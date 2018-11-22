Best Camera Phone 2018: 10 of the Most Popular Smartphones with an Impeccable Shooting Ability

Camera phones are getting significantly better time to time. In 2018, their ability has reached a whole new level. They can capture more stunning and sharper shots than ever before. With the new background blur technology, you can make the subject look more focused. In the low light condition, you can take superb shots. The latest shooters of several flagship smartphones support a number of highly advanced technology, including Augmented Reality (AR) and facial recognition system. There is a massive number of great options on the market. But which is the best one? Take a look at this best camera phone 2018 list to find the answer.

#10 in Our Best Camera Phone 2018 List: OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T has two primary cameras (16-MP + 20-MP). The performance is really good. It captures photos with a plenty of details. The colors look very vibrant. The contrast level is perfect. The software has been improved significantly. There are several new features, including the Nightscape long exposure mode. The 16-MP front shooter is really good. It can capture stunning selfies. Overall, the $499.39 camera phone is worth of your hard earned money.

#9 in Our Best Camera Phone 2018 List: LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ has been packed with two 16-MP rear snappers. However, the extra primary camera is a bit different from the other phone shooters. Unlike others, it features the wide angle lens, which allows you to fit more stuffs to the frame. It can be very useful for capturing group photos or landscapes. However, the performance is not as good as the other phones on our list. However, with the unique capability of the secondary lens, LG G7 ThinQ manages to grab the 9th spot on our list.

#8 in Our Best Camera Phone 2018 List: Sony Xperia XZ3

Xperia XZ3 is the best video recording camera on the market. The 19-MP rear shooter is able to capture razor sharp 4K videos. You will be amazed to see the incredible amount of details present in each of the footage. The shooting performance is also really cool. In good lighting condition, the camera captures razor sharp photos. You can blur a significant portion of the background with using the bokeh mode. The low light performance is not as good as the Samsung camera phones. But still, it’s OK.

#7 in Our Best Camera Phone 2018 List: Samsung Galaxy S9

Galaxy S9 doesn’t have the dual rear shooter like most other flagship phones on the market. However, it does have a unique thing, which is the Dual-Aperture Technology. It allows you to switch between the two lenses automatically with respect to the lighting conditions. As a result, you can capture absolutely stunning photos in all the environments with a little to no effort.

#6 in Our Best Camera Phone 2018 List: Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has three cameras on the rear (40-MP, 20-MP and 8-MP). As a result, it is able to perform brilliantly in all sorts of scenarios. Whether you are shooting in the bright outdoors or capturing the cloud, you will be amazed by its outstanding capability. Its low light performance is better than most of the flagship phones on the market. The 3X telephoto lens captures distant objects with a stunning quality. Overall, Huawei Mate 20 Pro has everything to meet your expectation.

#5 in Our Best Camera Phone 2018 List: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

The shooter on the Galaxy S8 was amazing. However, it is even better on the Galaxy S9 Plus. Similar to the predecessor, this year’s model comes with two 12-MP rear cameras. However, with the larger aperture of f/1.5, it is able to deliver a remarkable performance. Even in the low light condition, every shot looks outstanding, just like the daytime shots. You can also adjust the aperture based on your need and environment condition. The camera can record slow-mo videos, which you can upload on social media and become a star.

#4 in Our Best Camera Phone 2018 List: iPhone XS

This year’s iPhone XS doesn’t come with any improvement in terms of camera hardware. However, it features several software tricks, which make your photos look significantly more stunning. With the new Smart HDR technology, the 12-MP dual rear shooters take and combine a number of shots into a high-quality photo with an outstanding dynamic range. The video recording capability is also amazing. Your eyes will be dazzled by the sheer amount of details in the 4K videos recorded at 60 fps.

#3 in Our Best Camera Phone 2018 List: Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy Note 9 comes with the 12-MP dual rear shooters, just like Galaxy S9 Plus. However, there are some minor improvements, which enable it to deliver a better performance. It comes with a new scene-optimizer option, which helps the camera to adapt to a variety of objects, including sunset and birds. The shooter adjusts the white balance and color as well accordingly. All these things results in a significantly improved shot.

#2 in Our Best Camera Phone 2018 List: Huawei P20 Pro

You might be surprised to see Huawei P20 Pro in such a high position in our list. However, it deserves to be in the no. 2 spot. The reason is pretty simple. It is able to outsmart the shooters of Apple and Samsung flagship phones by a massive margin. While most of the major smartphones come with double primary cameras, the P20 Pro features triple shooters (40-Mp, 20-MP and 8-MP). By utilizing all these cameras, the device processes the images brilliantly, while reducing the noise level significantly. But more importantly, it costs a significantly less money than the latest Galaxy phones and the iPhones.

#1 in Our Best Camera Phone 2018 List: Google Pixel 3

The Pixel lineup has a great reputation for its outstanding camera performance. Google Pixel 3 is no different. Despite having a single lens, the 12.2-MP rear shooter is able to capture photos with a jaw dropping quality. The shots look sharper than ever before. The AI smarts adapt to all sorts of environment brilliantly. Thanks to the dedicated Pixel Visual Core chip and Google’s machine learning software technology. If you are really looking for an amazing camera phone, it’s quite impossible to find a better option than Google Pixel 3 right now.

This is the end of our list of the best camera phone 2018 list. Do you agree with the ranking? Share your thoughts through the comment section.