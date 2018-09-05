10 Best App Launcher for Android for Customizing and Supercharging Your Phone in 2018

App launcher helps you to customize the look of your Android operating system. If you are bored with the same interface on the home screen, you can use it to supercharge it. There are tons of launchers with highly diversified features on the market. But which is the best one for changing the look with an explosive array of colors? Take a look at this best app launcher for Android list to find the answer.

#10 in Our Best App Launcher for Android List: Lightning Launcher

Lightning Launcher might be new. But it is one of the fastest launchers on the market. But more importantly, it offers you a huge number of customizable options. You can alter all the stuffs, including font, size, color, gestures, even scrolling and zooming options. You can also enjoy multiple sets of home screens. If you know JavaScript, you can create a lot of customizable options by yourself. If you are not a scripting language expert, there are tons of compatible plugins to help you. It is a bit difficult to learn all the features. But if you really love to customize all the stuffs in your phone, Lightning Launcher is a must have app for you.

#9 in Our Best App Launcher for Android List: Next Launcher 3D Shell

If you love 3D designs, you will love to use Next Launcher 3D Shell. It comes with a wide variety of 3D animations and transition effects. The scroll bar is pretty unique. It scrolls your home screen around and helps you to find your desired items. The only downside of the launcher is the high price tag ($16.99). However, you can go for in-app purchases to save a significant amount of money. You can also choose the free version if you are reluctant to spend any penny.

#8 in Our Best App Launcher for Android List: Smart Launcher 5

Smart Launcher 5 comes with a modern UI. Its adaptive icons look really cool. You can customize their shapes according to your need. It also features Ambient theme, which changes with respect to the color of your wallpaper. It also supports gesture controls. In addition, you will get a weather and a clock widget. If you don’t want to get some apps being displayed, you can hide them. You can even make them password protected. So, there are a plenty of useful features.

#7 in Our Best App Launcher for Android List: AIO Launcher

AIO Launcher is one of the most unique launchers on the market. Instead of the typical home screen, it offers you a list of useful items, like SMS or missed calls. It also shows useful information, like battery stats and Bitcoin price. If you spend only $1.99, you will be able to integrate a plenty of stuff, like Telegram and widgets. But more importantly, AIO Launcher gives your smartphone a completely different look, which you will love to see.

#6 in Our Best App Launcher for Android List: ADW Launcher 2

ADW Launcher 2 offers you arguably the most customizable features than any app in its class. You can modify almost everything on Android. From the red shade of the Gmail icon to app opening gestures, you can alter anything you want. But more importantly, it comes with the fixes to all the problems, which made the first version really irritating. As a result, it has managed to get into the 6th spot on our list.

#5 in Our Best App Launcher for Android List: Action Launcher Pro

Action Launcher Pro might have the stock Android look. However, there are several features that have made it pretty unique. For instance, you can use Quicktheme to modify your colors of UI with respect to the wallpapers. So, everything looks pretty clean and nifty. It also allows you to get access to a collection shortcuts pretty quickly. You can even use a special gesture for launching your desired apps from a specific folder. So, there are a plenty of things to like about.

#4 in Our Best App Launcher for Android List: Apex

Apex comes with a combination of smooth performance and a wide range of customizable features. So, you will be pleased to use it. You can get tons of altering options, including the ability to change transition animations and scrolling habits. The tablet mode is really great. If you are using Nexus 7 tablet, you will no longer have to be frustrated with being unable to rotate home screen. The most impressive feature is Apex Notified. It allows you to get notifications in a beautifully crafted widget on your home screen.

#3 in Our Best App Launcher for Android List: Evie Launcher

If you are desperate to keep everything beautiful on your smartphone, you should get Evie Launcher right now. It allows you to light up the interface with beautiful layouts and app icons. You will be completely stunned by their look. There are several unique features, including the Pixel Launcher-style app drawer and no-dock mode. It also offers you widget customization and unread badges. You can get Evie Launcher for free, along with some in-app purchases.

#2 in Our Best App Launcher for Android List: Microsoft Launcher

Microsoft Launcher is one of the hottest launchers right now. The 4.6 star feedback rating from over 500,000 users says it all. It is one of the fastest launchers on the market. It is also one of the few Android launchers to support edge-to-edge widget placement. You can use it to change the look of your smartphone by matching your style with icon packs and wallpaper. You can personalize your feed and set it as your default home. Clean home screen, robust dock and great customizable features have made Microsoft Launcher a complete launcher.

#1 in Our Best App Launcher for Android List: Nova Launcher

There is nothing new to say about Nova Launcher. It is one of the oldest and most popular launchers on the market. Thanks to the outstanding combination of great look and cool features. You will find tons of options, including themes and support for gestures and icon pack. So, you get all the stuffs for customizing the operating system completely. The launcher also supports backup for home screen layouts. So, you will have no problem restoring them while getting a new smartphone.

This is the end of our best app launcher for Android list. Which one are you using? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.