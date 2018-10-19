10 Upcoming Android Games that You Must Play in 2018

2018 has been a great year for the Android gamers. A large number of outstanding titles, including PUBG Mobile and Asphalt 9: Legends, have seen their debut. And still, there are plenty of games to come. In this article, you will find 10 of the hottest upcoming Android games of this year. Let’s take a look at them.

Upcoming Android Games – Command & Conquer: Rivals

Command & Conquer is one of the oldest and most popular PC game franchises of the world. And now, it is making its way for the Android devices with a new title, called Rivals. It is a real-time strategy game, where you have to collect and use tiberium to build units and deploy the forces in the battlefield. You can customize your units with a lot of things, including vehicles and commanders. The game will be available for free, along with the option for in-app purchases.

Upcoming Android Games – The Elder Scrolls: Blades

The Elder Scrolls: Blades is one of the hottest upcoming first person role playing games. Here, you will have to regain your lost hometown. The graphics of the game is console quality. The way all the dungeons, castles and mountains are represented is absolutely fantastic. You have tons of customization options. And there are plenty of things to do. You can get involved with awesome one on one battle, customize your city and find deadly weapons.

Upcoming Android Games – Project Cars Go

Project Cars is a fantastic racing simulation game franchise. The Go will be its mobile title. There are tons of cars of all varieties, including supercars and hypercars. There are also tons of customization features. You can change the tires, rims, body colors and a lot of stuff. But more importantly, it will become one of the best looking mobile racing games on the market.

Upcoming Android Games – Brawl Stars

Brawl Stars is a multiplayer combat game. It comes with different modes. In Gem Grab, you will be competing against two different teams for collecting gems. The team that collects 10 gems clinch the win. There is also a Heist mode, where you will have to take away your opponent’s valuables, which defending your own. In the Bounty mode, you will have to collect stars while taking out your rivals. All these great modes will enable Brawl Stars to provide you with an awesome gaming experience.

Upcoming Android Games – Assassin’s Creed Rebellion

Unlike the PC version, Assassin’s Creed Rebellion is a strategy game. However, there are some RPG elements for retaining the gimmick of the franchise. In this game, you will have to control a fortress. You will have to perform a variety of functions, building your brotherhood and new rooms, collect DNA fragments to unlock new assassins and training the heroes. The game will launch on November 21.

Upcoming Android Games – Oddmar

If you love action-adventure games, you will love to play Oddmar. It comes with 24 levels. You have to avoid obstacles and traps, while taking out all the enemies in front of you. There are a variety of magic mushrooms. By taking them, you can get special powers to beat the opponents and overcome obstacles pretty comfortably. The graphics look really cool. The only downside is the price tag of $5, which is pretty high for most of the gamers. But in terms of fun gameplay, it seems to be well justified.

Upcoming Android Games – Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley was one of the best indie farming simulation role-playing games of 2016. The 10 out of 10 feedback rating on Steam says it all. And now, the developer is bringing it for the Android devices. Here, you have to grow crops and sell them to enhance the fund of your farm. But what makes it unique from the other farming game is the ability to find a partner and get married, which is really cool! However, the high price tag of $7.99 might irritate a lot of the gamers.

Upcoming Android Games – Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite a VR game. Here, you will have to learn spells to take out the legendary beasts. You will also have to wander through beautifully crafted cities to find the partners, who will accompany you in the battles. The developer hasn’t revealed further details. However, judging the popularity of the franchise, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is going to be one of the most successful mobile game of this year.

Upcoming Android Games – Yakuza Online

Yakuza is one of the hottest Japanese action-adventure video game franchises. It is coming to Android very soon. The mobile title will be known as Yakuza Online. Basically, it will be a card game, where you will see all the significant characters of the franchise, including Kiryu, Haruka and Saejima. The graphics look really cool. If you love Japanese games, you should definitely get it for your Android devices.

Upcoming Android Games – F1 Mobile Racing

Codemasters, along with Eden Games, is bringing F1 game on the Android devices. The title will be known as F1 Mobile Racing. It comes with all the tracks and cars of 2018’s season. You will be able to customize the car, a feature that we haven’t seen in any F1 car before. It will be available for free and be released in this year. However, the developers haven’t mentioned any specific date yet.

This is the end of our list. Which one among these upcoming Android games excites you the most? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.