fitbit Versa is still showing a great performance in the global smartwatch market. Thanks to the cool design and highly effective features. It comes with GPS for tracking your run. It also sports multi-sports tracking. You can keep and play hundreds of songs during your workout. You can even use it for making contactless payment.

#3 in Our Best Smartwatch 2018: TickWatch Pro

TickWatch Pro is the second Mobovi device on our list. It is regarded as one of the best smartwatches of this year. There are plenty of reasons. The inclusion of two displays has made it really unique. The top display shows time, heart rate and other stuffs. The typical smartwatch screen has been placed below it. The battery can last a ridiculously long time. According to Mobovi, it can last 30 days. The hardware performance is outstanding. You will never experience any sluggishness.

#2 in Our Best Smartwatch 2018: Apple Watch Series 4

The 2nd spot on our best smartwatch 2018 list goes to Apple Watch Series 4. It comes with a larger screen and a more powerful hardware. The inclusion of the ECG monitor is a welcome addition. It detects heart irregularities with a high accuracy. The device looks and feels really premium. The only downside is the requirement of an iPhone to operate. As a result, it fails to get into the 1st spot on our list.

#1 in Our Best Smartwatch 2018: Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch has everything to be the best smartwatch of this year. It boasts a powerful hardware capable of running all the apps flawlessly. The battery performance is outstanding. According to Samsung, it can last 80 hours. The device comes with rotating bezels for navigating around the incredibly clean interface of TizenOS. The sporty design, awesome sports tracking features and outstanding build quality has pushed Samsung Galaxy Watch to the no. 1 spot of our list.

This is the end of our best smartwatch 2018 list. What do you think about the ranking? Do you think that Apple Watch Series 4 deserves the top spot? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.