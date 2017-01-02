5 Upcoming Android Smartwatches that will Mesmerize You in 2017

2017 is going to be a huge year for the wearable lovers. All the current-generation smartwatches of the major brands are strongly expected to be upgraded in this year. With the inclusion of innovative features, they will become better than ever before. In this article, you will find 5 upcoming Android smartwatches that will mesmerize you in this year. Take a look at them.

#5 in Our List of the Upcoming Android Smartwatches: Huawei Watch 2

The Huawei Watch 2 will be constructed with the most possible premium elements. As a result, its build quality will be even better than the current generation model. It will look quite similar to the premium Quartz Watch. It will have all the essential features that a great smartwatch should have, including 4G connectivity, GPS and heart rate sensor.

#4 in Our List of the Upcoming Android Smartwatches: Motorola Moto 360 (3rd Generation)

The 3rd generation model of the Motorola 360 will come with some major design changes. Unlike the current generation version, it will have a bezel-less design. It will definitely make the device look not only more beautiful but also unique. It will be IP67 certified. That means, you can take it to the swimming pool. It will also have a great front camera, which will be able to take stunning shots.

#3 in Our List of the Upcoming Android Smartwatches: OnePlus Smartwatch

It might sound really weird. But the famous smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is very likely to enter into the world of wearables with a new smartwath. And the weirder thing is the fact that it will be known as the OnePlus 4, although being the company’s very first smartwatch. Yes, we understand that everything sounds really strange. But in this age of dynamic market situations, anything can happen.

#2 in Our List of the Upcoming Android Smartwatches: Google Smartwatch

The Google Smartwatch will be released in two variants. The first one is Angelfish, which will have the heart rate sensor, GPS and LTE connectivity. It will come in two models: 42mm and 46mm. The second one is the Swordfish, which will have a bezel-less circular display. However, being the cheaper model, it will not support GPS and LTE. Both of the upcoming Android smartwatches will run through the Android Wear 2.0.

#1 in Our List of the Upcoming Android Smartwatches: HTC Halfbreak

The Halfbreak will be HTC’s next big thing in the wearable world. It will come with a round circle casing. As a result, it will look as great as the classic timepieces. It will have an OLED display having 360 x 360 pixels resolution. We are not sure about the protection on the screen. But it will very likely feature the Corning Gorilla Glass. It will also have a heart rate sensor on the back.

This is the end of our list of the upcoming Android smartwatches. What do you think about these devices? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.