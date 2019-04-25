Best Antivirus for Android: Top 10 Antivirus for Securing Your Phone in 2019

Best antivirus for Android gives you a solid protection against hacking and all sorts of malicious activities. But more importantly, it helps you to fight against the constant threat to your privacy. There are tons of antivirus on the Play Store. However, there is only a handful apps that can be regarded as the best ones. After investigating the performance, features and user feedback in details, we have managed to compile this list, covering 10 of the best antivirus for Android devices on the market. Now, let’s dive in.

10. Lookout Security & Antivirus

Lookout Security & Antivirus comes with all the typical security tools, including phishing and malware protection, anti-theft and virus scans. It also has several unique options. With the cyber watch feature, the app scans and alerts about security threats to your personal information. Social Media Watch also does the same thing by monitoring your social media accounts. You can even restore and insure your identity.

9. ESET Mobile Security & Antivirus

ESET has been one of the best antivirus for Android devices for a long time. It is really fast and powerful. It can scan your home network to identify the potential vulnerabilities. There are a variety of security features, like security auditor, anti-theft support and more. The app can run scheduled scan on your phone automatically. It provides you with a detailed report for the vulnerabilities. It is available in both free and paid versions ($1.99/month.)

8. DFNDR Security – Best Antivirus for Android that Costs No Money

DFNDR Security is arguably the best free Android antivirus on the market. It keeps your phone safe from security threats and make efficient performance optimization at the same time. Apart from having the typical anti-phishing and anti-hacking options, it can lock apps with passcode and fingerprint. The app gives you identity threat report, allowing you to check whether your email ID has been hacked or not. There are several performance enhancing features. For example, it can enhance the internet speed by closing the background apps.

7. Norton Security & Antivirus

Norton is a big name in the world of antivirus. Its Security & Antivirus app for Android devices comes with comprehensive features. But more importantly, you get most of them for free. It can check your WiFi for security threats, protect your phone from ransomware and help you to search online safely. Even if you lose the phone, it continues to give the best protection. It can capture the photo of the thief without being noticed.

6. Security Master

Security Master has been developed by the developers of the Clean Master. It’s an all-in-one security app. So, you get tons of features in a single place. It diagnoses viruses, junks and apps consuming a significant amount of battery juice. It also cools down the CPU by closing unnecessary apps. The app can identify phishing Wi-Fi network and hide notification preview to maintain your privacy. It can even take selfies of the intruder when your phone gets stolen. All these things make Security Master one of the best security apps on the Play Store. The 4.7 star feedback rating from over 2 billion users says it all.

5. Bitdefender Antivirus Free – Best Antivirus for Android for Unlocking Apps in Trusted Network

If you are looking for a lightweight option, Bitdefender is the best Android antivirus for you. It can scan viruses at an incredible pace. Thanks to the application of the cloud scanning technology. Bitdefender is really strict when it comes to security. Whenever you install any app, it starts to look for security threats. Smart Unlock is another cool feature. It unlocks apps when you connected to your trusted network. All these things have made Bitdefender one of the most powerful antiviruses on the market.

4. Avira Antivirus Security 2019

Avira is relatively a new antivirus app in terms of competitiveness. However, it manages to grow rapidly. The developers have worked tirelessly to bring the most effective security features. It comes with the camera and mike protection system. So, no one can listen or watch what you are doing. It enables you to do several functions, like siren and memory wipe, remotely. The internet security system is really good. It keeps you safe from infected and phishing sites. All these things have made Avira one of the best antiviruses for Android devices on the market right now.

3. AVG Antivirus 2019

AVG is a big name in the world of antivirus. Its mobile antivirus app shows a superb performance is eliminating all sorts of security threats. It scans all the games and apps on your mobile to find the viruses and malware. So, your device remains safe. AVG Antivirus can conceal your private photos in an encrypted vault. Your privacy will never be hampered. You can also use it to find your lost phone by tracking location via Google Maps. There are several performance enhancing options, like speed boost and junk cleaning.

2. Avast Mobile Security – Best Antivirus for Android with Respect to Accuracy Rate

Avast Mobile Security has a strong user base. The 4.6 star feedback from over 5 million users clearly shows its massive popularity and capability. The performance of antivirus engine is really strong. It can identify almost any virus in the world. The detection rate is close to 100%. The high accuracy rate has made Avast the best Android antivirus in its class. The features are pretty much the same as AVG. The no. 3 antivirus on our list had been purchased by Avast. That’s why, there’s a lot of similarities.

1. Kaspersky Mobile Antivirus – The Best Antivirus for Android in 2019

Kaspersky is a feature packed antivirus. It looks for viruses, spyware and ransomware in real time with the background check. It makes really difficult for anything intruding your phone. To secure your privacy, Kaspersky comes with the app lock feature. You can use it to make your private messages and photos password protected. Other notable features are anti-theft, anti-phishing and web filter. Right now, Kaspersky is considered as the best antivirus for Android devices on the market. The outstanding feedback rating of 4.8 from over 2.9 million users says it all.

This is the end of the article. What do you think about our best antivirus for android list? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.