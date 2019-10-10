The best offline mobile games mesmerize you with amazing graphics and great gameplay without requiring you to connect to the internet all the time. So, you can indulge in gaming in any part of the world offline. There are tons of offline mobile games available. But which are the best ones? In this article, you will find 20 of the most popular offline mobile games that have been driving the gamers around the world crazy. Let’s take a look at them.

1. Alto’s Odyssey – The Best Offline Mobile Game in Our List

There is nothing new to say about Alto’s Odyssey. It has become one of the most popular mobile games of all time. While playing it first time, you will feel like it’s a typical endless runner. But after a while, you will find that it’s a totally different type of game. Instead of being frantic like the typical endless runners, Alto’s Odyssey provides you with a soothing and a calming experience. You will jump to avoid obstacles and slide down the dunes. Performing backflips is really enjoyable. The sound effects and graphics are absolutely fantastic. All these things have made Alto’s Odyssey the best offline mobile game of this generation.

2. Eternium

Eternium is one of those rare RPG games that doesn’t require an internet connection. It also comes with the elements of hack and slash games, like Diablo. Here, you will sling magic and take out the bad guys. You will also run around and explore dungeons. It’s incredibly easy to play. You just need to tap to move and swipe to cast. So, there’s no hassle to learn complex controls. The graphics of the game is stunning. From castles to forests, everything has been crafted masterfully. Fast paced action gameplay, wonderful visuals and great storyline have made Eternium one of the best offline mobile games of all time.

3. Rayman Adventures – The Best Offline Mobile Game Under Adventure Category

Rayman Adventures is an incredible game. Here, you will run and smash the enemies around you. You will jump and avoid the obstacles. So, it has all the elements of the previous titles, known as Rayman Jungle Run and Rayman Fiesta Run. However, there are some amazing new features. The most notable one is Incrediballs, which are cute little critters. You will have to rescue them to grow a giant plant. Also, the Incrediballs come handy in many cases. For example, they can provide buffs like a shield. Also, they can help you discover secret items. The graphics of the game is more vibrant than ever before. You will be amazed by the wonderfully crafted visuals. It’s one of the best offline adventure games of all time.

4. Minecraft

Minecraft may not have any storyline. However, it has tons of stuffs to keep you busy for years to come. In fact, it will keep you busy using your creativity in possibly the most effective way. That’s why, Minecraft has managed to get into the 4th position in our list of the best offline mobile games. The gamers have to build forts intelligently to get protected from the enemies. Also, they have to build ships. You will create tons of stuffs and take out the bad guys. The game is not as big and immersive as the PC version. However, the developers are gradually closing the gaps with regular updates. Minecraft supports both online and offline modes.

5. The Room: Old Sins – The Best Offline Mobile Game for Puzzle Game Lovers

The Room: Old Sins is a puzzle game with horror elements in it. Here, you will face challenging puzzles. As the name suggests, you will find yourself in a room. Each of the rooms work as a portal to a whole new environment. You will have to explore unsettling locations, follow cues and solve the puzzles. You will also examine various objects and uncover the hidden mechanisms. By solving all the puzzles, the gamer will be able to find the mystery of the disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his wife. The visual of the game is stunning. Everything has been designed with an incredible amount of details.

6. Crashlands

The 6th spot on our list goes to Crashlands. It offers fun combat, fantastic graphics and a great storyline simultaneously. Here, you will find yourself in a dangerous planet. Your mission is to build a base, take out the enemies and escape back to the space. The player will have to learn the combat system of the enemies and use his own skill to beat them. But it doesn’t mean that the game is too difficult. The controls are pretty simple, allowing everyone to enjoy it. There is a streamlined inventory, allowing you to easily harvest the resources and craft different stuffs, like base and items. The world is huge. So, you will be busy playing Crashlands for a long time.

7. Kingdom Rush Vengeance – The Best Offline Mobile Game Under Tower Defense Category

The Vengeance is the fourth title of the massively popular Kingdom Rush tower defense game series. It comes with a number of changes. The biggest one is the way you choose and upgrade the towers. Instead of levelling up the basic towers, you will have to do a little more planning on utilizing them. You get five different ones to choose from. Each of them has unique abilities, like magical damage and long distance artillery. There are 19 challenging stages, accompanied by the 40 deadly enemies. Kingdom Rush Vengeance will test your wit and tactical skills in a great way.

8. ICEY

ICEY is one of the most beautiful hack and slash games that you have ever played. It’s a fast paced, 2D, action-scrolling game. On the surface level, it’s really slick mechanically and aesthetically. You will slash and spins through robotic foes. Also, dashing is a great way of taking out the enemies effectively. It also serves the purpose of counterattacking. The battles with the cyborg bosses are really enjoyable. Each of them attack you with unique powers. You will have to find and hit their weak spots. Immensely satisfying combat, pumping soundtrack and amazing visuals have made ICEY one of the best offline mobile games under the hack and slash category.

9. NBA Jam

If you love arcade sports games, NBA Jam is one of the best offline mobile games that you can find right now. It comes with simple, but fast and furious gameplay. With two players per team, the court is left wide open for the player possessing the ball. As a result, NBA Jam is turned into an offensive friendly game. The graphics is not as gorgeous as the other games on this list. However, it’s still OK. The controls are just like the other arcade basketball games. So, you will be able to play NBA Jam pretty easily on your mobile device.

10. Smash Hit – One of the Best Offline Mobile Games of All Time in the Arcade Category

Smash Hit has been in the market for a long time. But more importantly, it manages to retain its popularity in 2019. Thanks to the unique graphics with futuristic dimension and musically synchronized gameplay. Here, you have to throw a steel ball at the glass object. Your goal is to smash them into pieces. By hitting the glasses consecutively, the player will be awarded with a variety of bonuses. However, Smash Hit is not an easy game to play. You have to focus significantly to make the steel ball travel longer and break the glass objects successfully. Nonetheless, if you love being challenged, it’s one of the best offline mobile games that you can find right now.

11. Reigns: Her Majesty

Reigns: Her Majesty is a card game. Here, you will play as a monarch of a kingdom. The game gives you two cards. You swipe left or right to make your selection. The selection will be crucial for the longevity of your reign. At the top of the screen, there are four meters, which track your piety, popularity, military and wealth. If any of them becomes too low or high, your reign will end in a gruesome way. The death looks amusing pretty often! The most impressive thing is the story, which has enhanced the gaming experience significantly.

12. Shadow Fight 2 – The Best Offline Mobile Game in Terms of Animation System

There is nothing new to say about Shadow Fight 2. It has become one of the most popular fighting Android games of all time. The 4.7 star feedback from over 12 million games says it all. It combines RPG and classical fighting in a great way. Here, you will get tons of lethal weapons and armor sets. By using them, you can crush the enemies brutally. You have to learn a lot of moves to clinch the win. However, learning them is not difficult at all. You just need to use the punch and kick buttons, along with the directional pad to unleash the combos. The most impressive thing about Shadow Fight 2 is the all-new animation system. It makes all the fighting moves look really realistic.

13. Into the Dead

Into the Dead is another highly popular franchise. It is basically a first person shooter. Here, you will run through the field full of zombies. Your goal is to survive from the brutal attacks of the zombies by any mean and reach the safe spot safely. There is a visceral intensity to Into the Dead. You have to be very tactical to survive. If you wait too long for the supply drop for reloading your gun, you are very likely to be attacked brutally by the zombies. The graphics of the game is beautiful. The sound effect is incredible. Plug in your headphone to get immersed into the post-apocalyptic world. Overall, it has everything to become one of the best offline mobile games of this generation.

14. Plague Inc. – The Best Offline Mobile Game Under Simulation Category

Plague Inc. is one of the best offline mobile games in terms of uniqueness. It combines strategy and post-apocalypse genres in a spectacular fashion. Here, you have to infect the world with viruses. While it’s quite morbid, there is an underlying message in the game. Plague Inc. spreads the message about germs, viruses and other pathogens. So, it can serve an educational purpose. The game features advanced AI, which will challenge your efforts. Also, it has polished graphics and comprehensive tutorial system. Plague Inc. has earned numerous awards from the top online publications, including Pocket Gamer and IGN. Also, it has a high feedback rating of 4.5 stars on the Play Store.

15. Limbo

Limbo is an amazing game that tells a mysterious story. A young boy lost his sister. Being uncertain about her fate, he entered Limbo, a world full of forests and abandoned shantytowns. You will solve numerous puzzles on the way. With the progress of each level, the complexity of the puzzles increases. You will have to avoid being caught by the gigantic spiders and aggressive locals. Despite being a 2D platformer, Limbo looks really cool. Also, the controls are really smooth. So, you will love to play it.

16, Lara Croft Go – The Best Offline Mobile Game for Tomb Raider Series Enthusiasts

Lara Croft Go is pretty similar to the typical digital board games, where you have to roam around the world and solve puzzles simultaneously. It’s a turned based puzzle game. So, you will have to plan and time your actions before making any move. Here, you play as the legendary Lara Croft, navigating through an ancient civilization to uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom. The graphics of the game are colorful and vibrant. The whole environment looks dazzling. Also, the soundtrack is captivating. All these things enable Lara Croft Go to achieve the Editor’s Choice award from the Play Store.

17. Robot Unicorn Attack 2

Robot Unicorn Attack 2 is an endless runner with retro elements. It has been designed specifically for the gamers who grew up in the 80s. Also, the game comes with the soundtracks of the 80s. The game takes you to the hypnotic world of color and rainbows. Your unicorn will jump from platform to platform, collecting fairies and dashing stars for points. The gameplay is much smoother than the predecessor. There is significantly less chance of falling down. The controls are really easy. You just need to tap on the display to make the unicorn leap or to activate a special magic power. The game is visually very impressive. It features a plethora of details and bright colors. They will dazzle your eyes. If you grew up in the 80s and admire colorful visuals, Robot Unicorn Attack 2 is one of the best offline mobile games for you.

18. Fallout Shelter – One of the Best Offline Mobile Games In terms of Unique Simulation

Fallout Shelter is a pretty unique and interesting game. It depicts a post-apocalyptic world where people are struggling to survive due to the radiation. To protect them, you will have to build an underground vault. It will keep all the residents healthy, secure and happy. From building the facility to leading the dwellers to happiness, you will have to oversee literally everything. The game features lots of customization, allowing you to transform a worthless junk into useful items. Overall, Fallout Shelter is the best offline mobile game under simulation category.

19. Tank Hero: Laser Wars

Tank Hero: Laser Wars is a puzzle action game. You will play as a single tank. Just like the predecessor, your goal is to take out the evil tanks and clear the boxed-in-level. However, the enemies have become significantly smarter and more aggressive. They began to shoot at you as soon as the level starts. Also, you will have to be really accurate to destroy them. So, being focused is really important to clear each of the levels. The boss battles are really enjoyable and epic. They will test your skills in a great way. Tank Hero: Laser Wars supports multiplayer split screen feature. So, you can indulge in offline gaming with your friends pretty easily.

20. Major Mayhem 2 – One of the Best Offline Mobile Games Under Shooting Category

Major Mayhem 2 retains all the elements of its predecessor. It’s still a cover-based blaster. You will play as a titular major. You will dart around automatically. Tapping on the enemy will trigger the weapon to unleash bullets. However, the graphics has received a major upgrade. It looks significantly better than the first title. The animation has become much better as well. The music is really great. It enhances the action and mayhem in the game. Stunning visuals, great gameplay and amazing soundtrack has made Major Mayhem 2 one of the best offline mobile games for the casual gamers.

This is the end of our list of the best offline mobile games. Do you agree with the ranking? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.