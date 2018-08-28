Android Pie Features: 10 of the Coolest Features of Google’s Latest Mobile Operating System

Finally, Google has released Android 9.0 Pie, the company’s latest version of mobile operating system. Right now, it is not available for all Android phones. You can access it only if you own Google Pixel and Essential Phone. There are several new features, including gesture navigation, adaptive battery and more AI smarts. You will find more of them in this list of 10 of the coolest Android Pie features. Let’s take a look at them.

Android Pie Features: New Rotation Lock to the Navigation

If you are an Android Oreo user, you have to deactivate the auto screen rotate feature to stop your device switching between portrait and landscape orientation continuously. But in Android Pie, Google has made it more convenient for you. When you open a landscape compatible app in the specific way, you will find a new rotation lock being appeared in the far right of the navigation bar. If you press your finger on it, the app will be locked in landscape mode instantly. You can do the same thing in portrait mode. But make sure to place your device in the specific direction before tapping the lock icon.

Android Pie Features: Adaptive Battery

Google has included a new feature for preserving more juice in your device. It is known as Adaptive Battery. When enabled, Android Pie will prioritize all the apps. Then it will run the ones that don’t eat up a lot of battery power. It will also deactivate the apps temporarily that can drain out the battery quickly. In addition, if a power consuming app is running in the background, the feature will ask you to close it. You can get the access of the specific option by navigating through Settings > Battery > Adaptive Battery.

Android Pie Features: Find and Ban Annoying Notifications

It’s quite normal for an Android user to be frustrated with totally useless notifications. In fact, millions of people are being annoyed by them continuously. But thankfully, you can stop them in Android Pie. Head to Settings > Apps & Notifications. Press your finger on “notifications.” You will see a list of apps from which you have received recent notifications. If you want to have an even better understanding about the annoying app notifications, press your finger on “see all from the last 7 days.” In this way, you can see the ones that have been disturbing you frequently. Now, if you dismiss any app notification regularly, Android Pie keeps a note of it. It will ask you whether you want to shut it off or not. Choose the affirmative option to stop the madness!

Android Pie Features: Adaptive Brightness

Automatic brightness feature has been in Android for a long time. But this time, it has received a major update. It will learn your preferred brightness level of your favorite apps and make necessary adjustment accordingly to save battery power. The feature is known as Adaptive Brightness. You can activate it by navigating to Settings > Display > Adaptive Brightness. Then toggle the switch on.

Android Pie Features: App Actions

App Actions is one of the newest Android Pie features. It allows you to start tasks quickly by predicting your activity. For instance, you might see a shortcut of Runtastic to start tracking your run in the morning. Also, when you connect your headphones, you will see a shortcut for the most recent playlist. The feature is not only cool but also highly effective, as it can save you a lot of time.

Android Pie Features: Slices

Another great Android Pie option is Slices. It allows you to get into certain actions of any specific app pretty quickly. For instance, you can get a quick access to Google Search shortcuts. If you search for Lyft, you will be presented with an option for booking a quick ride with it. You will also see the distance and the cost of your trip.

Android Pie Features: New Accessibility Menu

There are tons of features in Android. But it was never been easy to access all of them simultaneously. To solve this issue, Google has included a new feature in Android Pie. It is known as the Accessibility Menu. It allows you to get access to all the common functions pretty easily. To activate the menu, head to Settings > Accessibility > Accessibility Menu. Then switch on “Use service” and confirm the prompt. Now, go to the navigation bar. You will see a new icon on the right. Tap on it. You will see shortcuts to different common features, including Volume and Recent Apps.

Android Pie Features: New Screenshot Shortcut

The default system for taking a screenshot is Power + Volume button. However, a lot of users feel a bit uncomfortable with the combination. That’s why, Google has included a new way of taking the screenshot through the Power menu. You can also make changes to it by pressing Edit in the notification.

Android Pie Features: New Magnifier

If you have to copy and paste texts frequently, you will love to use Android Pie. Thanks to the inclusion of the new Magnifier. When you select a text by pressing your finger for a few seconds and grab the handle, you will see a new Magnifier. It will zoom in the text that you have selected. In this way, you will have a bigger picture of what you are selecting. It can be very useful for people with a vision issue.

Android Pie Features: Inactive Hotspot being Switched Off Automatically

Hotspot is a great way for sharing your internet with other devices. However, it is extremely power consuming. To preserve more juice, Google has included a new way of turning it off automatically when it is not in use. Head to Wi-Fi hotspot option. Then toggle the switch on beside Turn off hotspot automatically. By default, it is turned on. But for some reasons, if it’s not the case, follow the method that has been mentioned.

This is the end of the article. Keep in touch with us to get more interesting Android Pie features.