10 of the Best Educational Apps for Students with Android Devices in 2019

Educational apps for students are incredibly useful. They allow you to achieve intellectual growth and improvement through your smartphone. There are tons of educational apps for Android devices. However, locating the best ones is harder than you think. Not all of them suit your needs. To help you, we have compiled this list of the top 10 educational apps for mobile devices in 2019. Take a look at them.

Coursera – One of the Best Educational Apps for Students in Terms of High Quality Content

Coursera is one of the biggest names in the world of online learning platforms. It features over 1000 courses on a variety of topics, ranging from math to science and technology. The quality of all the lectures is really high. But more importantly, they are highly informative. All the classes are divided into lectures, reading assignments and video content. By completing them, you can transform yourself into a guru. So, it is a must have educational app for students worldwide.

EdX

EdX is also an online learning platform. However, it’s a bit different from Coursera. It offers courses from actual colleges. You don’t get the legitimate college degree after completing them. But you do get the same quality education, which is really significant. There are thousands of courses on engineering, programming, statistics and hundreds of other disciplines. But more importantly, it is one of those amazing educational apps for students that spread valuable knowledge for free.

Khan Academy – One of the Best Educational Apps for Students for Traditional Topics

Khan Academy comes with over 10,000 educational content, including videos and classes. There are thousands of interactive exercises. By going through them, you can take your knowledge to a whole new level. The app gives you everything for free. Unlike Coursera, Khan Academy focuses more on traditional topics, like math, economics and history. So, you can brush up everything from K-12 math to art history effectively.

Google Play Books

As the name suggests, Play Books is Google’s own book app. There are sorts of subjects, ranging from fantasy to fiction. You will also find all the popular comics. But more importantly, there are tons of educational and text books. So, whether you are a college student or a comic lover, you will be benefitted massively.

MyScript Calculator 2

MyScript Calculator 2 is a pretty unique app. Here, you write your mathematical problems on the smartphone screen with the stylus. Within a few seconds, you will get the problem solved. So, it’s quite different from all the calculator apps on the market. MyScript Calculator 2 can perform various calculations, like basic algebra and basic trigonometry. If you are a grade school or high school student, it is a must have app for you.

PhotoMath – One of the Most Useful Educational Apps for Students for Solving Math

Photomath is another cool mathematical app. Just take the photo of the math question from your book. The app will provide you with the solution instantly. It will also give you step by step calculation. So, you can go through the solution in details. Apart from performing basic arithmetical operations, Photomath is able to solve calculus level problems. So, it’s one of the most essential educational apps for students around the world.

Udemy

There is nothing new to say about Udemy. It is one of the best educational apps for students right now. You will find courses of literally any topic. From artificial intelligence courses for engineering students to photography lessons for shooting enthusiasts, it covers everything. However, the quality varies. Some of the courses fail to deliver quality content. Others are absolutely fantastic. Udemy offers both free and paid courses.

Lynda

Lynda (now LinkedIn Learning) has a great reputation for delivering quality content. Here, you will find courses on all sorts of topics, including programming, photography, graphics designing and project management. By going through the courses, the students can learn new things and develop their career in a highly effective way. So, it is one of the best educational apps for students of all ages.

Memrise – One of the Best Educational Apps for Students for Learning New Languages

Are you going to any non-speaking country for doing any course or getting a degree? Memrise can be very useful for you. It features a variety of exciting interactive games, helping you to strengthen the vocabulary. Pronunciation guide is one of the coolest features. It helps you to record your pronunciation and compare it with the native speakers’. In this way, you can learn to speak like a local. All these things make Memrise one of the most useful language learning, educational apps for students going abroad for study.

WolframAlpha

WolframAplha is the real-life Star Trek computer. It provides you with a highly detailed report based on your query. Just type “Unemployment Rate NYC, Chicago.” You will get a vast collection of data, revealing the answer in the most detailed way. WolframAplha does this by utilizing a huge collection of algorithms. It gives you instant answers on a wide range of subjects, including Discrete Math, Statistical Distribution, Quantum Physics, Fluid Mechanics and Crystallography. It’s one of the must have educational apps for students studying science and engineering.

This is the end of our list of the best educational apps for students of this year. What do you think about it? Share your thoughts by hitting the comment button.