The best free Android antivirus ensures the highest level of security for your phone while costing no money. It keeps your device safe from all sorts of security breaches and malicious attacks. In this way, it keeps all the private data safe in your phone. So, you can enjoy peace in mind. With the ever-growing demand, a huge number of companies have built antivirus software for the Android devices. But which are the best ones in the market right now? Take a look at this list to find the answer.

1. Avast Mobile Security – The Best Free Android Antivirus App for Your Phone

Avast Mobile Security has been in the market for a long time. It has a great reputation for delivering the best security for all sorts of devices, including phones and PCs. It is able to detect viruses and malware with a high accuracy. In fact, Avast Mobile Security is the top rated malware scanner right now. It has posted a detection rate of 100% in the test performed by AV-TEST. Scanning the phone is really easy. You just need to make a single tap. Avast Mobile Security is available in both free and premium versions. In the free version, you get the antivirus engine, call blocker, firewall, anti-theft and more. On the other hand, the premium version offers more advanced features, like VPN, Camera Trap and App Lock. Also, it removes all the ads. The design of the app is really clean. So, you can navigate through all the features quickly. High detection rate, great features and nice design make Avast Mobile Security the best free Android antivirus on the market right now.

2. BitDefender Antivirus Free – The Best Free Android Antivirus App in Terms of All-Round Security Features

BitDefender Antivirus Free is an amazing app. With its all-round security features, it manages to achieve a massive popularity worldwide. It has super-fast scanning ability. Thanks to the inclusion of in-the-cloud scanning technology. It is one of the most lightweight apps to have the specific feature. BitDefender delivers real-time protection for your Android phone. Also, whenever you install a new app on your device, the antivirus starts to check for malware and viruses. BitDefender doesn’t slow down the phone. Also, it doesn’t consume much juice from the battery. They are the biggest selling points. Moreover, it has an outstanding virus detection rate of 100%. With all these features, BitDefender Antivirus Free takes the 2nd spot on our list of the best free android antivirus.

3. AVG – Best Free Android Antivirus App in Terms of Features

AVG is another big name in the world of antivirus software. It was acquired by Avast in 2016. As a result, AVG AntiVirus for Android looks quite similar to Avast Mobile Security. There are several cool features. AVG comes with dual-engine antivirus for eliminating viruses and other malicious content. Its malware detection rate is 100%. AVG can scan Wi-Fi for potential security threats. So, you will no longer have to worry about possible security breaches while connecting to a new Wi-Fi network. You can use the VPN to surf online anonymously. The performance boosting feature kills background tasks to keep the device operating at a fast pace. AVG doesn’t make the battery to lose all the juices quickly. You can use the PowerSave feature to extend the battery life. The dashboard is really intuitive. It displays all the key information, like the apps using the most data and potential privacy issues, in a clear way. Overall, AVG has everything to be one of the best free Android antivirus in its class.

4. Kaspersky Mobile Antivirus

Kaspersky Mobile Antivirus has a great reputation for delivering world-class protection against viruses and trojans. It’s really great at detecting malware. The detection rate of 100% says it all. It performs real-time scan on all the apps. Also, it blocks all the malicious links before you click through them. In this way, it keeps your device safe from all sorts of security threats. Apart from virus eliminating features, Kaspersky comes with several highly useful options. The most notable ones are Call Filter for blocking spam calls, Find My Phone for locating lost devices and App Locker for keeping your essential apps highly secure. So, Kaspersky Mobile is more than just a typical antivirus.

5. Sophos Intercept X for Mobile

Sophos Intercept X for Mobile has been delivering amazing virus scanning performance consistently. Back in 2015, it won the best protection award from AV-TEST. And now, after several years, it is still continuing to give the best protection to your Android phones against malware and viruses. Its 100% detection rate of widespread Android malware says it all. Apart from the strong malware protection, Sophos offers several useful features, like loss and theft protection, app locker and Wi-Fi security. Also, there are some unique options. The most significant one is the security adviser. As the name suggests, it gives you advice on enhancing the security of your Android phone. Another cool feature is QR Scanner. It helps you to setup secure Wi-Fi connections. Overall, Sophos is a complete security package. For this reason, it takes the 5th spot on our list of the best free Android antiviruses.

6. Norton Mobile Security and Antivirus – Best Free Android Antivirus App in Terms of Detection Rate and Features

Norton Mobile Security and Antivirus comes with a very impressive detection rate. It can identify 100% of the malware in real time. So, there is no chance for the hackers to make malicious attacks on your phone. Also, the app can trigger an alarm to find your lost handset. Moreover, it can lock all the phone data remotely. In this way, the thief will never be able to get access to your private data. In addition, Norton comes with a number of stand-alone apps, including app locker and password manager. You can find them in Play Store as well. Norton supports Wi-Fi scanning to detect unsecured connections, Safe Search for protection against unsafe site browsing and Sneak Peek to capture the image of the thief silently. Overall, Norton Security and Antivirus has all the features to be one of the best free Android antiviruses of this generation.

7. Security Master

Security Master is the successor of the massively popular CM Security app. It comes with upgraded features to redefine the security of your phone. It can work as an Antivirus, a Junk Cleaner, a Phone Booster, a Battery Saver and a CPU Cooler. So, CM Security is more than just a typical security app. It’s one of the most versatile mobile software in its class. The SafeConnect VPN allows you to surf online anonymously in a highly secured way. The anti-theft alarm rings an alarm for preventing the phone from being stolen. The Message Security option hides the notification preview of the received messages. The AppLock feature locks all of your essential applications. If you really want to ensure the highest level of protection for your privacy, Security Master is the best free Android antivirus app for you.

8. McAfee Mobile Security – Best Free Android Antivirus App for Robust Security Features

McAfee Mobile Security comes with an intuitive interface. It looks really clean and simple. So, you can navigate through all the features quickly and easily. Its security engine is very powerful. It can scan apps to check whether any of the software is leaking your private data or not. The antivirus detects 99.9% of the Android malware. So, it’s really reliable. It has robust security features to fight against phishing, risky apps and Wi-Fi threats. Similar to the other apps on this list, McAfee has the ability to help you find the lost phone. Also, it has storage cleaner, memory booster and battery booster. You can find all these features for free. Subscribing for the premium version will give you the access to upgraded features, like WiFi Guard VPN, Safe Web and App Lock.

9. DFNDR

DFNDR offers robust features to prevent your phone from being hacked. It comes with a variety of anti-hacking tools, like identity theft report, fake site blocker and spam blocker. The app supports malicious link alerts for all the popular messaging apps, including WhatsApp. So, the phone remains highly secured all the time. The app scans for malicious downloads and programs running in the background. With the Quick cleanup tool, it removes junk files and cache. As a result, the phone never gets slowed down. There are several unique features. The most impressive one is DFNDR assistant. It sends you updates about utilizing antivirus to its full extent effectively. All these things have made DFNDR one of the best free Android antiviruses on the market.

10. Avira – Best Free Android Antivirus for Privacy-Focused Users

Avira provides real-time malware protection for Android devices. Also, it has a great reputation for its privacy protection features. The identity protection option helps you to determine whether your email address has been stolen through data breach or not. The app lock feature ensures the highest level of security for your most private applications. Apart from them, Avira is known its superior scanning speed. It goes through everything at an incredible pace. It scans the content of both phone memory and SD card. The detection rate is superb. It can identify 100% of the widespread Android malware. So, in terms of performance, features and privacy protection, Avira is one of the best free Android antiviruses in its class.

This is the end of the article. What do you think about our best free Android antivirus list? Do you agree with the ranking? Which one are you using right now? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.