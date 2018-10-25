Best Android Wear Apps of 2018 that You Must Have in Your Smartwatch

Most of the popular smartwatches on the market run through Android Wear. There are tons of amazing apps for the platform. But which are the best ones of 2018? Take a look at this list of the best Android Wear apps to find the answer.

Best Android Wear Apps: Bring!

Bring is one of the cleanest shopping list apps on the store. It is incredibly comfortable to use. Thanks to the inclusion of the user friendly design and highly effective sharing option. You can share your shopping lists by creating a group of your friends and family members. The products can be added very easily. You can use corresponding icons, along with product images.

Best Android Wear Apps: Glide

Glide allows you to make video calls through your smartwatch. It is the very first video messenger app for the Android wearables. It is incredibly fast. You will never experience sudden stuttering while making video calls. The app also enables you to watch live videos, send texts and emojis, and record your voice. You can even take a shot in real time. All these things make Glide one of the best Android Wear apps on the planet.

Best Android Wear Apps: Telegram

There is nothing new to say about Telegram. It is one of the most successful instant messaging apps on the planet. And now, it has made its way for the Android wearables. The powerful app allows you to make group chat with a maximum of 100,000 users, which is amazing. But more importantly, it is very reliable and secure. The app features 256-bit symmetric AES encryption, 2048-bit RSA encryption and Diffie – Helman secure key exchange. As a result, there is no chance for anyone to hack your messages.

Best Android Wear Apps: Lifesum

Lifesum is the best Android Wear app for making diet plan and counting your calories. By using it effectively, you can transform yourself into an incredibly fit individual. Apart from tracking calories, it monitors your food and water intake for maintain a perfect balance. You can integrate the app with Google Fit and S Health for importing all the fitness data. All these things help it to achieve the Editor’s Choice award on the Play Store.

Best Android Wear Apps: Strava

Strava is a highly popular sports tracking app. It can monitor all sorts of sports activities, including running, cycling and swimming, with a high accuracy. You can map your route as well. There are a variety of training challenges. By taking them, you can take your fitness and health to a whole new level. All these cool features enable Strava to achieve 4.5 stars feedback from over 300,000 users.

Best Android Wear Apps: Foursquare

If you are looking for a way for finding great places near you, you must have Foursqure in your smartwatch. The app allows you to find all sorts of amazing restaurants and attractions in the city you live. It comes with the real reviews of all the places from real people. If you can utilize them, you can have a great travelling and sightseeing experience.

Best Android Wear Apps: Uber

There is nothing new to say about Uber. It is one of the most successful apps of the history. It helps you to find and pick up a ride to get into your destination. There are a variety of vehicle types to choose from, including cars and motorbikes. You can also see the location of your driver / rider and estimated time of their arrival. Overall, the app can do everything that the smartphone version does.

Best Android Wear Apps: Shazam

Shazam helps you to identify the music that you are listening to. Just hold you wrist up to capture the sound of the song. The app will detect its name immediately. It will also help you to identify the singer and find the lyrics, which is really cool. The most amazing thing is the ability to detect the song without being online. If you are a true music lover, Shazam is a must have app for you.

Best Android Wear Apps: Water Drink Reminder

If you forget to drink water time to time, you should get this app in your smartwatch. As the name suggests, it reminds you to take the water in a timely manner. It ensures proper hydration, which, in turn, makes your skin cleaner and healthy. But more importantly, the app helps you to get rid of being affected with kidney stones. For all these reasons, Water Drink Reminder has achieved the Editor Choice award.

Best Android Wear Apps: Sleep as Android

As the name suggests, the app tracks the pattern of your sleep. By monitoring your movement and noise, it manages to detect whether you have a good sleep or not. You don’t have to put your smartwatch on the bed to make it work, which is really cool. As a result, you will have no problem charging your device at night while the app tracks your sleep.

This is the end of our list of the best Android Wear apps. Which one are you using? What is your experience? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.