The Android 10 phones come with Google’s latest mobile operating system, which saw its debut last year. It offers a number of groundbreaking features, including Smart Reply, Focus Mode and edge-to-edge gestures. Also, there are a number of enhanced location and privacy tools giving you more control over the data you share with apps. So, you should definitely get the latest version of Android on your phone.

However, not all the phones are compatible. Also, the launch schedule of the new Android version for a large number of handsets has been set to Q3 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak. So, even if your phone supports Android 10, getting the update can take some time. To help you with determining the compatibility of your device, we have published this article, covering all the current and future devices that support Google’s latest mobile operating system. Now, let’s dive in.

Android 10 Phones by Brand:

Google

The Pixel phones were the first in line to receive the Android 10 update. Google rolled out the new operating system for its smartphone lineup on September 3. If you own one of the newest Pixel phones, head to Settings > System > System Update to check for the update.

With the Nexus phones saw the end of support, a huge number of people worried that the original Google Pixel smartphone will not get the Android 10 update. Fortunately, the device, along with the mid-range Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, received the final build. So, all the Pixel devices have become Android 10 phones.

Google Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Google Pixel 3a XL – September 2019

Google Pixel 3a – September 2019

Google Pixel 3XL – September 2019

Google Pixel 3 – September 2019

Google Pixel 2 – September 2019

Google Pixel 2 XL – September 2019

Google Pixel – September 2019

Google Pixel XL – September 2019

Asus

Asus was officially involved with Android 10 Beta. In July 2019, it invited the users to check out the beta in Zenfone 6. The manufacturer made final build of Android 10 available for the device in November through an update that came in at just over 800 MB. In the same month, Asus’s best mid-range phone, known as ZenFone 5Z, received the stable update. In March 2020, the manufacturer’s premium gaming phone, called Asus ROG Phone II, began to receive the latest Android version. Right now, you will find three Asus Android 10 phones on the market.

Asus Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Asus Zenfone 5Z – November 2019

Asus Zenfone 6 – November 2019

Asus ROG Phone II – March 2020

Essential

In 2019, the Essential PH-1 was among the first handsets outside the Pixel smartphones to receive the day-one Android 10 update. The same thing happened in 2018, when the phone picked up Android 9 update within minutes after Google’s announcement. It’s the only Android 10 phone from Essential available on the market right now.

Essential Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Essential PH-1 – September 2019

HTC

HTC’s smartphone business has been losing money in recent years. With the company focusing fully on VR, rather than the handsets, the users felt that their devices would not receive the Android 10 update. However, there’s still hope. HTC is not giving up. It is still working on delivering updates to present the users with Android 10 phones. According to ITHome, a Chinese website, HTC U11 Life will be the very first device of the Chinese manufacturer to receive the Android 10 update. It claims that the new mobile operating system will be made available to the device for the global users very soon. Right now, the users in Japan and Germany can download and install the latest Android version in their HTC U11 Life phones.

HTC Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

HTC U11 Life – March 2020

HTC Phones to Receive Android 10 Later This Year

HTC U12 Plus – Q2 2020

HTC U11 Plus – Within 2020

HTC U11 – Within 2020

Huawei

With the trade and security-related troubles with the US, Huawei decides to go through a pretty interesting route with Android 10. It has already made the platform available for its phones with an open-source version of Android. However, it uses EMUI 10, its own custom UI, on top of Google’s latest mobile operating system. That means, you will not get various Google services and app, like Play Store and YouTube. Instead, you will have to rely on Huawei’s own app store.

Back in November, Huawei said that it would make the Android 10 update available for its phones right after Google pushes it for the Pixel phones. However, the Chinese company changed the timeline later to January 2020. Right now, all of its high-end devices, including Huawei P30 Pro and Huawei P30, have been transformed into Android 10 phones.

Huawei Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Huawei P30 Pro – January 2020

Huawei P30 – January 2020

Huawei Mate 20 Pro – January 2020

Huawei Mate 20 – January 2020

Huawei Nova 5T – January 2020

Huawei Mate 20 X (4G) – March 2020

Huawei P Smart 2019 – December 2019

Huawei P Smart + 2019 – December 2019

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) – January 2020

Huawei P20 – January 2020

Huawei P20 Pro – January 2020

Huawei Mate 10 – January 2020

Huawei Mate 10 Pro – January 2020

Huawei Nova 4 – January 2020

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 10 – January 2020

Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS – January 2020

Huawei P30 lite – January 2020

Huawei Nova 4e – March 2020

Huawei P Smart Pro – March 2020

Huawei P Smart Z – March 2020

Huawei Nova Lite 3 – March 2020

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS – April 2020

Huawei Phones to Receive Android 10 Later This Year

Huawei Mate 20 lite – Q2 2020

Honor

Honor has already confirmed that it transform a number of its devices into Android 10 phones. However, similar to Huawei, you will not get some of the Google services and apps. It will use the tenth iteration of the EMUI version, known as EMUI 10, on top of Android 10.

Honor Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Honor 20 – November 2019

Honor 20 Pro – November 2019

Honor Magic 2 – November 2019

Honor 20i – February 2020

Honor 9X – February 2020

Honor 10 – February 2020

Honor View 10 – February 2020

Honor 10 Lite – February 2020

Honor 20 Lite – March 2020

Honor 8X – March 2020

Honor View 20 – March 2020

Honor Phones to Receive Android 10 Later This Year

Honor 9X Pro – Within 2020

LG

Similar to Android 9, all the premium, high-end phones of LG have received the latest Android version. The LG G8 ThinQ was in the Android 10 Beta program. It was the first Android 10 phone of the company to receive the official update of Google’s newest mobile operating system, followed by LG G7 One and LG V50 ThinQ soon after.

LG Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

LG G8 ThinQ – February 2020

LG G8 X ThinQ – February 2020

LG G7 ThinQ – February 2020

LG V50 ThinQ – February 2020

LG V40 – February 2020

LG Q60 – February 2020

LG K40, K50 – February 2020

LG Phones to Receive Android 10 Later This Year

LG V50S ThinQ – Q2 2020

Motorola

The Motorola phones come with the stock Android operating system with little to no customization. It’s great for the stock phone enthusiasts. However, the manufacturer doesn’t release the latest Android update to its devices as fast as you expect. Nonetheless, it has already transformed all of its major devices into Android 10 phones. However, some of the devices will not receive the update, including Moto X4 Android One.

Motorola Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Moto One Power – December 2019

Moto One Vision – January 2020

Moto G7 Plus – January 2020

Moto G7 Power – January 2020

Moto Z4 – March 2020

Moto One – Q2 2020

Moto G7 – Q2 2020

Motorola Phones to Receive Android 10 Later This Year

Moto G7 Play – Within 2020

Nokia

HMD Global confirmed that its Nokia phones would get the Android 10 update. However, we didn’t expect it to happen so fast. The company made Android 10 available to its smartphones just after Google released the newest mobile operating system. The Nokia 8.1 was the first phone to get it. And within a short time, Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 7.1 received latest Android version.

A large number of other models were scheduled to be transformed into Android 10 phones within Q1 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak situation, HMD Global has to change the timeframe. Depending on models, you are likely to get the new operating system on your device anytime from Q2 2020 to Q4 2020.

Nokia Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Nokia 8.1 – October 2019

Nokia 9 PureView – December 2019

Nokia 7.1 – December 2019

Nokia 7 Plus – January 2020

Nokia 6.1 – January 2020

Nokia 6.1 Plus – January 2020

Nokia 2.2 – April 2020

Nokia Phones to Receive Android 10 Later This Year

Nokia 2.3 – Q2 2020

Nokia 4.2 – Q2 2020

Nokia 3.2 – Q2 2020

Nokia 7.2 – Q2 2020

Nokia 6.2 – Q2 2020

Nokia 3.1 Plus – Q2 2020

Nokia 8 Sirocco – Q2 2020

Nokia 5.1 Plus – Q2 2020

Nokia 1 Plus – Q2 2020

Nokia 1 – Q2 2020

Nokia 5.1 – Q2 2020

Nokia 3.1 – Q2 2020

Nokia 2.1 – Q2 2020

OnePlus

Back in September 2019, OnePlus rolled out its new version of operating system, called OxygenOS 10.0, which is based on Android 10. The release was made for a handful of people using OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. In November 2019, the manufacturer transforms OnePlus 6 and 6T into Android 10 phones. In March 2020, the update was released for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

OnePlus Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

OnePlus 6 – November 2019

OnePlus 6T – November 2019

OnePlus 7 – September 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro – September 2019

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G – March 2020

OnePlus Phones to Receive Android 10 Later This Year

OnePlus 5 – Q2 2020

OnePlus 5T – Q2 2020

Oppo

Oppo has released a new custom skin version, called ColorOS 7, on top of Android 10 for its devices. It provides the users with a number of cool features, including Breeno Smart Voice Assistant, exclusive only to the Oppo phones. Back in November, the company revealed a release schedule for turning its devices into Android 10 phones. However, Oppo have revised it due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Oppo Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Oppo Reno Ace – March 2020

Oppo Reno Ace Gundam Edition – March 2020

Oppo Reno10x zoom – March 2020

Oppo Reno10x zoom FC Barcelona Edition – March 2020

Oppo R17 Pro – March 2020

Oppo R17 Pro – March 2020

Oppo Reno 2 – March 2020

Oppo Find X – March 2020

Oppo Reno 2 Z – March 2020

Razer

Razer has a great reputation for providing outstanding gaming smartphones with all the high-end hardware. Its flagship phone, known as Razer Phone 2, is eligible for the Android 10 update. However, there hasn’t been any word from the manufacturer about the possibility of turning it into Android 10 phone. With Razer releasing only security update in February 2020, its devices do not seem to be getting Android 10 anytime soon.

Realme

Realme, which was a sub-brand of Oppo, has a strong position in the Indian market. Realme 3 Pro is the first Android 10 phone of the brand. It received the update of the latest Android version in January 2020. On top of it, the manufacturer used its own custom skin, known as Realme UI. Realme XT also received Android 10 in the same month.

Realme Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Realme 3 Pro – January 2020

Realme XT – January 2020

Realme 5 X – February 2020

Realme X – February 2020

Realme Phones to Receive Android 10 Later This Year

Realme 3 – Q2 2020

Realme 3i – Q2 2020

Realme 5 – Q2 2020

Redmi

Redmi is a sub-brand of the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi. In Q4 2019, it began releasing Android 10 for its phones with Redmi K20 Pro and K20. In fact, Redmi K20 Pro is one of the first few devices to get the newest mobile operating system on day one.

Redmi Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Redmi K20 Pro – Q4 2019

Redmi K20 – Q4 2019

Redmi Phones to Receive Android 10 Later This Year

Redmi Note 7 – Within 2020

Redmi Note 7 Pro – Within 2020

Samsung

Back in 2018, Samsung was really slow with updating its smartphones with Android 9, Google’s latest mobile operating system at the time. However, with the new Android 10, it has become a bit faster than expected. It began rolling out the latest operating system with Galaxy S10 in November 2019. The larger counterpart, Galaxy S10+, received it two months later. Samsung will continue to transform more of its devices into Android 10 phones throughout 2020.

Samsung Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Samsung Galaxy S10 – November 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G – November 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10e – November 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10+ – December 2019

Galaxy Note 10 – December 2019

Galaxy Note 10+ – December 2019

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G – December 2019

Galaxy Note 9 – January 2020

Galaxy A40 – January 2020

Galaxy S9 – February 2020

Galaxy S9+ – February 2020

Galaxy A80 – March 2020

Galaxy A70, A70s – March 2020

Galaxy A30 – March 2020

Galaxy A6 – April 2020

Galaxy A7 (2018) – April 2020

Galaxy Fold – April 2020

Galaxy A80 – April 2020

Galaxy A90 5G – April 2020

Samsung Phones to Receive Android 10 Later This Year

Galaxy Fold – Q2 2020

Galaxy A50, A50s – April 2020

Galaxy A9 (2018) – May 2020

Galaxy A10, A10s – May 2020

Galaxy A20 – May 2020

Galaxy A30s – May 2020

Galaxy M10 – May 2020

Galaxy M30s – May 2020

Galaxy M40 – March 2020

Galaxy Xcover4s – May 2020

Galaxy A6 – May 2020

Galaxy J6 – July 2020

Galaxy J6+ – July 2020

Galaxy J7 Duo – July 2020

Sony

Sony has been never fast with rolling out the new Android version for its smartphone. Its very first device to receive Android 10 is Sony Xperia 1. However, it takes almost four months for the device since the release of the new operating system to get it. Nonetheless, Sony didn’t keep the users of other smartphones waiting for the update that long. It rolled out Android 10 for Xperia XZ3 in January 2020, which was quickly followed by Xperia XZ2 Compact and Xperia XZ2 Premium. Right now, you can find seven Sony Android phones on the market.

Sony Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Sony Xperia 1 – December 2019

Sony Xperia 5 – December 2019

Sony Xperia XZ3 – January 2020

Sony Xperia XZ2 – January 2020

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact – January 2020

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium – January 2020

Sony Xperia 10 – February 2020

Vivo

Vivo has been traditionally one of the slowest manufactures to deliver the new Android update to its phones. The situation is no different with Android 10. It revealed Funtouch OS 10, its own customized operating system based on Android 10, in December 2019. However, it was made available for the phones three months later. In mid-March 2020, Funtouch OS 10 was first introduced to NEX 3 and NEX 3 5G. It was soon delivered to other devices, including X27 and X27 Pro, in late March. Right now, you will find four Vivo Android 10 phones on the market.

Vivo Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

NEX 3 – March 2020

NEX 3 5G – March 2020

X27 – March 2020

X27 Pro – March 2020

Vivo Phones to Receive Android 10 Later This Year

NEX S – April 2020

NEX A – April 2020

NEX Dual Display – April 2020

Vivo S5 – April 2020

Vivo Z5 – April 2020

Vivo Z5i – April 2020

Vivo Z5x – April 2020

Vivo S1 – April 2020

Vivo S1 Pro – April 2020

Vivo Z3 – June 2020

Vivo Z3i – June 2020

Vivo X23 – June 2020

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has made Android 10 available for several phones. Initially, only two devices, Xiaomi Mi9 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G, were included in the beta program. The Mi9, along with its counterparts, the Mi 9T Pro and Mi 9 SE, received the stable Android 10 update with MIUI11 in November 2019. The Mi Mix 3 5G got it in the following month.

Xiaomi Android 10 Phones on the Current Market

Xiaomi Mi 9 – November 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro – November 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE – November 2019

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G – December 2019

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro – November 2019

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition – November 2019

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S – November 2019

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 – November 2019

Xiaomi Mi A2 – January 2020

Xiaomi Mi 8 – March 2020

Xiaomi Mi A3 – March 2020

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite – March 2020

Pocophone F1 – March 2020

This is the end of the article. Now, you have learnt about all the current and upcoming Android 10 phones. So, you can easily determine whether your device is eligible for the new Android version or not.