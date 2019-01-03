Best Music App for Android: 10 of the Hottest Ones on the Market Right Now

Music apps are quite common for any Android smartphone. However, there is a massive number of options on the market. So, finding the best music app for Android often becomes a very difficult task. However, after reading this article, it will become a lot easier for you. Here, you will 10 of the hottest music apps on the market. Take a look at them.

Best Music App for Android: Google Play Music

Google Play Music allows you to store up to 100,000 songs in the cloud. As a result, you can enjoy them at anytime. You don’t even have to download them to listen. The app comes with tons of podcasts and stations. So, there are tons of content to enjoy in 2019 and beyond. The design is neat and clean. Overall, it is one of the best music apps for Android on the market right now.

Best Music App for Android: Apple Music

Apple Music comes with an eye catching design. There are various subscription plans, which start at $10 a month. By subscribing, you will get access to the massive library of 50 million songs. You will also get tons of exclusive content, including concert films and artist documentaries. You can even enjoy TV shows. Apple Music also comes with Beats 1, a radio station that offers awesome programs featuring your favorite DJs and musicians. All these things have made Apple Music one of the best Android music apps.

Best Music App for Android: Spotify

Spotify has been reigning the industry of music apps for years. And it is not going to lose its dominance anytime soon. Thanks to the continuous updates that keep the app fresh with new features. Also, the restriction of the shuffle mode had been lifted in 2018. It has driven a massive number of music lovers away from the competitors. The design had also been changed last year. All these things enable Spotify to get more than 80 million subscribers worldwide.

Best Music App for Android: Shazam

Shazam has changed the way you search music. Whenever you come to an unknown song, tap on the Shazam button. The app will recognize it instantly. You will also get purchasing options and lyrics. Shazam works with all the most popular music streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. The Hall of Fame feature is really cool. It ranks the biggest hits of the service.

Best Music App for Android: Amazon Music

Despite entering into the market a bit later than the competitors, Amazon Music is taking all the music lovers by a storm. By subscribing to the unlimited plan for $10/month, you can get unlimited access to millions of songs of different genres. You can also enjoy all the recently released songs unlimited times. The quality of the soundtracks is outstanding. The design of the app looks really cool.

Best Music App for Android: Deezer

Deezer works both as a music player and a streaming service. It has a massive collection of songs. The most impressive feature of the app is Flow. It analyzes the pattern of your favorite music and creates playlists based on it. The app is available in both free and paid versions. The $10 monthly subscription plan gives you unlimited access to all songs. There’s also a HiFi subscription plan, which offers you in FLAC codes for generating the best possible sound.

Best Music App for Android: Slacker Radio

Slacker Radio offers you a highly curated playlist based on your taste. You can also create your own music stations. You can share them as well with your friends. There are exclusive music shows, which are hosted every week. News and sports are also available. You can get the app for free. However, if you subscribe for Slacker Premium for $9.99/month, you can enjoy unlimited skips, maximum audio quality and ad-free experience.

Best Music App for Android: Jango Radio

Jango Radio is a completely free Android music app. So, you don’t have to spend extra money to get exclusive features. You can create your own radio station based on your most favorite artist. You just have to search the artist. The app will create a custom station for you with the similar music. You can share it with your friends. You can tune in the playlist with respect to your taste as well. All these things have made Jango Radio very popular within a short time. The feedback rating of 4.5 stars on the Play Store says it all.

Best Music App for Android: Pandora Radio

There is nothing new to say about Pandora Radio. It is one of the most successful music apps on the market. Similar to the other apps on this list, it curates music with respect to your favorite artist. However, its feedback is a way better. Thanks to the inclusion of the advanced algorithm. However, it’s not an entirely free app. You have to spend $5 to enjoy unlimited skips and offline radio.

Best Music App for Android: iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio plays music according to your mood. Just give it an idea about how you feel right now. The app will create a station based on your feeling instantly. It comes with a massive catalog of more than 450,000 artists. There are thousands of live AM and FM radio stations as well. So, you can enjoy sports stations, like ESPN, absolutely free. You can enjoy most of the features without spending any penny. However, if you want to enjoy unlimited skips, you will have to subscribe for the monthly plan of $5.

This is the end of the best music app for Android list. Which one are you using right now? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.