Best Smartphone Deals: 32 GB Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge at $480, 32 GB Lenovo Phab 2 at $159.99

If you are planning to buy a new handset, you must have been looking for the best smartphone deals. They can help you to save a significant amount of money. In this article, you will find two of the hottest smartphone deals take a look at them.

Best Smartphone Deals: 32 GB Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge at $480

The Galaxy S7 Edge is Samsung’s flagship smartphone on the market. With a great design and an outstanding specification, it manages to become the best Android phone on the market. However, it comes with a very expensive regular price tag of $799. So, it becomes too pricey to buy for most of the people. However, the launch of the next-gen model is expected to take place in the next month. As a result, Samsung decides to lower the price to sell the remaining units. The 32 GB Galaxy S7 Edge is now available at $480 at the store of T-Mobile. It is a massive 38% drop from the regular price tag. If you are willing to buy the phone, this is one of the best smartphone deals for you right now.

Best Smartphone Deals: 32 GB Lenovo Phab 2 at $159.99

The Phab 2 is one of the best phablets that Lenovo has ever produced. It may not support the Google’s Project Tango technology like its counterpart – the Phab 2 Pro. However, it does make the best use of the Augmented Reality (AR) technology. Moreover, it comes with a regular price tag of $199.99, which is affordable for most of the people. And now, a new deal has made the device even more affordable. Lenovo is offering the 32 GB Phab 2 at only $159.99 for a limited time. It is a 20% discount from the regular price tag. If you are desperate to use the tricks of the AR, it is one of the best smartphone deals that you cannot afford to miss.

This is the end of the article. Keep in touch with us to find all the best smartphone deals on the market.