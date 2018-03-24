Best Offline Games for Android: 10 Fantastic Games that You Can Play without WiFi

There are tons of online multiplayer games on the market. Being able to provide a great experience, the genre has attracted a massive number of gamers. However, there are still a lot of people who prefer offline games over the online ones. The reason is pretty simple. You can play the games even though you are far away from the area with the internet coverage. Obviously, you will have no chance of playing the online ones in this scenario. There are a lot of games available in the Play Store that supports the offline mode. But which ones are the best? In this article, you will find 10 best offline games for Android devices. Let’s take a look at them.

Best Offline Games for Android – XCOM: Enemy Within

XCOM: Enemy Within is one of the hottest tactical Android shooting games. You have to move around the massive map and take out all the aliens. You have to research the technologies that make your enemies so strong. It will allow you to find the weaknesses of the aliens and add the upgraded arms to your arsenal. The graphics is really great. However, the game is very challenging. If you are a beginner or a casual gamer, it might be a bit difficult for you. But if you are a hardcore gamer, you will love to play it.

Best Offline Games for Android – Into the Dead

Are you a fan of horror games? Do you love to get scared? If the answer is yes, you should definitely take a look at Into the Dead. In this game, you have to run as fast as possible to escape from the gruesome attacks of the zombies. If you get caught once, there is no second chance to survive. So, you have to protect yourself by any means. You will enjoy it playing the most while wearing a great headphone. The sound quality is incredibly realistic.

Best Offline Games for Android – Asphalt 8: Airborne

There is nothing new to say about Asphalt 8: Airborne. It has become one of the best racing Android games of all time. It has an absolutely stunning graphics and a great gameplay. The game is very comfortable to play. It is very responsive. Airborne has a massive number of vehicles. There are over a hundred of cars. And the track design is absolutely fantastic. If you are looking for an amazing, offline Android racing game, Asphalt 8: Airborne is the best option for you right now.

Best Offline Games for Android – Overkill 3

Overkill 3 is a fantastic third person shooting game. Here, you have to protect the generators from being destroyed. They are used to generate a high voltage to take out the enemies. So, your opponents will try their hearts and souls do destroy those machineries. The graphics is one of the best that we have seen in any Android shooting game. In addition to the multiplayer option, the game supports the offline mode. So, you can play it even if you are in a remote area where the internet is not available.

Best Offline Games for Android – Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Minecraft is one of the best-selling video game franchises in the history. The Pocket Edition is the latest title for the mobile devices. The game offers you a massive open world sandbox, where you have to build a lot of stuffs, like castles and warships, to take out the enemies and survive from their attacks. Similar to the PC and console versions, there are tons of weapons, which you have to customize effectively to win the battles. The game is a hit in the multiplayer genre. However, if you are struggling with internet connectivity, you can play it online in solo mode. Minecraft: Pocket Edition has everything to keep you engaged for years to come.

Best Offline Games for Android – Shadowrun: Dragonfall – DC

Are you a lover of cyberpunk RPGs? You should definitely play Shadowrun: Dragonfall – DC at least once in your lifetime. It is considered as the best RPG for the Android phones to most of the gamers. Thanks to the flashy graphics and great gameplay. The turn-based combat system is really good. Dragonfall – DC utilizes the perfect combination of a great story line, the high-tech gadgets and a futuristic fantasy world in a way that no mobile game had never done before. So, you will love to play it.

Best Offline Games for Android – Limbo

Limbo is arguably the best 2D platform game that has ever been produced for the Android devices. You have to play as a young boy, who is searching for his lost sister. The graphics of the game is magnificent. The way the designers combine the monochromatic world with the deep loneliness is absolutely incredible. In addition, it has a wonderful story. Overall, Limbo is a wonderfully crafted game. It is really worth of your time and money.

Best Offline Games for Android – Big Little Farmer

If you love farming game, you should definitely get Big Little Farmer for your smartphone. Here, you have to build your own farm. You have to cultivate crops, produce dairy and bakery products and sell everything through a delivery truck. Your target is to fulfill as much order as possible and use the cash to grow your business. However, it’s not an easy game. You have to put up a lot of effort to achieve success here. Nonetheless, you will definitely have a great farming time playing it.

Best Offline Games for Android – Bullet Force

Bullet Force is one of the most gorgeous first person shooting games that you can find at the store. Its design is mind blowing. It’s very difficult to find a better fps game than it in terms of graphics. In addition to the online multiplayer option, it supports offline mode, where you can play with bots. There are over 20 weapons, which can be customized according to player’s requirement. If you love fast-paced action game, Bullet Force is the no. 1 choice for you right now.

Best Offline Games for Android – ICEY

ICEY is an amazing side-scrolling game. It comes in 2D graphics. But that doesn’t make its design dull. Everything in the games looks amazing. The designers have put up a lot of effort in enhancing the overall look. In this game, you have to slash through tons of cybernetic enemies, who have been relentlessly trying to take you out. You have to run and fight through wonderfully crafted levels. A friendly narrator is there to guide you all the way. But do not listen to all the things he says. Use your brain and imagination to go under the surface to find more intriguing stories. In this way, you can dive deeper into the game.