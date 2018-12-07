Best Budget Phone 2018: 10 Awesome Budget Friendly Devices of this Year

All the people love to talk about the expensive, flagship phones. But in case of buying, most of the consumers prefer to go for the best budget phones. More specifically, they prefer to buy the devices that come with the perfect combination of price tag, good design, and a great hardware performance. Right now, there are thousands of budget handsets on the market. But which are the best ones of this year? Read this best budget phone 2018 list to find the answer.

#10 in Our Best Budget Phone 2018: Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2 is a high-performing device that you can get at a cheap rate. At $224, you get a phone that packs the Snapdragon 660 processor. For most of the phones under $225, the relatively less powerful Snapdragon 650 is applied. As a result, Xiaomi Mi A2 is able to outperform all the competitors in its class. However, it often becomes very difficult to find it in the market due to the limited availability.

#9 in Our Best Budget Phone 2018: HTC Desire 12+

HTC Desire 12 manages to get into our list mainly due to its light weight design and a decent hardware performance. The 157.5 g device feels really comfortable on the hand. And it looks really cool. Being equipped with Snapdragon 450 processor and Adreno 506 GPU, it is able to run most of the games with a great pace and a flawless graphics. The cameras don’t perform as good as expected. Nonetheless, the $179.50 can be a great bargain for your money.

#8 in Our Best Budget Phone 2018: Motorola E5 Plus

Motorola E5 Plus is a great budget friendly smartphone. The $174.30 device has a massive 5000 mAh battery. You will not find it on any device that costs under $200. It can comfortably last more than a day with a heavy usage. The hardware performance is pretty decent. You will hardly experience any lagging. The only downside is the plastic like body. But that’s quite normal for a cheap smartphone.

#7 in Our Best Budget Phone 2018: Sony Xperia A1

Sony Xperia A1 is considered as the best budget friendly camera phone on the market. Its 23-MP rear shooter is able to take stunning shots in the bright outdoors. The 8-MP front camera takes superb selfies. Thanks to the inclusion of the Exmor sensor. It’s quite impossible to find a better camera phone at $179.99. There was an issue related to the touchscreen. But it has been fixed. So, there is no problem getting the device right now.

#6 in Our Best Budget Phone 2018: Nokia 5.1

Nokia 5.1 doesn’t look like an under £200 phone. Its body is constructed with Series 6000 aluminum. You will often find this in pricier smartphones, like iPhone 6S. But not in the phone that costs you only £189.99. The 5.5-inch Full HD+ display produces a dazzling view. The 16-MP rear camera takes crystal clear photos. The hardware performance is pretty good. If you love the cost effective phones and the Nokia brand, Nokia 6.1 is a must have device for you.

#5 in Our Best Budget Phone 2018: Motorola Moto G6 Play

Moto G6 Play is the cheapest phone of the among the newest G-series phones. Due to the relatively low price tag, it gets some of the components stripped with respect to Moto G6. However, there is an area where it manages to beat the flagship counterpart. It’s the battery performance. The 4000 mAh battery manages to last 92 hours in the endurance rating test. If you focus on the backup time, you should definitely consider buying $187.49 device.

#4 in Our Best Budget Phone 2018: Samsung Galaxy J5

The Samsung J-series lineup has a great reputation for delivering fantastic options at a budget friendly price tag. Galaxy J5 is no different. It boasts a 3000 mAh battery that offers a ridiculously long back up time. In GSMArena’s endurance rating test, it survived 97 hours, which is astonishing. The device also has a 13-MP rear shooter, octa core Cortex-A53 processor and 3 GB RAM.

#3 in Our Best Budget Phone 2018: Huawei Honor 8X

Huawei Honor 8X is a speedy device. Being packed with Kirin710 processor and 6 GB RAM, it is able to deliver a blazing performance. In fact, it is the fastest smartphone in its class. It’s literally impossible to find a faster option under £250. In addition, the device comes with a super sharp 6.5-inch display, 20-MP rear shooter and the trendy notch design. If you want to have a flavor of a flagship phone at low cost, Honor 8X is the right option for you.

#2 in Our Best Budget Phone 2018: Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Huawei might not be the biggest brand of the world. However,it manages to deliver a great budget friendly option with Honor 9 Lite. At $285, you get a smartphone with an 18:9 display and a great reflective design. The hardware performance is pretty decent. The 13-MP shooter is really good. It manages to take super crisp shots at daylight. The only reason it doesn’t get into the top spot on our list is the poor battery life. Otherwise, it’s a great device.

#1 in Our Best Budget Phone 2018: Motorola Moto G6

Motorola Moto G6 has everything to get into the no. 1 spot on our list. It has a gorgeous 1080p display and a beautiful design. It can catch your attention at the very first sight. The inclusion of the glass body and ergonomic curves has made the device very comfortable on the hand. The Snapdragon 450 processor and 3 GB processor are capable to perform all the functions flawlessly. The only downside is the disappointing camera performance. Nonetheless, the $199.99 is an outstanding budget friendly handset.

This is the end of our best budget phone 2018 list. Do you agree with the ranking? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.