Best Icon Packs for Android: 10 Best Options for Customizing Your Phone’s Style in a Stunning Way

There are plenty of ways to customize the appearance of Android in a great way. You can change wallpaper or install customized launchers to bring a new look in the operating system. However, there is another great way of completely overhauling the design. It is the application of the personalized app icon on the home screen and the app drawer. You will be surprised to see how the customized icons can take the look of your mobile operating system to a whole new level. There are plenty of options on the market. So, choosing the right one is always a difficult task. However, after taking a look at this list of the best icon packs for Android, you will be able to easily choose the best one for your need. Take a look at them.

#1 in Our Best Icon Packs for Android List: Click UI

You might find a lot of similarities between Click UI and other icon packs. However, that doesn’t mean that it lacks the uniqueness to be the absolute best. It is the very first pack to bring the incredibly stylish icons with subtle long shadows. There are tons of circular options that you can use for your favorite apps. The icon request tool is incredibly effective for adding the missing app icons. It is super simple to use. Click UI is compatible with a variety of launchers, including Nova, Apex and Unicon. So, you will have no problem using it with any customizer.

#2 in Our Best Icon Packs for Android List: Polycon

Polycon is regarded as the best icon pack on the market. It comes with a massive number of icons (over 750). Similar to Click UI, you can request missing ones. It doesn’t have the heavily customizable options as the no. 1 pack in our list. However, it supports a wide range of shapes, including curves and corners, which can make all the icons look very beautiful. If you prefer the stock Android design, but want to make some tweaks to bring sleek and colorful flourishes, you will love to use Polycon.

#3 in Our Best Icon Packs for Android List: Retrorika

Retrorika takes the advantage of the material design and vintage pallet to beautify the icons on your Android device. You have a plenty of options to choose. It has more than 3900 icons, which is massive. The developer of Retrorika has put up a lot of effort to bring a retro look in the icon pack, which retaining a modern feeling. Their passion has been reflected everywhere. If you are a fan of retro stuffs, Retrorika is the best icon pack for you.

#4 in Our Best Icon Packs for Android List: Moonrise

Moonrise is one of the most unique icon packs that we have ever seen. It uses a unique combination of color choices to depict moon and night and bring a unique style in the icons. Right now, there are over 1000 premium icons. The number is continuing to grow gradually with monthly updates. It also has 60 premium wallpapers and the number is increasing continuously. The dashboard looks absolutely stunning. If you are looking for a unique icon pack, you will not be disappointed using Moonrise.

#5 in Our Best Icon Packs for Android List: CandyCons

CandyCons comes with the unique combination of Google’s Material Design and handcrafted tweak with an incredibly high attention to details. It’s literally impossible to find any flaw in it. Right now, CandyCons has 1070 icons supporting multiple color options. There are also 20 different wallpapers. It supports Muzei. So, you can customize the wallpapers pretty easily. The icon pack is very simple to use. You just need to head to settings and tap on “Apply.” If you are not willing to spend money, CandyCons can be a great option for you.

#6 in Our Best Icon Packs for Android List: Pixel Icon Pack 2

Pixel Icon Pack 2 is another great option. It has been packed with over 6600 icons and Cloud based quad-HD wallpapers. It comes with several unique options, including icon masking, which you can use to theme the unthemed icons. There is a wide range of icon choices for games and social media apps. The Pixel Icon Pack 2 supports all the popular launchers, including Apex, Atom and ABC. So, you can customize all the stuffs pretty easily.

#7 in Our Best Icon Packs for Android List: Delta Icon Pack

If you are a fan of handmade stuffs, you will love to use the Delta Icon Pack. It comes with over 1400 handcrafted icons, which look absolutely fantastic. The wallpapers look stunning. Both the wallpapers and icons have equal replicas, a thing that is not available in most of the other icon packs on the market. The Delta Icon Pack has managed to achieve a huge popularity very quickly. The feedback rating of 4.6 clearly shows the users massive admiration for the developer’s flawless effort.

#8 in Our Best Icon Packs for Android List: Adastra

Adastra has a huge collection of colorful icon packs in HD quality. They are being optimized really well. As a result, even if you use them in a smartphone having a low resolution display, there will be absolutely no loss in quality. The icon pack is very useful for the people who are using phones that are running through the old operating systems, like Gingerbread. There are also several high-quality wallpapers, which you will love to use.

#9 in Our Best Icon Packs for Android List: VNYL

If you are a fan of both music and retro stuffs, VNYL is the best icon pack for your Android device. The icons look quite different from the other packs. They are designed to look like the vinyl records. The collection is massive. It has over 2400 icons, which you can use for more than 6500 activities. It supports multi launcher and dynamic calendar. But more importantly, the icon pack costs you absolutely nothing. So, it’s definitely worth a try.

#10 in Our Best Icon Packs for Android List: Ikon

Ikon is another unique icon pack. It presents you with over 1300 badge-style icons. And the collection is growing steadily with the regular addition of the new ones. There are some icons which have alternative options, like dark versions. Ikon also feature 10 UHD wallpapers, which look absolutely stunning. Similar to VNYL, it supports multi launcher and dynamic calendar. If you prefer the badge-style icons over the retro ones, Ikon is the best option for you right now.