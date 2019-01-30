Best Multiplayer Games for Android that You Must Play in 2019

If you are a fan of online games, you must have been looking for the best multiplayer games for Android devices. While there are tons of amazing online games, only a few of them manage to retain the popularity consistently. Thanks to the relentless effort of the developers for making regular updates for keeping the content new and fresh. In this article, you will find 10 of the best Android multiplayer games on the market. Let’s take a look at them.

10. Brawl Stars

Despite being a new game, Brawl Stars manages to become highly popular within a short time. Thanks to the awesome gameplay. It’s an absolute blast to play. In the online multiplayer mode, you have to battle against your friends in various game modes. The duration of each match is under three minutes. You can also team up with your friends, outsmart your rival team and hold 10 gems to win the match. The game is updated with new content regularly. So, it will not get old anytime soon.

9. Vainglory

Are you a fan of MOBA games? Vainglory is the best Android multiplayer game for you. Here, you have to join two of your friends and take out the bases of your rivals. The world of the game is filled with gigantic dragons and epic superheroes. You can get involved with either 5-minute brawl or full 5v5 battles. The gameplay is really intense. Dazzling graphics, smooth FPS and great server performance make Vainglory one of the hottest multiplayer games on the market right now.

8. Unkilled

If you love to hunt zombies, Unkilled is the best game for you. When released, it was just a mission based game. But now, it supports online multiplayer game mode. You can create your own army of zombies and destroy the bases of your online opponents. The cool concept has helped Unkilled to draw a massive attention from the gamers worldwide. Right now, it is considered as one of the multiplayer games for Android devices.

7. N.O.V.A. Legacy

N.O.V.A. Legacy is one of the best Android multiplayer games in the Sci-Fi niche. It comes with both single player campaign and multiplayer mode. The latter one is more exciting. You can get involved with intense death matches against 6 online opponents. You can also play team death matches. There are tons of customization options. You have to gear up effectively to win the matches. You have to try your heart and soul to avoid getting caught in the crossfire.

6. Hearthstone

Hearthstone is one of the best Android multiplayer games for all the card game lovers. Here, you have to gather all the powerful cards to build mighty decks and duel with your online rivals. You have to assemble powerful combos to dominate the opponents. There are all sorts of iconic heroes, including The Lick King and Thrall. The game is simple, but very exciting to play.

5. Critical Ops

If you are a shooting game enthusiast, Critical Ops is one the best Android multiplayer games for you. Here, you have to take out all the terrorists. You can also play as a terrorist and take out the good guys. You have to be very strategic and tactical to clinch the win. The gameplay is just like the other FPS games on Play Store. However, unlike the other similar games, it doesn’t offer in-app purchases. In other words, there is no way of taking unfair advantage.

4. Minecraft

There is nothing new to say about Minecraft. It is one of the most successful and all-time best multiplayer games for Android devices. Here, you are dropped into a randomly generated world. You have the complete freedom to do anything. But more importantly, the game demands the use of your creativity. You have to build forts and ships intelligently to take out the enemies effectively. If you focus on creativity, you will not find a better alternative than Minecraft.

3. Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt 9: Legends is one of the best Android multiplayer games for all the racing enthusiasts. Here, you will have to race against a wide range of vehicles online. The game comes with more than 50 of the world’s speediest cars, along with a huge number of career events and challenges. So, there are tons of content, which will keep you engaged for a long time. The graphics is absolutely stunning. It is one of the best looking racing games of all time. The gameplay is amazing. The way you can take out the opponents by braking and performing a 360 degree move is just breathtaking.

2. Fornite Battle Royale

Fornite Battle Royale is an amazing PvP online multiplayer game. You will jump from a floating bus and land on a massive island. You will collect all the necessary ammunition, run across the island and shoot the other 99 players. The game gives you some of the most amazing and epic online gaming experiences in a brilliant way. Fortnite Battle Royale is still not available on Play Store, as it’s still in Beta. However, you can get it from the official website of the game.

1. PUBG Mobile – One of the

All Time Best Multiplayer Games for Android

PUBG is the hottest Android multiplayer game on the market. Here, you have to parachute on a remote island with 99 other players, collect weapons and start taking out the opponents. There are two different modes – solo and team. The graphics look as good as the PC version. In fact, it is one of the best looking games of the recent time. However, if you have an older device, you can scale down the visual to make it run smoothly.

Best Multiplayer Games for Android: Conclusion

This is the end of our list. What do you think about these best multiplayer games for Android devices? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.