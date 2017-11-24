Best Android Tablets 2017: 10 Most Admired Large Screen Android Devices of this Year

As we are heading towards the end of this year and the start of the holiday season, many people are planning to buy new tablets for their dear ones. While there are plenty of options, we strongly believe that you should go for the absolutely best devices. You should consider buying those tablets that are highly admired by the users. It will guarantee you a top notch quality. In this article, you will find a list of the 10 best Android tablets of this year. Take a look at these awesome devices.

#1 in Our List of the Best Android Tablets 2017: Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Premium design, super-fast performance and crystal clear display – the Galaxy Tab S3 has everything to be the no. 1 tablet of this year. Its 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display is compatible with HDR. So, you can enjoy the HDR content from Netflix and YouTube. The quad speakers are very loud. They are able to generate a buzzing noise. In addition, it has a battery that can be charged very quickly. All these things make it a great choice for the people who completely focus on the multimedia purposes. The Galaxy Tab S3 has been equipped with the Snapdragon 820 processor, Adreno 530 GPU and 4 GB RAM. All these components transform it into a gaming powerhouse. The design is sleek. The combination of glass surfaces on the front and rear and metal frame around the edges makes it an incredibly attractive device. Overall, in terms of design and performance, the Galaxy Tab S3 is the real champ. However, you have to pay a hefty price of $479.99 to get it.

#2 in Our List of the Best Android Tablets 2017: Asus ZenPad 3S 10

The ZenPad 3S doesn’t have a solid processor as the Galaxy Tab S3. Its MediaTek MT8176 is powerful. But it is nowhere close to the Snapdragon 820 chip. Its Adreno 510 processor is also a bit old. Nonetheless, the ZenPad 3S shows absolutely no issues in running all the latest games and apps flawlessly. You will hardly experience any lag. Its 9.7-inch IPS LCD display is super bright. It makes everything look beautiful. The 7800 mAh battery is decent. But it cannot outperform the battery of the Galaxy Tab S3. It also doesn’t have a solid build quality. However, the device is much cheaper than Samsung’s flagship tablet. It costs you only $287.99. Considering everything you get at the unbeatable price, the ZenPad 3S 10 can be a great choice for all the budget minded consumers.

#3 in Our List of the Best Android Tablets 2017: Google Pixel C

Google has a great reputation for producing devices capable of delivering an impeccable performance. With the Pixel C tablet, the reputation has reached a new level. Despite being two years old, the device is running all the new apps and games with an outstanding pace and graphics. The display is absolutely fantastic. It has an outstanding pixel density of 308 ppi, which is higher than any other tablet screen on the market. By using these extra pixels, the 10.2-inch display is able to produce a mesmerizing view. The battery is solid. It can last a full day with a heavy usage. The only downside is the expensive price tag of the external keyboard and the device itself. The keyboard costs you $203.10, which is really pricey. On the other hand, the tablet costs you $558, which makes it more expensive than the no. 1 device on our list.

#4 in Our List of the Best Android Tablets 2017: Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus

The Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus is one of those rare tablets that justifies the price tag with the specs reasonably. As the name suggests, it has a massive 10-inch display, which is perfect for watching movies and reading comics. It has 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256 GB through the microSD card slot. So, there will be no shortage of space for keeping all the resources for entertainment. The tablet has been equipped with Snapdragon 625 processor and Adreno 506, which are strong enough to run all of your favorite games with a smooth FPS. Overall, it’s a complete entertainment package that you can get at half the price of the Galaxy Tab S3.

#5 in Our List of the Best Android Tablets 2017: Huawei MediaPad M3 8.0

The Huawei MediaPad M3 8.0 comes with a supremely sleek appearance. It comes with a stylish and sturdy aluminum design, which offers a premium look. It feels solid and lightweight simultaneously, which we admire the most. The build quality is outstanding. The screen is satisfyingly sharp. It has a pixel density of 359 ppi, which is really high for an 8.4-inch display. The speakers are surprisingly loud. The sound it generates is super crisp and clear. However, the device takes a bit long time to load some of the most popular games, including N.O.V.A 3 and Dead Trigger 2. Nonetheless, the $270 device is a great value for your money.

#6 in Our List of the Best Android Tablets 2017: Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017)

If you are looking for a cheap tablet, the Fire HD 8 (2017) is the best option for you right now. The $79.99 device is able to deliver a surprisingly fast performance. It runs all the essential apps with a sheer pace. The gaming performance is also really good. While playing Star Wars Commander, we were very impressed with the smooth FPS and graphics the device offers. Its 8-inch display is very sharp and responsive. Watching videos and playing games on it during leisure is a real pleasure. You will never find all these things in a tablet that cost you under $90.

#7 in Our List of the Best Android Tablets 2017: Galaxy Tab S2 8.0

If you are annoyed with the high price tag of the new Galaxy Tab S3, you can go for the previous model – the Galaxy Tab S2 8.0. The $313.71 device is a serious competitor to Apple’s iPads. The tablets of the Cupertino company don’t support expansion of storage. However, the Tab S2 allows you to enjoy up to 128GB of extra space, along with 32 GB internal storage, through the microSD card slot. In addition, it has a number of features that help it to stand out of the crowd, including a super sharp display supporting 2048 x 1536 pixels and the snappy Exynos 7 5433 octa-core processor. And you can get the device at a much cheaper price than the last year. So, we definitely recommend it to you.

#8 in Our List of the Best Android Tablets 2017: Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017)

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s flagship tablet of this year. In terms of the screen quality, solid performance and cheap price tag, it is arguably the best 10-inch tablet on the market. The screen offers up to 1080p resolution. It has the capability to produce a dazzling view. The colors look very vibrant on it. Like the other tablets of the Fire family, the device runs through Fire OS, which is a customized version of the Android operating system. The interface looks really cool. However, the Fire OS doesn’t support different Google apps, including Google Play and Google Maps, which is very annoying. But on the bright side, you get the access to tons of content through Amazon Prime Video, which is a streaming media service similar to Netflix. The battery is pretty powerful. It can last around 8 hours. So, you have a plenty of juice to watch tons of Amazon Prime Video content continuously.

#9 in Our List of the Best Android Tablets 2017: Amazon Fire HD 7 (2017)

The Fire HD 7 (2017) is Amazon’s third tablet in our list. It might look a bit awkward. But the 7-inch device really deserves a spot in our ranking. And here are all the reasons. The Fire HD 7 offers a terrific value for your money. By spending only $49.99, you can get a tablet that offers a sturdy design, a fairly bright screen and a solid battery performance. More specifically, despite being an incredibly cheap device, it has exceeded everyone’s expectation by a significant margin. So, if you have an extremely tight budget, you should definitely consider buying it.

#10 in Our List of the Best Android Tablets 2017: Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0

Priced at $127.99, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 has become the most affordable Samsung tablets that we have ever seen. By buying it, you can get several useful software for free, including Evernote Premium and Audiobooks by Audible. You also get all the Microsoft Office apps, including Word, Excel and PowerPoint. So, if you are looking for a portable workstation, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is the right choice for you. However, the device runs through an old operating system (Android 5.0 Lollipop). The plastic build looks really cheap. But considering it a device that costs you under $130 and the number of premium perks you get for free, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 looks to be a great bargain for your hard earned money.