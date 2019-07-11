Best Chatting App: Top 10 Messaging Apps to Use in 2019

The best chatting app allows you to send text messages and make video calls to your dear ones with a great quality. But more importantly, they cost you no charge. There are hundreds of chatting apps on the Play Store. So, choosing the best ones can be really daunting. However, after analyzing the user feedback and reviews extensively, we have managed to compile this list of the 10 best chatting apps to use in 2019. Let’s take a look at them.

Facebook Messenger – Arguably the Best Chatting App Right Now

With over 1.3 billion users, Facebook Messenger has become one of the most popular chatting apps of this generation. It offers easy to use interface, allowing you to find all the essential features quickly. You can get access to this app through Facebook. Apart from sending normal text messages, you can make voice and video calls. The video chatting experience is outstanding. You will not experience any picture freeze or stuttering. Facebook Messenger is incredibly fast and smooth. And with the LightSpeed update coming out very soon, it will deliver an even smoother experience.

WhatsApp

With remarkable features and great design, WhatsApp is continuing to attract a huge number of people worldwide. It syncs with your phone’s contacts automatically. So, you can start chatting with your friends in no time. To make the chat enjoyable, WhatsApp comes with tons of emojis, allowing you to express your emotions in a hilarious way. The app supports encrypted messaging option. So, you will never have to worry about getting your chat hacked. All these things make WhatsApp the best chatting app in its class.

Viber

Viber might not be considered as a big name in the US. However, it’s incredibly popular in various regions, like South Asia. The reason behind it is the ability to offer a complete chatting experience. It allows you to make group chat, voice chat and video chat. There are several unique features to keep your conversation private, like self-destruct chat, which deletes message as soon as you are done reading it. Also, you will find a huge collection of stickers. However, you will have to spend money to get all of them.

Signal – Best Chatting App in Terms of Security

Signal is a great chatting app that heavily emphasizes on the privacy. It features military standard end-to-end encryption to protect your messages in the most secured way possible. It is an open-source platform, allowing everyone to audit the codes and verify the issues. As a result, Signal has become a popular choice for all the hacktivists and a large number of leading figures, including Edward Snowden. Also, it’s one of the fastest chatting apps on the market. It sends all the messages instantly. The quality of the video chat is crystal clear.

Telegram

Telegram is another highly secured chatting app. With client server encryption, it protects your messages from being intruded. There are several cool features. The secret chat option prevents everyone from violating the privacy of the sender and the receiver. The self-destructing feature erases all the conversations after a specific period of time. The cool thing about Telegram is the ability to enable all the users sharing large documents and videos of any type during the conversation. Also, it’s one of those best chatting apps that sell absolutely no ad. It’s 100% free.

Line

Line might not be popular in the US. But in Asia, it’s a big deal. With millions of users, it has become one of the most popular and best chatting apps in the region. There are several features that are quite unique with respect to the other apps in its class. There is a timeline of posts, where your friends can make comments. You can also run polls to know your friends’ thoughts about various things, like the best restaurant to eat and the best place to meet. To make your chatting enjoyable, Line comes with a huge collection of stickers. Also, it supports free video chatting with the other users on the same app.

Skype

Skype has a huge reputation for making crystal clear calls. Apart from that, it’s also a hugely popular messaging app. With the renovated design, it has become a highly effective tool for reaching everyone instantly. There is a wide variety of emoticons for expressing your emotions quickly and effectively. Some of them are hilarious. Skype is pretty serious about the security. It incorporates a number of technologies, including TLS and AES encryption, to prevent all the hackers from intruding your chats. All these things have made Skype one of the best chatting apps of this generation.

Google Hangouts

Google Hangouts has everything that the best chatting app should have. It has a wonderful User Experience design, making it very easy for you to find all the features quickly and easily. There are tons of emoji, stickers and animated GIFs for expressing your emotions. The app runs at a superb pace. There is no sluggishness. It sends all of your messages instantly. However, you must have a Google account to use it. Apart from chatting, Google Hangouts can also be used for making audio and video calls. So, it’s an all-in-one solution.

WeChat – Best Chatting App in Asia

WeChat is a rapidly growing chatting app. Right now, over 1 billion people are using it. So, it stands as a serious competitor to all the best chatting apps on the market. You get all the typical chatting app features, like instant messages, photo sharing and audio/video calls. You can group chat with up to 500 people. Also, there are some unique options. The most notable one is the location sharing feature, allowing you to locate nearby friends. Another cool option is sharing the moment of the day with your contacts. The wealth of effective features have made WeChat incredibly popular.

GroupMe

As the name suggests, GroupMe has been made specifically for group chatting. You can also use it for solo chatting as well. After signing in, you can easily create groups and invite your contacts through their phone numbers of email addresses. GroupMe offers all the basic features of the modern chatting apps. It gives you access to tons of emojis and stickers. It also supports URL content previews through the chat windows. If you are looking for a simple mobile chatting tool, GroupMe can be a great choice for you.

This is the end of our best chatting app list. Which one are you using right now? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.