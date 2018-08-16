10 of the Most Popular Android Hack and Slash Games of 2018

Hack and Slash games have been driving all the gamers crazy for a long time. There are a plenty of similar games on the Play Store. Having great graphics and combat features, they are buzzing the mobile gaming market worldwide. In this article, you will find top 10 Android hack and slash games of this year. Take a look at them.

Android Hack and Slash Games – Blade Reborn

Snail Games has a great reputation for producing high-class combat games. Blade Reborn is its latest addition. Here, you will get a completely new experience of dungeon exploration. Your job is destroying the demon race while building your legend in the dungeon. The action features and in-combat weapon switiching mechanics are outstanding. The graphics is really vibrant. So, you will love to play it.

Android Hack and Slash Games – Runic Rampage

If you are looking for a brutal action adventure game, you should play Runic Rampage at least once in your lifetime. Here, you have to use various devastating combos and incredibly powerful spells to destroy the unforgiving enemies. The fights with the bosses is the most interesting part of the game. You have to unleash your ruthless aggression to defeat them.

Android Hack and Slash Games – Bladebound

Bladebound is one of the hottest hack and slash games on the Play Store right now. Thanks to the mixture of beautiful graphics and immersive action RPG elements. There are thousands of ruthless attacks and fatal spells, which are really enjoyable to use. However, it will take some time to learn them properly. If you love to be a dungeon hunter, you will have a great time playing it.

Android Hack and Slash Games – AXE.IO

As the name suggests, AXE.IO is a game where you have to hack and slash using your axe. You will have to fight with other knights in a beautifully crafted battle arena. The last man standing wins the war. The gameplay is absolutely fantastic. The controls are easy to learn and master. So, even if you are a casual gamer, you will have no problem playing it.

Android Hack and Slash Games – Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

If you are looking for a visually stunning game, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is the right choice for you. Here, you have to play as different iconic heroes and villains in various classical locations. Each of the stages have been crafted beautifully. They will dazzle your eyes. In addition to Dearth Vader and Han Solo, you get various characters from every era of the franchise, including Rey, Finn and Luke Skywalker.

Android Hack and Slash Games – Earth Wars

Earth Wars is a game packed with robots and aliens. Your goal is protecting the mankind by destroying all sorts of enemies using your guns. There is a wide range of weapons to take everyone out on your path effectively. The graphics is pretty simple. Same thing goes for the narrative. Overall, Earth Wars can be an amazing hack and slash game for the people with a great enthusiasm about old console games.

Android Hack and Slash Games – Implosion

Implosion is a post – apocalyptic that offers you AAA gaming experience on your Android phone. It takes place after 20 years of the downfall of the earth. To save the race of humanity, you have to get involved with a lot of brutal battles. You have all sorts of super-tech weapons to accomplish your goal. In addition to superb graphics, the game boasts outstanding voice acting and Hollywood level sound production. If you want to get the best experience, play Implosion while wearing your headphone.

Android Hack and Slash Games – Stickman Legends

If you emphasize on mechanics and elements, you will have a great time playing Stickman Legends. You get RPG, shooter, hack and slash, everything all in one place. It’s the biggest plus point. The graphics is 2D. But it looks fabulous. Thanks to the inclusion of dazzling elements and cinematic effect. The battles in the game are really epic. All these things have enabled Stickman Legends to attract a lot of attention from the gamers around the world.

Android Hack and Slash Games – Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition

Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition might not look as gorgeous as the newest console version. But it does have a lot of similar elements. It has the same characters, including Prompto, Ignis and Gladiolus. You have to explore the world and kill the enemies by hacking and slashing. The game has all the ingredients of the Final Fantasy series, including crystals, kings and magic. Overall, it is a must have game for the franchise addicts.

Android Hack and Slash Games – Animus

Animus is regarded as the Dark Souls for smartphones. It has all the elements of the stunning PC game. Here, you will be fighting against terrifying monsters and epic bosses. The graphics is gorgeous. It’s really incredible to see the amount of details presented beautifully in every part of the game. However, Animus can be a bit difficult for beginners. It requires you to learn tactical skills really well to clinch the win.

This is the end of the article. Which one of these Android hack and slash games are you enjoying the most? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.