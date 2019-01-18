The Best Photo Editor for Android for Making Your Images Absolutely Stunning in 2019

If you are a photography enthusiast, you might have been looking for the best photo editor for Android phones. There are a huge number of options in the market. So, finding the best one can be a very difficult task. To help you, we have published this article, covering ten of the best Android photo editing apps. By using them, you can take the beauty of your shot to a whole new level. Let’s take a look at these awesome apps.

10. Prisma Photo Editor

Prisma transforms all of your photos into stunning artworks. It does it by following various styles of the world-class artists, including Munk and Picasso. Thanks to the inclusion of the artificial neural networks. There are more than 800 modern art filters, which are really cool. However, you will have to subscribe to the paid version to use all of them. If you love artworks and photography at the same time, Prisma is your best photo editor for Android devices.

9. Snapspeed

Despite being a mobile photo editor, Snapseed can go toe to toe with the desktop applications. It comes with a variety of filters for creating amazing effects on the photos. Unlike the other editing apps, you can customize them to make your own filters. But more importantly, it costs you no money. In fact, it is arguably the best photo editor for Android devices among the free applications.

8. Open Camera

Open Camera comes with several amazing apps that makes it really unique. For example, it allows you to take photos remotely. You just need to make a whistle or a voice command. There is also an auto stabilize feature. It ensures the perfect level of your images. It supports HDR with ghost removal and Camera2 API for manual focus distance. If you are an advanced photography enthusiast, Open Camera can be very useful for you.

7. Cymera

If you love to play with filters, Cymera can be your best photo editor for Android devices. There are tons of highly effective filters, including lens flare and light laked. It supports beauty tools for reshaping faces and erase wrinkles. Body retouch lengthen your legs and reshapes your body. Overall, Cymera is a must have app for all the photo editing enthusiasts.

6. Adobe Photoshop Express

As the name suggests, Adobe Photo Express squeezes a lot of the tools of its desktop version for the Android devices. The best one is the smart filter. It corrects common photography problems, including inappropriate color temperature and exposure, automatically. It also has all sorts of editing tools, including cropping and red eye correction, which the best Android photo editor should have. But more importantly, it is really easy to use on your mobile devices.

5. BeFunky Photo Editor

In terms of simplicity, BeFunky is the best photo editor for Android devices right now. You can get adjusted to its features and tools very easily. Thanks to the simple, but highly effective user interface. Apart from basic tools, there are 32 amazing photo effects, including Vintage, Pop Art and Chromatic. You can use them to make your images look really funky.

4. Adobe Lightroom Mobile

Adobe Lightroom Mobile comes with a number of high quality tools of its desktop counterpart. So, you can step up your game in your smartphone. It supports RAW files – a high quality format that provides you with more creative control. You can sync it to the desktop version. So, you can deal with your designs on the go. If you are a designer, Adobe Lightroom mobile is the best photo editor for Android devices that you own.

3. Pixlr Live

Pixlr Live comes with a whopping 2 million free effects, overlays and filters. So, you have an endless way of editing your photos. You can customize your shot to make it look like a sketch. You can also adjust the mood, remove red-eyes and overlay your picture with text. In addition, there is an option for creating collages. In terms of creating spectacular images for social media, it is the best photo editor for Android devices.

2. PicsArt Photo Studio

With over 500 million installs, PicsArt has become of the most popular photo editing apps on the Play Store. Thanks to the sheer number of editing features, like artistic photo filters and brush mode. With the Cutout tool, you can create and share cool stickers with your friends. You can take shots with live live effects. Photo Remixing is another cool feature. All these things have made PicsArt Photo Studio one of the best Android photo editors of the recent time.

1. VSCO – The Best Photo Editor for Android Right Now

VSCO has been in the market for years. However, it has managed to retain its popularity consistently. Thanks to the easy-to-use interface and highly effective features. You can use advanced presets to emulate films. You can also remove the shadow, brighten the shot and adjust the exposure. There are also numerous filters. By utilizing them, you can be a social media star. VSCO can benefit everyone, from novice to professional, massively. It works really well with all the best camera phones on the market.

The Best Photo Editor for Android – Conclusion

This is the end our list. Do you agree with our ranking? Is VSCO really the best photo editor for Android devices right now? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.