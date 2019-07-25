10 of the Best Hack and Slash Games to Play in 2019

Hack and slash games have been in the industry since the early days of gaming. From the very beginning, they have been entertaining everyone with the amazing button mashing and enemy slashing experience. And now in 2020, the popularity of the genre has reached a whole new level. Millions of gamers are playing the games through their mobile devices. Due to the huge demand, a large number of developers have released hundreds of similar games on the Play Store. So, determining the best ones can be really daunting. However, after analyzing the review and overall experience of the gamers, we have managed to compile a list of the 10 best hack and slash games to play in 2019. Let’s take a look at them.

Iron Blade – One of the Best Medieval Hack and Slash Games

Iron Blade sets in the medieval Europe. A demonic army approaches everywhere in the region. No castle is safe. Your role is to raise your sword and seal them away for good. You will have to collect new weapons to take out the monsters. The visuals are stunning. The locations are from the real-world. The combat system is really innovative. It forces you to throw the sword all the time. The story is really intriguing. Overall, Iron Blade has all the elements to be one of the best hack and slash games of this generation.

Eternium

With 4.8 star overall feedback rating from over 1.5 million gamers, Eternium has become one of the best hack and slash games of all time. Here, you will hack and slash through all sorts of creatures, including zombies, aliens and demons. You will have to rescue the tank and companions, who will join in your side. The fast paced combat can give you an amazing gaming experience. The graphics look really cool. All the worlds have been crafted masterfully. The gameplay is really great. The sound effects are spectacular. So, there’s a plenty of things to admire about.

Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars is one of the best Android multiplayer games out there. Here, you will team up with the other players online and beat up your rival team. There are various modes, which have made Brawl Stars really versatile. It’s a hack and slash game, a battle royale game and a lite MOBA at the same time. It is really easy to play. You will not struggle with the controls. Movement and aiming both feel spot on. All the matches are fast and fluid. If you are looking for a game that can provide you with a great gaming experience constantly, Brawl Stars is the best game that you can find right now.

Beat Street – One of the Best Old School Hack and Slash Games

If you love old school games, you will love to play Beat Street. It features the classic 2D side scrolling gameplay. The controls are really simple. So, everyone can play it easily. You attack the enemies with a tap, deliver a massive punch with a swipe and jump by swiping up. There are variety of combos to perform. However, the game doesn’t feature any button. Nonetheless, you will always feel to be in control. The levels are a bit repetitive. However, fun and frantic violence, story driven mission and great gameplay have made Beat Street one of the most enjoyable hack and slash games of the recent time.

Blade Bound

Blade Bound is a polished RPG game. It points back to classic hack and slash hits, including Diablo and Torchlight. Here, you have to save the realm from the enemies using iron weapons. You will also use magic spell on the way. The game is fully touch based. You will move the character through tapping. Also, you will have to battle using gestures. Drawing circle is another way of attack. Blade Bound is really challenging. So, don’t expect it to be an easy mobile game.

Dan the Man

Dan the Man comes with all the classic elements of hack and slash games. Here, you will leap to avoid obstacles and take out the enemies with punches and kicks. It looks really cool. The lovely-blue skied world is filled with trees. However, it’s in chaos all the time. It offers a plenty of entertainment without compromising the challenges. After playing the game for a few minutes, you will definitely have a huge smile on your face. The level design is really nice. There are several game modes, including the endless runner survival mode. The only downside of Dan the Man is being a freemium game. Otherwise, it is one of the solid hack and slash games that you can find in 2019.

Dungeon Hunter 5

Dungeon Hunter 5 is one of the most popular hack and slash games of all time. Also, it has all the elements of the action RPG elements. Here, you will join millions of gamers around the world to play as the bounty hunter. You will fight epic battles against the bandits and monsters. The controls have been configured for the casual players. So, you can make complex combat moves very easily. Dungeon Hunter 5 features AAA graphics. The whole world looks more stunning than most of the other hack and slash games available for the mobile devices.

ICEY – One of the Best Among the Modern Hack and Slash Games

ICEY is a modern hack and slash game. Here, you will have to kill a villain, named Judas. The narrator will try his best to deceive you by directing to the wrong path. It’s up to you to find the correct path and make the right move by using your intelligence. The graphics is dazzling. It’s one of the most stunning 2D side scrolling games that you can find in 2019. The combination of fast paced action and amazing combat mechanics have made ICEY really enjoyable. However, it’s not a free game. You will have to spend $2.99 to get it.

Nonstop Chuck Norris

Nonstop Chuck Norris is an offline RPG game. Here, you beat up a bunch of bad guys, earn coins, get the level up and continue doing the same thing. By using coins, you can upgrade your equipment. For instance, upgrading the horse head mask can give the special moves a major boost. The game is split into a variety of stages. In most of them, you will have to take out tons of bad guys. However, the most enjoyable ones are the boss stages. Here, you will have to smash the giant face of the boss. Easy controls and non-stop action have made Nonstop Chuck Norris the best hack and slash game in its class.

Marvel Future Fight – One of the Best Hack and Slash Games for Comic Lovers

Marvel Future Fight offers straightforward dungeon crawling action. It features all the popular characters of the Marvel franchise, including Spiderman, Iron Man and Doctor Strange. The character modelling looks really amazing. The animations are absolutely fantastic. The stages are never particularly complex. Each of them is divided into a couple of zones, which feature five or six enemies. Marvel Future Fight offers both touch based and virtual button controls. It’s a free to play game with in-app purchases.

This is the end of our list of the best hack and slash games. Which one are you playing right now? Share your thoughts through the comment section.