Android 11 is coming soon. With the revelation of final Beta update, the new Android version has moved one step closer to its official release. It will provide you with a wealth of benefits and new features. It will come with the revamped power menu, dark mode scheduling option and new media controls. With the new One Time Permission and Zombie Permission, Android 10 provides you with more control over the apps. All these things will take the mobile experience to a whole new level. In this article, you will find everything about the new Android version, including key features and release date. Now, let’s dive in.

What is Android 11?

Android 11 is Google’s new mobile operating system. Similar to Android 10, it will not come with any fancy dessert name. Instead, it will be simply known as Android 11. Google found that the dessert names are confusing to the community members around the world. Not everyone is aware about them. That’s why, starting from Android 10, Google stopped to use dessert names with its new Android versions.

Android 11 Release Date: When will Google release the new Android version?

Google released the first beta version of its new operating system on June 10. With the final beta version introduced in the first week of August, we strongly believe to see the official release of Android 11 in September.

In fact, the Android 11 release date has been revealed by none other than Google itself. The tech giant shared a video with a section called “checklist for September 8 Android 11 launch.” The video was subsequently removed. However, we have managed to get a screenshot of the specific section. Take a look at it:

The section strongly indicates about Google setting Android 11 release date to September 8, 2020.

Android 11 Features: What’s New?

Android 11 comes with tons of new features. They can take the mobile experience to a whole new level. Take a look at these best new features:

Bubbles for Quick Messaging

Bubbles were supposed to be included in Android 10. However, Google decided not to include the feature at the last moment. But this time, it is coming to Android 11.

Bubbles are pretty similar to the “chat heads” features on the messenger app. Once activated, a small bubble will appear on the screen. You can get its access from any app. You can drag it around the screen to put it in a suitable place. Tapping on the bubble will open up a small window. Here, you can read and send the messages. There is no need to open the messaging app.

In this way, Bubbles save time and help you to boost the productivity. So, it’s a welcome addition for Android 11.

App Suggestions in App Dock

Last year’s Android 10 provided you with app suggestions in the app drawer. But in Android 11, they show up on the bottom of the home screen. In the previous version, the main app dock would normally show up right here.

The new app suggestions have a lightly tinted outline. By long-pressing and dragging, you can change an app suggestion to a dedicated app shortcut. You can replace a suggested app with one of your own choosing by placing it in the bottom row.

How to Get Access to App Suggestions Feature

Long-press on the home screen. Head to Home Settings > Suggestions. Now, you can control suggestions in the app drawer. You can also block apps from showing up on the list.



Now, the app suggestions will show up according to your preference.

Built-in Screen Recorder

Android 11 comes with a built-in screen recorder. So, you don’t have to use third-party tools to capture the footage of your phone’s display. You can use Android 11’s own screen recorder to show off your mobile gaming skill. Also, the feature supports micro audio recording capability.

How to Use Built-in Screen Recorder on Android 11

Head to the notification panel by swiping down from top of the screen. Go to Quick Settings by swiping down. Swipe right on Quick Settings. You will find the screen recorder toggle. Tap Screen record.

Now, you will see a pop-up with the options of recording audio and showing touches on the screen. Toggle the switch on beside your preferred option. Tap Start. The recording will begin.

When you’re done with recording the screen, swipe down to get into the notification panel. Choose Tap to stop.

Fancier Media Player Controls

Android 11 has introduced redesigned media controls that move them into the quick settings panel. They no longer look like a pending notification.

The new media controls are much wider than the predecessor. You can see the artist details, album art and the audio destination. Also, there’s a new way of controlling where the music is playing. For example, you can quickly switch between ear buds and smart display with a couple of taps.

As of Android 11 Beta 2, the feature is activated by default. If it’s not activated on your phone, simply follow these steps:

How to Enable New Media Controls on Android 11

Go to Settings. Scroll down. Tap System. You will see a new screen. Tap Advanced. Tap Developer options. Scroll down. Find Media resumption under Media Activate the option by toggling the switch on.

Finally, reboot your phone.

That’s it. The new media controls will be activated.

Quick Controls for Smart Home Devices

Quick Controls are amazing additions to Android 11. Simply long press the power button. It will bring up the Quick Controls. It will provide you with the access to Google Pay and power controls. But more importantly, you get access to quick controls for smart home devices.

Android 11 allows you to control the smart devices, like hallway thermostat, SHIELD TV and cameras, quickly and easily. Also, it makes turning the lights on and off really easy for the users. You just need to toggle on the switch in the Quick Controls screen.

One Time Permissions

Last year, Android 10 came with an enhanced capability of handing permissions. It gave you more control over what the apps could access. And now in Android 11, the way of controlling accessibility has reached a whole new level.

Just like before, the apps will ask for permission for using sensitive features on your smartphone, including location and camera. But this time, you can grant them one-time permission. That means, as soon as you leave the apps, the access that you had granted will be revoked. So, in the next time, the apps will ask for the permission again.

One Time Permissions will play a major role in making your phone secure. It will help you to prevent unwanted usage of camera and mic. So, the malicious apps will not be able to get access to those components and hamper your privacy.

Zombie Permissions

The term “Zombie Permission” might sound strange to you. However, it’s one of the most significant features in Android 11. It enables the new Android version to revoke an app’s permission automatically after a specific time of inactivity – ranging from 60 to 90 days. If you don’t want to revoke the permission, simply launch the app. It will reinstate any previous permissions that you had granted.

The Zombie Permissions feature is activated by default in Android 11. Just like One Time Permission, it will provide you with more control over the app accessibility. But more importantly, it will bolster the overall security of your smartphone significantly.

Undoing Dismissed Recent Apps

Wouldn’t it be nice if you have the ability to bring back the recent apps after swiping them away? Android 11 will allow you to do just that. The new Android operating system comes with an undo gesture feature. Simply swipe down on the recent app section. You will get the app back that you have just terminated. The feature will be really useful in the situations where you accidentally terminated any application.

Muting Notifications While Recording Video

Notifications are really useful for getting quick reminders or timely information about apps. However, they can be really annoying while recording video. You don’t want to get interrupted while capturing footage of memorable events.

To solve this issue, Google has introduced a new API, called “setCameraAudioRestriction(),” in Android 11. As the name suggests, the API allows the apps to mute sounds, vibrations or both while the camera app is open. So, you will not experience the shaky wobble while receiving vibrations and capturing footage at the same time.

It’s a small change. Nonetheless, it’s a welcome addition to the new Android version.

Resizable Picture-in-Picture Window

With Android Oreo, Google introduced the new Picture-in-Picture (PiP) option. It enabled the users to enjoy floating videos on top of any application running on the phone. If you closed Netflix, you would see a small floating window with a video on top of everything else.

The feature was a great step towards enhancing the multi-tasking ability of smartphones. However, there was an issue. You cannot resize the PiP window as per your choice. In this case, Android 11 comes to play. The new Android version allows you to resize the window. You just need to drag the corner to the other end to expand it. Dragging inwards will reduce the size. In this way, you can enjoy more flexibility.

Dark Theme Scheduling

Last year’s Android 10 came with the highly anticipated Dark Theme. And now in 2020, the feature has seen a significant advancement. In the new Android version, you can schedule and automate the Dark Theme. As a result, you get more control over it.

Scheduling the Dark Theme is really easy. You just need to turn it on or off and set the time in the settings.

How to Perform Dark Theme Scheduling on Android 11

Bring down Quick Settings selections on top of the display. Long press on the Dark Theme icon. You will see three scheduling options. Tap Turns on at custom time.

Now, set your preferred time for turning the dark theme on.

How to Get Android 11 on Your Phone

Google hasn’t revealed the official version of Android 11. However, if you own a Pixel smartphone, you can get the experience of the new Android version by getting Beta 3.

There are different ways of getting Android 11 Beta 3. The easiest one is simply enrolling in the Android Beta program. Follow these steps:

How to Install Android 11 Beta Using Android Beta Program

Go to Android Beta program portal on your Pixel smartphone. Login to your Google account connected to your device. Scroll down and find Your eligible devices. Find your smartphone. Then tap Opt in. Now, simply follow the prompts to accept OTA download. The Android 11 Beta will be installed on your device.

Android 11 Phones: Which smartphones support the Beta version?

Right now, there are only a few phones that support Android 11. However, with the introduction of the official version later this month, more devices will become compatible with the new mobile operating system gradually.

Right now, you can get the experience of Android 11 Beta using these devices:

Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Pixel 3a and 3a XL

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

Oppo Find X2 and X2 Pro

Realme X50 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

