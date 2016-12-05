Top Android Smartwatches of 2016 that You Must Know About

2016 has been a memorable year for the wearable enthusiasts. A large number of amazing Android smartwatches have been released in this year. But which are the best ones? In this article, you will find the top Android smartwatches list, covering 3 of the hottest smart wristwatches of this year. Take a look at them.

Top Android Smartwatches: Pebble Time Steel

Pebble Time Steel comes with all the essential features that a great smartwatch should have. Its all metal design looks very attractive. Its E-Ink display is quite easy to read in the direct sunlight. But more importantly, it sports an outstanding battery, which can last up to 10 days on a single charge. So, it is capable enough to keep up with your busy schedule comfortably. Its timeline interface is really effective for people who follow their calendars strictly. It enables you to scroll through the events from all the timeframes. All these features make the Pebble Time Steel one of the top Android smartwatches of this year.

Top Android Smartwatches: Michael Kors Access Bradshaw

The Michael Kors Access Bradshaw is truly gorgeous. It comes with a premium finish and a solid build quality. It has set a benchmark for the way a smartwatch should look. Its faces are customizable, which look really great. Being waterproof, you can use it during the shower. Its performance is slick. Its 360 mAh battery is pretty impressive. It can last more than a day without any issue. When you combine all these things with its outstanding look, it easily becomes one of the top Android smartwatches of 2016.

Top Android Smartwatches: Fitbit Blaze

The Fitbit Blaze may not have the most attractive look. But it does have a very comfortable design. While wearing it for a long time, you will never face skin irritation. More importantly, it comes with a large number of incredibly effective fitness features. For instance, the PurePulse feature enables it to track your heartbeat continuously during your workout. In terms of comfort and fitness options, it is one of the top Android smartwatches of this year.

This is the end of the article. Keep in touch with us to find more information about the top Android smartwatches on the market.