Best Racing Game for Android: Top 10 Thrilling Racing Games to Play in 2019

The best racing game for Android gives you not only thrilling experience but also stunning visuals. It also offers you an outstanding gameplay. There are thousands of racing games on the Play Store. So, choosing the top ones is a daunting task. However, after analyzing the graphics, gameplay and the user feedback extensively, we have managed to compile the list of the 10 best Android racing games in 2019. Let’s take a look at them.

10. MotoGP Racing ’18 – Best Racing Game for Android in Motorbike Racing Category

If you are a motorbike enthusiast, MotoGP Racing ’18 is the best racing game for your Android device. Here, you will race on the real world tracks. It offers you realistic graphics and authentic racing experience at the same time. You have to brake and throttle in split seconds to blast past your rivals. But that doesn’t mean that it’s a hard game. Everyone can play it very easily. However, mastering the game can be really difficult.

9. Need for Speed No Limits

Need for Speed No Limits is an old game. But still, in 2019, it is dominating the market. Thanks to the stunning graphics, great gameplay and tons of content. It will take a long time for you to complete all the missions. You will find all sorts of hypercars and supercars from all the reputed brands, including Ferrari, McLaren and Pagani. Here, you will not only race with the rivals but also jump over the obstacles and traffics, just like any other Need for Speed game. If you love the franchise, No Limit is a must play racing game for you.

8. Table Top Racing

Table Top Racing is quite different from the other racing game on the market. Instead of the typical tracks, you race on the top of the table. You will get involved with intense combat at the same time. There is a variety of madcap weapons for taking out the rivals in spectacular fashion. The game comes with a several exciting game modes, including Combat Races, Elimination and Pursuit. Right now, Table Top Racing is considered as one of the best racing games for Android devices in terms of unique concept and awesome gameplay.

7. Riptide GP Renegade

It has been several years since Riptide GP Renegade saw its debut. But still, it’s popularity is continuing to soar. The wave runner game features the perfect blend of thrilling gameplay and console quality graphics. Here, you ride on a Jet Ski and race against the opponents. There are a variety of modes, including campaign mode and online multiplayer. There is even a local multiplayer mode, allowing four players to play on a single machine. If you are looking for an offline racing game, Riptide GP Renegade is the best choice for you.

6. Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 is another old game on our list. It manages to survive the intense market competition by offering tons of new content through regular updates. As a result, you get new challenges to face consistently. Right now, there are over 2000 challenges, which will take years to finish. In addition, it has a gorgeous graphics. But more importantly, it gives you the most realistic racing experience on mobile devices. All these things made Real Racing 3 one of the best Android racing games of all time.

5. Motorsport Manager 3

As the name suggests, Motorsport Manager 3 is a management game. However, there are several actual racing mechanisms. You have to plan every stop efficiently to win the race. Training the drivers in the right is also crucial. In addition, you hire engineers and technicians to upgrade the car to clinch the win in the events. Overall, Motorsport Manager 3 is a complete racing simulator. It’s the best racing game for Android devices in its class.

4. F1 Mobile Racing – Best Racing Game for Android for Formula 1 Fans

If you love Formula 1, F1 Mobile Racing is the best racing game for your Android smartphone. Here, you will find all the ten racing teams competing at the pinnacle of Motorsport, including Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren. You also get all the drivers of the 2019 season, including Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen. The graphics is not as stunning as the console version (F1 2018). However, in terms of mobile device, it is really cool. It’s the very first F1 game to support car customization. The game supports online multiplayer, offering you a thrilling racing experience.

3. CSR Racing 2

CSR Racing is one of the best Android racing game franchises of the world. Its latest title, CSR Racing 2, has taken its position in the market to a whole new level. The graphics has received a significant improvement. As a result, the visuals look more dazzling than ever before. The game comes with a full campaign mode. Here, you will go through tons of races. There is also an online multiplayer mode, allowing you to play with your friends at any time any place. Right now, CSR Racing 2 is considered as one of the best racing games for Android devices of all time. The overall feedback rating of 4.7 stars from over 3 million gamers says it all.

2. Asphalt Xtreme

There is nothing new to say about the Asphalt. It’s the best Android racing game series on the planet. The Xtreme is quite different from the other games of the franchise. Instead of racing on just the streets or roads, you will go totally off-road. You will go through a variety of exotic locations, where you will compete against the vehicles of the biggest brands, including Jeep, Ford and Mercedes. There is a variety of vehicle types, like buggy, pickup and monster truck. The 2016 game is still played by a huge number of players around the world. As a result, it gets into the 2nd spot on our list.

1. Asphalt 9: Legends – Best Racing Game for Android in Terms of Graphics and Gameplay

Asphalt 9: Legends is the best racing game for Android smartphones right now. In fact, it’s the very first game that you should run after buying any device. And there’s a plenty of reasons behind the massive popularity. Its graphics is more stunning than any other racing game on the market. You haven’t seen anything like this before. Thanks to the application of several awesome technologies, including cool HDR techniques, which have transformed Asphalt 9: Legends into a blockbuster racing cinema. The control is heavily customizable. You can customize either to hit the nitrous at the right time or get the full control, including steering and braking, of your car. There are over 50 cars from various world class manufacturers to play with. The game retains the action packed gameplay of the franchise. You can still perform spectacular tricks and take out the rivals in a stunning fashion. All these things have made Asphalt 9: Legends worthy of the no. 1 spot on our list.

Best Racing Game for Android List: Conclusion

This is the end our best racing game for Android list. What do you think about it? Is your favorite game missing? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.