The best racing games for Android offer you an Adrenaline rushing experience. They also come with absolutely fantastic graphics, which can dazzle your eyes. With Play Store full of thousands of racing games, picking up the best ones can be really tricky. Also, it’s quite impossible to try all of them. Not all the games are worth of your time and money. In this article, we will cover a list of the 10 best Android racing games that deliver stunning visuals, great gameplay and the best racing experience on the mobile devices. Let’s take a look at them.

1. Asphalt 9: Legends – The Best Racing Game for Android Right Now

Asphalt 9: Legends has taken the mobile racing experience to a whole new level. Thanks to the amazing gameplay and absolutely stunning visuals. The graphical fidelity has been enhanced massively. All the cars, roads and mountains look more realistic than ever before. It retains the same exciting gameplay as its predecessor. You can still jump off the mountain and take down the opponents on the air in a spectacular fashion. However, there are some changes. The most notable one is the new control mechanism, called TouchDrive. It enables you to steer the car by swiping. Also, you no longer have to slow down and perform a drift to gain nitrous juice. Instead, performing a 360-degree spin during the cruise will boost the juice. As a result, the game has become considerably easier to play. Also, there are new cars, environments and challenges to perform. With all these things, Asphalt 9: Legends becomes the best Android racing game on the market right now. Also, it is one of the best multiplayer Android games of this year. So, you must have it on your phone.

2. Mario Kart Tour – One of the Best Racing Games for Android For Kart Enthusiasts

Mario Kart Tour is one of the best games of this year. Unlike the other Nintendo titles, it’s a free-to-play game. So, you can jump in and play without spending any money. However, there’s still a premium version of the game, which allows you to unlock all the characters and courses. The gameplay is as exciting and chaotic as the other titles in the franchise. With item boxes and coins scattered through each of the levels, it feels like a true Mario Kart experience. The controls are really simple. So, people of all ages can play it very easily. The graphics is gorgeous. It looks as stunning as the console versions. If you really love Mario franchise and kart racing, it’s a must have game for you.

3. Beach Buggy Racing 2 – One of the Best Racing Games for Android in Terms of Graphics and Gameplay

Beach Buggy Racing is a popular racing franchise. The Beach Buggy Racing 2 is its newest title. It combines the fantasy world with the dynamic and destructive gameplay masterfully. Here, you will fire up your hot rod buggy and compete in several series of races. At the end of each of the series, you will race one-on-one with the boss, which is really enjoyable. The visuals are really amazing. The pyramids, castles and experimental bio labs look really realistic. The music is really good. It makes the gameplay really intense. There are a variety of vehicles, including beach buggies, monster trucks and formula supercars. Great visuals, enjoyable gameplay and amazing vehicles to race with push Beach Buggy Racing 2 to the third spot on our list of the best racing games for Android.

4. Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 has been in the market for a long time. But still, it manages to retain its popularity. Thanks to the gorgeous graphics and great gameplay. But more importantly, the content is updated regularly. Recently, a new update has been released. It allows you to play as an F1 driver. Apart from the F1 cars, there are a variety of other vehicles from world-class manufacturers, including Ford, McLaren and Pagani. There are real tracks to drive. Some of the most notable ones are Silverstone, Le Mans and Yas Marina. The game comes with tons of content. There are over 4,000 events. So, the game will keep you engaged for a long time. Regularly updated content, amazing visuals and top notch gameplay push Real Racing 3 to the fourth position on our list of the best racing games for Android.

5. GT Racing 2

GT Racing 2 is a realistic game. It’s one of the best racing simulators for Android devices. It comes with 71 cars from 37 world-class manufacturers. The game has 13 tracks. While the number is a bit lower than the other racing games, there are a plenty of events. With over 1,400 events, along with weekly challenges, GT Racing 2 promises to keep you entertained for a long time. The game comes with both offline and online modes. So, if you have to travel to remote locations where internet is unavailable frequently, it can be a great choice for you. Overall, GT Racing 2 has everything to provide you with an unparalleled racing experience on Android.

6. CSR Racing 2 – The Best Racing Game for Android for the Drag Racing Enthusiasts

CSR Racing 2 is another old game that manages to stay massively popular consistently. Here, you will get involved with drag racing. No other racing game manages to deliver as hyper-real drag racing experience as the CSR Racing 2. Also, the graphics is amazing. When released, it managed to set a new standard for the visuals of racing games. CSR Racing 2 comes with a campaign mode. There are a plenty of races. Also, it supports online multiplayer mode. So, you can play with your friends online. You will have to buy and upgrade the vehicles to clinch the win. Also, you will build your own supercars. The game can be very addictive. You will have a lot of fun playing it.

7. Riptide GP: Renegade

Riptide GP: Renegade is quite different from the other games on our list. Instead of driving cars, you will ride hydrojets. You will get involved with intense racing. You will perform cool and crazy stunts in each of the races. It comes with several modes, including a story-driven career mode and online multiplayer mode. The quality of the graphics is really high. The motion blur effect makes the gameplay more intense than ever before. Overall, Riptide GP: Renegade has delivered a pretty unique experience. It has brought a totally different thing on the table. It’s quite impossible to find a game under the hydro racing genre to be as good as the Renegade. As a result, it takes the 7th spot on our list of the best racing games for Android.

8. Need for Speed: No Limits

If you are a fan of the Need for Speed franchise, you will love to play No Limits. It comes with a wide range of cars from all the biggest brands, including Ferrari, McLaren and Lamborghini. Like the previous titles, they are heavily customizable. The gameplay is also pretty similar. Here, you will compete in intense street racing. You will make slip-slidey cornering and unleash nitrous boost strategically to clinch the win. The fight with the bosses and the police are as enjoyable as usual. All the race tracks and cars are designed beautifully. The high level of detail makes it feel more like a console game, rather than a mobile racing game. Enjoyable fights with the cops and highly detailed graphics have enabled No Limits to stand out among the crowd.

9. Horizon Chase – The Best Racing Game for Android for Getting Retro Gaming Experience

Horizon Chase looks quite different from the other games on our list. Instead of realistic visuals, it comes with retro-inspired graphics. But it doesn’t make the game look and feel bad at all. If you love the racing games of the 80’s, you will be lost in nostalgia. The game has dozens of tracks and a plenty of cars to unlock. There is also an online multiplayer mode. So, it has a plenty of stuff to keep you entertained. The game is really easy to play. The touchscreen controls are really smooth. An impressive feature of Horizon Chase is its support for a wide range of devices, including Android phones, Android TV and NVIDIA Shield TV. Also, most of the controllers on the market are compatible with it. With unique graphics, refreshing gameplay and great sound, Horizon Chase takes the 9th spot on our list of the best racing games for Android.

10. F1 Mobile Racing

F1 Mobile Racing is the official game of the Formula 1 World Championship. It’s quite different from the other titles in the franchise. Unlike others, it allows you to build your own F1 car. All the vehicles are heavily customizable. You can change the base color and apply decals. Also, the game features all the drivers of the 2019 season of F1. So, you can play as Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. The level of the graphics is console quality. You will be amazed to see how an F1 game has evolved when it comes to the visuals. There are several game modes. You can either take part in typical Grand Prix races or challenge your friends in 1-on-1 duels. The content is updated regularly. During the race weeks of the F1 season, you will find a variety of exciting challenges. All these things make F1 Mobile Racing the best Android racing game for the Formula 1 enthusiasts.

This is the end of the article. What do you think about our list of the best racing games for Android devices? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.