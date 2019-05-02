Best Free VPN for Android to Surf Online Safely and Anonymously in 2019

Best free VPN for Android devices adds an extra layer of security to make your online surfing safe. It also ensures the highest privacy of your personal data. So, no one can get your online footsteps and know your activities. In addition, it is a handy way of getting access to regionally blocked content. Due to the high demand, the number of free VPN apps has been increased on the Play Store. But which are the best ones? Take a look at this list to find the answer.

10. Betternet VPN Free

As the name suggests, Betternet provides VPN service absolutely free. It works just like Tor proxy to hide your IP address. As a result, you can browse online, without being identified. Also, it paves the way for avoiding Geo-restriction. So, you can get access to the content that are restricted in your country. Apart from hiding your IP address, Betternet shields WiFi hotspot from all sorts of security risks. So, it’s one of the best free VPN for Android devices in terms of versatility.

9. SurfEasy

SurfEasy promises to give you log-free browsing experience. So, you will enjoy the highest level of privacy. The user interface is very simple, making everything really easy for you. It has over 1000 servers spread through 25 countries. So, you have a lot of options. You can use it on up to 5 devices at the same time. Also, if you have Opera, you have already got SufEasy on your device. The VPN is integrated with the browser by default.

8. PrivateTunnel

According to a lot of users, PrivateTunnel is the best free VPN for Android due to its superb server speed. There is no irritating experience of downtime or sluggish performance. The app is managed by OpenVPN, Inc. It’s the same company that builds OpenVPN, a technology that is widely being used in the other Android VPN apps as the core protocol. So, you will get the highest level of security regarding the privacy.

7. FinchVPN

FinchVPN is available in both free and premium versions. The free version supports PPTP and OpenVPN. It can encrypt traffic to prevent the others from spying your activity. It can also work as a shield against the hackers trying to intrude your Wi-Fi connection and steal the valuable information. The server speed is really good. You will hardly face any issue. All these things make FinchVPN as one of the best free VPN for Android device. There is only one downside. The free plan limits you to only 3 GB of data per month. You will have to purchase the premium version to get more data.

6. Avira Phantom VPN

Avira Phantom VPN might not offer a lot of data for free. But it does give you a superb speed. So, you can surf online smoothly while being anonymous. You get access to all the 82 servers, even in the free version. The app can run on unlimited devices simultaneously. But with the 1 GB data limit per month, there are only a few things that you can do with all of your Android devices. However, after using some time, there is a strong chance for you to subscribe to the paid version. It will be really difficult for you to move to the other apps when you get accustomed to all the cool features.

5. Hide.me

Hide.me has been providing online anonymity for a long time. It is providing a great service through its VPN android app. It offers you an outstanding speed. The pace is not compromised, even in the free version. However, Hide.me gives you only 2 GB of data every month. Despite the restriction, the free version is considered as one the best free VPNs for Android devices due to the immense speed and a strong performance for preserving the user privacy effectively.

4. Proton VPN – The Best Free VPN for Android for Unlimited Data Limit

As the name suggests, Proton VPN has been built by the developers of Proton Mail. Despite being released just a few months ago, it has become one of the best free VPN for Android devices for many people. There are many reasons behind it. The most significant one is the unlimited bandwidth. That means, you can use as much data as you want. There is no restriction. However, the speed in the free version is not as good as the paid one. The developer wants you to subscribe to the premium plan.

3. Windscribe – The Best Free VPN for Android with Respect to Generous Bandwidth

Windscribe is one of those rare VPN apps that is really generous in terms of data allowance. It offers you 10 GB bandwidth for free, which is incredible. You have eight remote server locations to choose from. But more importantly, Windscribe doesn’t keep any record for visited sites or connection logs. It ensures the maximum privacy. The app gives you 10 GB data per month. You can get an extra 5 GB by tweeting about your provider.

2. TunnelBear

If you hate VPN apps with the complex interface, you will love to use TunnelBear. The simple, but great looking interface helps you to find all the features with just a few taps very easily. Recently, TunnelBear has made a few adjustments to its privacy policy. The app no longer saves the number of your total lifetime connections. It ensures the highest privacy of your data. The only downside is the limited monthly traffic plan of 500 MB in the free version. Nonetheless, it’s a great VPN app to use in 2019.

1. Hotspot Shield Free VPN – The Best Free VPN for Android in 2019

The no. 1 spot on our list goes to Hotspot Shield Free VPN. The reason behind is the massive number of features that it provides for free. It can protect up to five of your Android devices at the same time. The data limit is 15 GB per month, which is quite generous. It’s also arguably the most secured free VPN app on the planet. Thanks to the military grade HTTPS encryption, making Hotspot Shield a great choice for online banking and shopping.

This is the end of the article. What do you think about our best free VPN for Android list? Do you agree with the ranking? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.