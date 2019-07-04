10 of the Best Offline Adventure Games that You Must Play in Your Android Phone in 2019

Offline adventure games give you a great storyline and awesome gaming experience without getting connected to the internet. There are all sorts of activities to perform, like travelling and skydiving. They give you an adrenaline rushing feeling. With the genre currently experiencing a renaissance, we feel that it’s the right time for creating a list of the 10 best offline adventure games to play in 2019. Take a look at them.

1. Alto’s Odyssey – One of the Best Offline Adventure Games of All Time

If you have already played Alto’s Adventure, Alto’s Odyssey is a must play game for you. You will get everything that you loved about the predecessor in a more robust and polished way. The graphics look more beautiful. Here, you will join Alto, along with his friends, and set off on an epic sand boarding journey. You will explore through the dunes, canyon and temples. You will discover the secrets on the way. The controls are really simple. The one-touch trick system is pretty impressive.

2. Iron Blade: Medieval Legends RPG

Iron Blade: Medieval Legends RPG is an offline adventure game with the hack and slash element. It gives you a remarkably fun and challenging experience with stunning graphics and solid combat system. Playing the game is really simple. You just have to tap the right side of the screen to swing your sword. The story is set in Medieval Europe. If you love to play Medieval games, Iron Blade is definitely the best offline game that you can find right now.

3. Sky Dancer Run – One of the Best Offline Adventure Games for the Endless Runner Lovers

Sky Dancer Run is an endless runner. Here, you play as Tharbadis, a martial artist with magical power. There will be more characters available on the way. You will run through the platform, avoid the obstacles and collect as many coins as possible. The graphics has been crafted masterfully. It looks bright and colorful. The music is soothing. Overall, Sky Dancer Run is one of the most charming offline adventure games for mobile devices.

4. Limbo

Limbo comes with a wonderful combination of great visuals, amazing sound effect and a mysterious story. Here, you will play as a young boy. You will wake up from sleep and find yourself in a bizarre, dangerous environment. The boy must fight his way to get out. The controls are not as easy as the other games in its class. However, they are really intuitive. There is no on screen buttons blocking your view. Overall, Limbo is one of those rare Adventure games that offers a great gaming experience consistently. It’s one of the best offline games of all time.

5. Postknight

Postknight is one of the most adorable and engaging offline adventure games for Android devices. Here, you will start as a humble postknight delivering letters to the residents of a town, who have escaped due to the alleged threat of the dragon. You will have to fight against the enemies on the way. The bite sized missions provide satisfying adventure experience masterfully. However, if you prefer longer gaming session, you can chain them together. The energy meter is also really generous with respect to the other games. You will rarely experience downtime.

6. Knights of Pen and Paper 2

Knights of Pen and Paper 2 follows the concept of the tabletop games. Here, you can play as the dungeon master and five different adventurers. As the dungeon master, you will setup the encounters and choose the type of enemies the adventurers will face. They will have to stop the Paper Knights, who are working against the wish of the master. They will fight numerous beasts along the way. Knights of Pen and Paper 2 is not a serious game. But in terms of providing fresh experience, it is one of the best offline adventure games for Android.

7. Case Animatronics – One of the Best Offline Adventure Games Under Horror Genre

Case Animatronics is a scary offline adventure game for Android. Here, you will play as Detective John Bishop. You will have to survive the attacks of the killer animatronics while roaming around the police station at night. There are three different enemies with a similar appearance of Wolf, Cat and Owl. You have to get familiar with their mechanics to take them out effectively. With great puzzles and amazing graphics, Case Animatronics has become one of the best horror games that you can find for Android right now.

8. Swordigo

Swordigo is a 3D platformer. Here, you will go through an epic adventure filled with magical mysteries. The whole world is filled with treasures, towns and monsters. You will run, jump and slash on the way. There’s a lot of variety in the level design. So, you will not be bored. The battles with the bosses are very enjoyable. Many of them will test your skill to the limit. The simplistic interface and responsive control allow you to play the game very easily. If you are a fan of action RPGs, Swordigo is certainly an amazing game for you.

9. Jungle Adventures 2

Jungle Adventures 2 is one of the best offline adventure games for mobile devices out there. It is an amazing game full of fun and actions. Your goal is to bring back the fruits stolen by the magician. You will throw foods to take out the enemies. There will be a pet, which will play a significant role in the adventure. You will have to find new weapons and power spells to survive the epic journey. Overall, Jungle Adventures 2 is a great game for people of all ages.

10. Ninja Arashi

Ninja Arashi is a side-scrolling action-adventure game. You will play as a retired Ninja, named Arashi. You will have to save the kidnapped son from the evil demon Orochi. There are a wide range of obstacles, including spears and rolling giant stone. Making the jump in the right time is crucial for avoiding them. You will also have to fight against the enemy ninjas at the same time. If you get killed, you will rejuvenate from the same scene. The graphics is pretty good. So, there is nothing to complain about.

This is the end of the list. What do you think about these offline adventure games? Which one are you playing and enjoying the most? Share your thoughts through the comment section.