The best Android icon pack allows you to give a unique look to your smartphone and tablet. The pack offers a plenty of features for customizing the look of the operating system. So, you don’t have to replace your device to get a new, overhauled experience. You can get it just by installing the icon packs. However, choosing the best one is really difficult. There are hundreds of options available on the Play Store. To help you, we have published this article, covering 10 of the best Android icon packs on the market right now. Take a look at them.

1. Moonshine – The Best Android Icon Pack (Overall)

Moonshine has a great reputation for its elegant icons. Instead of changing the look drastically, the app provides the stock icons with a fresh look by combining Google’s guidelines. Also, the developers have applied their own creativity with mastery. They focus on the idea of free form icons. As a result, you will find a lot of variations due to the inclusion of a wide range of shapes or forms. The pack gives you over 925 custom icons for free. You can get even more by subscribing to the premium plan. All of them look really cool. With all these things, Moonshine has become the best Android icon pack on the market.

2. Candycons – Best for Textured Design

Candycons is a colorful icon pack. It has been inspired by Google’s Material design. Every icon is supplied with little textures. As a result, they look beautiful and unique. Candycons comes with over 1127 icons, along with 20 wallpapers. So, there is no shortage of resources for customizing your phone. By using Candycons, you can take all the icons out of the rounded shell and allow them to blossom. For example, it can make the icon of Google Photos more flower-like than ever before. However, none of the icons will become unrecognizable. Candycons is really great at retaining the originality while maintaining uniqueness in an amazing way.

3. Click UI – Best Android Icon Pack for Rounded Icon Lovers

Click UI is one of the hottest icon packs on the Play Store. It comes with rounded icons. The subtle long shadows can take their look to a whole new level. In fact, it is one of the first apps to sport the specific feature. The other developers were inspired by it. By using Click UI, you can make the icons of your apps lovely and colorful. Unlike the other packs in its class, it doesn’t have any mandatory requirement of the launcher. So, the app offers flexibility. The number of icons is pretty decent. There are over 2045 icons. But more importantly, each of them has been crafted in a spectacular fashion.

4. Retrorika – Best Android Icon Pack for Retro Enthusiasts

Retrorika is another cool icon pack that utilizes Google’s Material Design. However, it’s a bit different from the other apps. It applies Google’s guideline with a retro spin. Its color palette matches with the vintage photos and logos. Also, the shadows give everything a 3D look. As a result, Retrorika has become one of the most unique and beautiful Android icon packs that we have ever seen. There are over 4100 icons. So, you have a plenty of options. Also, Retrorika features over 126 HD wallpapers. The app is compatible with all of the best app launchers for Android, including Apex, Nova, AWD, Atom and Mini.

5. Moonrise Icon Pack – Best for Imitating Colors in a Unique Way

Moonrise has a great reputation for its unique icons. It imitates the true color of sunset and dawn while following the Google Material design. It comes with a huge library of icons, which you can find really interesting. There are over 1050 icons. The slight shadows from the edge make them look really cool. Due to the dark background, the colors pop out in a spectacular way. The material dashboard looks amazing. Apart from the icons, Moonrise has over 60 high resolution wallpapers. It also comes with the smart icon request tool, dynamic calendar support and cloud-based wallpaper picker. The app is compatible with 24 launchers.

6. Minty Icons – Best Android Icon Pack in Terms of Handcrafted Design

Minty features a library of familiar icons with a fresher and a nicer look. They are brighter and more colorful. So, they can catch your eyes instantly. Despite being bright, the icons are really easy for your eyes. Their quality is really high. Each of them is handcrafted. There are over 1500 vector icons, along with 52 cloud wallpapers. The icons are updated regularly. So, the library remains fresh with new stuffs. Minty Icons support a variety of launchers, including Lucid, Go, Apex, Aviate and Action. With high quality handcrafted design and regularly updated content, Minty Icons take the 6th spot in our best Android icon pack list.

7. Oxypie Free Icon Pack – Best for Getting Alternative App Icons

Oxypie comes with a lot of nice looking rounded icons. All of them have been inspired by Android Pie. They are adopted from the UIs of the top smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola. With the slight 3D effect, the appearance has reached a whole new level. There are over 4440 icons. Also, the pack offers alternative icons for some of the most popular apps. You can apply them manually through different launchers, including Nova. In this way, you can enjoy more control. Minimal design, rounded shapes and eye catching colors make Oxypie one of the best Android icons packs on the market in 2019.

8. Linebit Icon Pack – Best Android Icon Pack for Using with Dark Wallpapers

Linebit Icon Pack is quite different from the other apps on this list. All the icons that it offers are made of linear lines. They are colorful and slightly transparent. They offer a gradient color vibe. In this way, the icons can light up the home screen in a stunning way. There are over 3200 of them. The pack goes really well with the dark wallpapers. So, if you frequently use dark wallpapers, Linebit is the best Android icon pack that you can find right now. The app works with all the popular launchers, including Atom, Arrow, Nova, Apex and ADW.

9. Glim – Best for Soft Long Shadows

Glim is a splendid icon pack inspired by the Material design. The collection of icons is regularly updated with the new, high-definition ones. Right now, there are over 2500 of them. With the support for icon request, the number is growing continuously. All of them have soft long shadows, along with vibrant colors. As a result, they look absolutely stunning. They can make the home screen look amazing. The best feature of Glim is the abundance of alternate icons. As a result, you can create your own custom themes compatible with a variety of launchers, including Nova and Apex.

10. Rondo – Best for Replacing the Stock Material Design Icons

Rondo has been developed by Benas Dzimidas, a famous icon pack developer. It features simple round and flat icons. They are really bright. The designer has put up a lot of effort to craft each of them with perfection. Right now, Rondo has over 4850 icons. It works brilliantly to replace the stock Material Design icons. The design is really clean. The icons are available in a variety of bright colors. Also, there are 20 wallpapers. Rondo supports icon request option. However, you will have to subscribe to the premium version to get it.

This is the end of our best Android icon pack list. Which one are you using right now? Do you agree with our ranking? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.